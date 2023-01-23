Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona: Schedule, how to watch on TV, and more
All you need to know ahead of the 2023 season-opening action for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.
The 61st Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona International Speedway starts at 13:40 ET on Saturday, January 28. Sixty-one cars will take the green flag in America’s biggest sportscar race of the year, which kicks off the IMSA season.
New for 2023 is the GTP class – prototype sportscars from Acura, BMW, Cadillac and Porsche – that feature electrical hybrid systems, as IMSA embraces a new era.
Subsidiary classes are for LMP2 and LMP3 prototypes, featuring an array of professional and amateur drivers. The GTD ranks are for production-based cars, and these are divided into two separate classes – one for all-pro driver lineups and one for pro-am.
Click here for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona entry list
Qualifying was held on Sunday, and here is what happened.
How can I watch the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona?
From Saturday afternoon, live TV coverage is available on NBC’s Peacock streaming service for the full 24-hour cycle, while network NBC will provide 10 minutes of build-up and then the first 50 minutes of the race, and then the final 1hr40mins and 20mins of post-race.
In the meantime, USA Network will cover 13.5 hours of the race.
- Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, will broadcast all 24 hours in the USA
- IMSA TV, available at imsa.com, will broadcast all 24 hours outside of the USA
- Saturday, January 28, 1:30-2:30pm – NBC
- Saturday, 2:30-8:00pm – USA network
- Saturday, 10:00-11:59pm – USA network
- Sunday, January 29, 6:00am-12:00pm – USA network
- Sunday, 12:00-2:00pm – NBC
What type of track is Daytona?
The Daytona International Speedway road course is a 3.56-mile layout that incorporates all three turns of the banked tri-oval but inserts a fiddly infield section and a ‘Bus Stop’ chicane to create a total of 12 turns.
#10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Louis Deletraz, Brendon Hartley, #31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac V-LMDh Cadillac V- LMDh: Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims, Jack Aitken
What’s the average fastest lap speed?
Driving a Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R last year, the 2021 IndyCar champion Alex Palou set a new race lap record around the course of 1min33.724sec, an average speed of 136.74mph.
IMSA at Daytona schedule (all times in ET)
|
Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona
|
Wednesday, Jan. 25
|
1.45-2.30pm
|
Mazda MX-5 Cup practice 1
|
2.45-3.45pm
|
Michelin Pilot Challenge practice 1
|
Thursday, Jan. 26
|
9.00-9.30am
|
Mazda MX-5 Cup practice 2
|
9.45-10.45am
|
Michelin Pilot Challenge practice 2
|
11.05am-12.35pm
|
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice 1
|
12.55-1.10pm
|
Mazda MX-5 Cup qualifying
|
2.25-3.00pm
|
Michelin Pilot Challenge qualifying
|
3.20-5.05pm
|
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice 2
|
5.30-6.15pm
|
Mazda MX-5 Cup RACE 1
|
7.15-9.00pm
|
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice 3
|
Friday, Jan. 27
|
9.25-9.55am
|
Michelin Pilot Challenge practice 3
|
10.15-11.00am
|
Mazda MX-5 Cup RACE 2
|
11.20pm-12.20pm
|
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice 4
|
1.45-5.45pm
|
Michelin Pilot BMW M Endurance Challenge at Daytona RACE
|
6.25-6.45pm
|
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice 4 (GTP class only)
|
Saturday, Jan. 28
|
1.40pm
|
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona RACE starts
|
Sunday, Jan. 29
|
1.40pm
|
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona RACE finishes
Qualifying times for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona:
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|km/h
|1
|
Tom Blomqvist
Colin Braun
Helio Castroneves
Simon Pagenaud
|Acura ARX-06
|8
|1'34.031
|136.295
|2
|
Matt Campbell
Felipe Nasr
Michael Christensen
|Porsche 963
|6
|1'34.114
|0.083
|136.175
|3
|
Ricky Taylor
Filipe Albuquerque
Louis Deletraz
Brendon Hartley
|Acura ARX-06
|7
|1'34.198
|0.167
|136.054
|4
|
Sébastien Bourdais
Renger van der Zande
Scott Dixon
|Cadillac V-LMDh
|4
|1'34.262
|0.231
|135.961
|5
|
Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn
Richard Westbrook
|Cadillac V-LMDh
|3
|1'34.389
|0.358
|135.779
|6
|
Pipo Derani
Alexander Sims
Jack Aitken
|Cadillac V-LMDh
|6
|1'34.608
|0.577
|135.464
|7
|
Philipp Eng
Augusto Farfus
Marco Wittmann
Colton Herta
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|6
|1'34.723
|0.692
|135.300
|8
|
Connor de Phillippi
Nick Yelloly
Sheldon Van Der Linde
Colton Herta
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|7
|1'34.846
|0.815
|135.124
|9
|
Ben Keating
Paul-Loup Chatin
Alex Quinn
Nicolas Lapierre
|ORECA LMP2 07
|6
|1'40.541
|6.510
|127.470
|10
|
François Heriau
Giedo van der Garde
Josh Pierson
Job Van Uitert
|ORECA LMP2 07
|6
|1'41.751
|7.720
|125.955
|11
|
Thomas Steven
Mikkel Jensen
Scott Huffaker
Rinus van Kalmthout
|ORECA LMP2 07
|6
|1'41.813
|7.782
|125.878
|12
|
François Perrodo
Matthieu Vaxiviere
Julien Canal
Nicklas Nielsen
|ORECA LMP2 07
|5
|1'41.942
|7.911
|125.719
|13
|
George Kurtz
Ben Hanley
Matt McMurry
Esteban Gutierrez
|ORECA LMP2 07
|6
|1'41.951
|7.920
|125.707
|14
|
Eric Lux
Devlin DeFrancesco
Austin Cindric
Pietro Fittipaldi
|ORECA LMP2 07
|6
|1'42.111
|8.080
|125.510
|15
|
Dennis Andersen
Ed Jones
Anders Fjordbach
Raffaele Marciello
|ORECA LMP2 07
|5
|1'42.277
|8.246
|125.307
|16
|
Lance Willsey
Joao Barbosa
Nicolas Pino
Danny Soufi
|Ligier JS P320
|9
|1'43.197
|9.166
|124.190
|17
|
Jarett Andretti
Gabby Chaves
Dakota Dickerson
Rasmus Lindh
|Ligier JS P320
|8
|1'43.307
|9.276
|124.057
|18
|
John DeAngelis
Christopher Allen
Cameron Shields
Connor Bloum
|Ligier JS P320
|8
|1'43.351
|9.320
|124.005
|19
|
Sebastian Alvarez
Danial Frost
Alex Vogel
Guilherme de
|Ligier JS P320
|8
|1'43.557
|9.526
|123.758
|20
|
Gar Robinson
Felipe Fraga
Glenn van Berlo
Josh Burdon
|Ligier JS P320
|9
|1'43.840
|9.809
|123.421
|21
|
Till Bechtolsheimer
Tijmen van der Helm
Luca Mars
Mason Filippi
|Duqueine D08
|7
|1'43.883
|9.852
|123.370
|22
|
Dwight Merriman
Ryan Dalziel
Christian Rasmussen
Oliver Jarvis
|ORECA LMP2 07
|5
|1'43.965
|9.934
|123.272
|23
|
Yu Kanamaru
James Vance
Antonio Serravalle
Nicholas Boulle
|Duqueine D08
|8
|1'44.237
|10.206
|122.951
|24
|
Orey Fidani
Matthew Bell
Lars Kern
Moritz Kranz
|Duqueine D08
|9
|1'45.822
|11.791
|121.109
|25
|
Russell Ward
Philip Ellis
Indy Dontje
Lucas Auer
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|7
|1'46.093
|12.062
|120.800
|26
|
Anthony Mantella
Wayne Boyd
Nico Varrone
Thomas Merrill
|Duqueine D08
|8
|1'46.187
|12.156
|120.693
|27
|
Fabian Schiller
Axcil Jefferies
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|7
|1'46.312
|12.281
|120.551
|28
|
Mike Skeen
Mikael Grenier
Kenton Koch
Maximillian Goetz
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|7
|1'46.705
|12.674
|120.107
|29
|
Cooper MacNeil
Daniel Juncadella
Jules Gounon
Maro Engel
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|8
|1'46.784
|12.753
|120.018
|30
|
Ross Gunn
Alex Riberas
David Pittard
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|8
|1'46.825
|12.794
|119.972
|31
|
Ashton Harrison
Danny Formal
Kyle Marcelli
Ryan Briscoe
|Acura NSX GT3
|8
|1'46.867
|12.836
|119.925
|32
|
Jack Hawksworth
Ben Barnicoat
Mike Conway
|Lexus RC F GT3
|8
|1'46.923
|12.892
|119.862
|33
|
Sheena Monk
Katherine Legge
Mario Farnbacher
Marc Miller
|Acura NSX GT3
|8
|1'46.960
|12.929
|119.820
|34
|
Brendan Iribe
Frederik Schandorff
Ollie Millroy
Marvin Kirchhofer
|McLaren 720S GT3
|7
|1'46.979
|12.948
|119.799
|35
|
Roman De Angelis
Marco Sorensen
Ian James
Darren Turner
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|7
|1'47.088
|13.057
|119.677
|36
|
Aaron Telitz
Frankie Montecalvo
Kyle Kirkwood
Parker Thompson
|Lexus RC F GT3
|7
|1'47.361
|13.330
|119.373
|37
|
Antonio Garcia
Jordan Taylor
Tommy Milner
|Corvette C8.R GTD
|7
|1'48.077
|14.046
|118.582
|38
|
Ted Giovanis
Hugh Plumb
Matt Plumb
Owen Trinkler
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|8
|1'48.081
|14.050
|118.578
|39
|
Andrea Caldarelli
Mirko Bortolotti
Jordan Lee Pepper
Romain Grosjean
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|8
|1'48.233
|14.202
|118.411
|40
|
Roberto Lacorte
Giorgio Sernagiotto
Antonio Fuoco
Alessandro Balzan
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|6
|1'48.309
|14.278
|118.328
|41
|
Raffaele Giammaria
Frank Perera
Claudio Schiavoni
Rolf Ineichen
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|8
|1'48.432
|14.401
|118.194
|42
|
Bill Auberlen
Chandler Hull
Bruno Spengler
John Edwards
|BMW M4 GT3
|6
|1'48.505
|14.474
|118.114
|43
|
Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
Corey Lewis
Maxime Martin
|BMW M4 GT3
|5
|1'48.526
|14.495
|118.092
|44
|
Patrick Gallagher
Robby Foley
Michael Dinan
Jens Klingmann
|BMW M4 GT3
|6
|1'48.756
|14.725
|117.842
|45
|
John Potter
Andy Lally
Spencer Pumpelly
Nicki Thiim
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|8
|1'48.820
|14.789
|117.772
|46
|
Ryan Hardwick
Jan Heylen
Zacharie Robichon
Dennis Olsen
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|7
|1'48.942
|14.911
|117.641
|47
|
Klaus Bachler
Patrick Pilet
Laurens Vanthoor
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|7
|1'48.977
|14.946
|117.603
|48
|
Rahel Frey
Sarah Bovy
Michelle Gatting
Doriane Pin
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|7
|1'48.991
|14.960
|117.588
|49
|
Mikhail Goikhberg
Loris Spinelli
Benjamin Hites
Marco Mapelli
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|7
|1'49.075
|15.044
|117.497
|50
|
Mann Simon
Luis Perez Companc
Miguel Molina
Francesco Castellacci
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|8
|1'49.265
|15.234
|117.293
|51
|
Alan Brynjolfsson
Trent Hindman
Max Root
Kevin Estre
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|8
|1'49.358
|15.327
|117.193
|52
|
David Brule
Alec Udell
Andrew Davis
Jeroen Bleekemolen
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|7
|1'49.373
|15.342
|117.177
|53
|
Alessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado
Daniel Serra
Davide Rigon
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|7
|1'49.495
|15.464
|117.046
|54
|
Alan Metni
Kay van Berlo
Jaxon Evans
Julien Andlauer
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|8
|1'49.507
|15.476
|117.034
|55
|
PJ Hyett
Seb Priaulx
Gunnar Jeannette
Harry Tincknell
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|8
|1'49.644
|15.613
|116.887
|56
|
John Farano
Scott McLaughlin
Josef Newgarden
Kyffin Simpson
|ORECA LMP2 07
|4
|1'49.679
|15.648
|116.850
|57
|
Onofrio Triarsi
Charles Scardina
Alessio Rovera
Andrea Bertolini
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|8
|1'49.763
|15.732
|116.761
|58
|
Mark Kvamme
Trenton Estep
Jan Magnussen
Jason Hart
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|7
|1'50.628
|16.597
|115.848
|59
|
Don Yount
Jaden Conwright
Kerong Li
Alessio Deledda
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|8
|1'50.873
|16.842
|115.592
|60
|
Fred Poordad
Francesco Pizzi
James Allen
Giammaria Bruni
|ORECA LMP2 07
|4
|1'50.969
|16.938
|115.492
|61
|
Mathieu Jaminet
Nick Tandy
Dane Cameron
|Porsche 963
|3
