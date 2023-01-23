Tickets Subscribe
IMSA / Daytona 24 Hours News

Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona: Schedule, how to watch on TV, and more

All you need to know ahead of the 2023 season-opening action for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

Charles Bradley
By:
Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona: Schedule, how to watch on TV, and more
Listen to this article

The 61st Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona International Speedway starts at 13:40 ET on Saturday, January 28. Sixty-one cars will take the green flag in America’s biggest sportscar race of the year, which kicks off the IMSA season.

New for 2023 is the GTP class – prototype sportscars from Acura, BMW, Cadillac and Porsche – that feature electrical hybrid systems, as IMSA embraces a new era. 

Subsidiary classes are for LMP2 and LMP3 prototypes, featuring an array of professional and amateur drivers. The GTD ranks are for production-based cars, and these are divided into two separate classes – one for all-pro driver lineups and one for pro-am.

Click here for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona entry list

Qualifying was held on Sunday, and here is what happened.

How can I watch the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona?

From Saturday afternoon, live TV coverage is available on NBC’s Peacock streaming service for the full 24-hour cycle, while network NBC will provide 10 minutes of build-up and then the first 50 minutes of the race, and then the final 1hr40mins and 20mins of post-race.

In the meantime, USA Network will cover 13.5 hours of the race.

  • Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, will broadcast all 24 hours in the USA
  • IMSA TV, available at imsa.com, will broadcast all 24 hours outside of the USA
  • Saturday, January 28, 1:30-2:30pm – NBC
  • Saturday, 2:30-8:00pm – USA network
  • Saturday, 10:00-11:59pm – USA network
  • Sunday, January 29, 6:00am-12:00pm – USA network
  • Sunday, 12:00-2:00pm – NBC
What type of track is Daytona?

The Daytona International Speedway road course is a 3.56-mile layout that incorporates all three turns of the banked tri-oval but inserts a fiddly infield section and a ‘Bus Stop’ chicane to create a total of 12 turns.

#10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Louis Deletraz, Brendon Hartley, #31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac V-LMDh Cadillac V- LMDh: Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims, Jack Aitken

#10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Louis Deletraz, Brendon Hartley, #31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac V-LMDh Cadillac V- LMDh: Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims, Jack Aitken

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

What’s the average fastest lap speed?

Driving a Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R last year, the 2021 IndyCar champion Alex Palou set a new race lap record around the course of 1min33.724sec, an average speed of 136.74mph.

IMSA at Daytona schedule (all times in ET)

Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

Wednesday, Jan. 25

1.45-2.30pm

Mazda MX-5 Cup practice 1

2.45-3.45pm

Michelin Pilot Challenge practice 1

Thursday, Jan. 26

  

9.00-9.30am

Mazda MX-5 Cup practice 2

9.45-10.45am

Michelin Pilot Challenge practice 2

11.05am-12.35pm

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice 1

12.55-1.10pm

Mazda MX-5 Cup qualifying

2.25-3.00pm

Michelin Pilot Challenge qualifying

3.20-5.05pm

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice 2

5.30-6.15pm

Mazda MX-5 Cup RACE 1

7.15-9.00pm

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice 3

Friday, Jan. 27

  

9.25-9.55am

Michelin Pilot Challenge practice 3

10.15-11.00am

Mazda MX-5 Cup RACE 2

11.20pm-12.20pm

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice 4

1.45-5.45pm

Michelin Pilot BMW M Endurance Challenge at Daytona RACE

6.25-6.45pm

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice 4 (GTP class only)

Saturday, Jan. 28

  

1.40pm

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona RACE starts

Sunday, Jan. 29

  

1.40pm

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona RACE finishes

Qualifying times for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona:

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap km/h
1 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United States Colin Braun
Brazil Helio Castroneves
France Simon Pagenaud
Acura ARX-06 8 1'34.031 136.295
2 Australia Matt Campbell
Brazil Felipe Nasr
Denmark Michael Christensen
Porsche 963 6 1'34.114 0.083 136.175
3 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Acura ARX-06 7 1'34.198 0.167 136.054
4 France Sébastien Bourdais
Netherlands Renger van der Zande
New Zealand Scott Dixon
Cadillac V-LMDh 4 1'34.262 0.231 135.961
5 New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Alex Lynn
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
Cadillac V-LMDh 3 1'34.389 0.358 135.779
6 Brazil Pipo Derani
United Kingdom Alexander Sims
United Kingdom Jack Aitken
Cadillac V-LMDh 6 1'34.608 0.577 135.464
7 Austria Philipp Eng
Brazil Augusto Farfus
Germany Marco Wittmann
United States Colton Herta
BMW M Hybrid V8 6 1'34.723 0.692 135.300
8 United States Connor de Phillippi
United Kingdom Nick Yelloly
South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde
United States Colton Herta
BMW M Hybrid V8 7 1'34.846 0.815 135.124
9 United States Ben Keating
France Paul-Loup Chatin
Alex Quinn
France Nicolas Lapierre
ORECA LMP2 07 6 1'40.541 6.510 127.470
10 France François Heriau
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
United States Josh Pierson
Netherlands Job Van Uitert
ORECA LMP2 07 6 1'41.751 7.720 125.955
11 Thomas Steven
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
Scott Huffaker
Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout
ORECA LMP2 07 6 1'41.813 7.782 125.878
12 France François Perrodo
France Matthieu Vaxiviere
France Julien Canal
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
ORECA LMP2 07 5 1'41.942 7.911 125.719
13 United States George Kurtz
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
United States Matt McMurry
Mexico Esteban Gutierrez
ORECA LMP2 07 6 1'41.951 7.920 125.707
14 United States Eric Lux
Canada Devlin DeFrancesco
United States Austin Cindric
Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi
ORECA LMP2 07 6 1'42.111 8.080 125.510
15 Denmark Dennis Andersen
United Arab Emirates Ed Jones
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Italy Raffaele Marciello
ORECA LMP2 07 5 1'42.277 8.246 125.307
16 United States Lance Willsey
Portugal Joao Barbosa
Nicolas Pino
Danny Soufi
Ligier JS P320 9 1'43.197 9.166 124.190
17 United States Jarett Andretti
Colombia Gabby Chaves
United States Dakota Dickerson
Sweden Rasmus Lindh
Ligier JS P320 8 1'43.307 9.276 124.057
18 John DeAngelis
Christopher Allen
Australia Cameron Shields
Connor Bloum
Ligier JS P320 8 1'43.351 9.320 124.005
19 Sebastian Alvarez
Singapore Danial Frost
Alex Vogel
Guilherme de
Ligier JS P320 8 1'43.557 9.526 123.758
20 United States Gar Robinson
Brazil Felipe Fraga
Netherlands Glenn van Berlo
Josh Burdon
Ligier JS P320 9 1'43.840 9.809 123.421
21 United States Till Bechtolsheimer
Netherlands Tijmen van der Helm
United States Luca Mars
United States Mason Filippi
Duqueine D08 7 1'43.883 9.852 123.370
22 Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
Christian Rasmussen
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
ORECA LMP2 07 5 1'43.965 9.934 123.272
23 Japan Yu Kanamaru
Canada James Vance
Canada Antonio Serravalle
United States Nicholas Boulle
Duqueine D08 8 1'44.237 10.206 122.951
24 Canada Orey Fidani
United Kingdom Matthew Bell
Germany Lars Kern
Germany Moritz Kranz
Duqueine D08 9 1'45.822 11.791 121.109
25 United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis
Netherlands Indy Dontje
Austria Lucas Auer
Mercedes AMG GT3 7 1'46.093 12.062 120.800
26 Canada Anthony Mantella
United Kingdom Wayne Boyd
Nico Varrone
United States Thomas Merrill
Duqueine D08 8 1'46.187 12.156 120.693
27 Germany Fabian Schiller
Zimbabwe Axcil Jefferies
Mercedes AMG GT3 7 1'46.312 12.281 120.551
28 United States Mike Skeen
Canada Mikael Grenier
United States Kenton Koch
Maximillian Goetz
Mercedes AMG GT3 7 1'46.705 12.674 120.107
29 United States Cooper MacNeil
Spain Daniel Juncadella
France Jules Gounon
Germany Maro Engel
Mercedes AMG GT3 8 1'46.784 12.753 120.018
30 United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Spain Alex Riberas
David Pittard
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 8 1'46.825 12.794 119.972
31 Ashton Harrison
Danny Formal
Canada Kyle Marcelli
Australia Ryan Briscoe
Acura NSX GT3 8 1'46.867 12.836 119.925
32 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
United Kingdom Mike Conway
Lexus RC F GT3 8 1'46.923 12.892 119.862
33 Sheena Monk
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Marc Miller
Acura NSX GT3 8 1'46.960 12.929 119.820
34 Brendan Iribe
Switzerland Frederik Schandorff
United Kingdom Ollie Millroy
Germany Marvin Kirchhofer
McLaren 720S GT3 7 1'46.979 12.948 119.799
35 Canada Roman De Angelis
Denmark Marco Sorensen
United Kingdom Ian James
United Kingdom Darren Turner
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 7 1'47.088 13.057 119.677
36 United States Aaron Telitz
United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Kyle Kirkwood
Parker Thompson
Lexus RC F GT3 7 1'47.361 13.330 119.373
37 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
United States Tommy Milner
Corvette C8.R GTD 7 1'48.077 14.046 118.582
38 United States Ted Giovanis
United States Hugh Plumb
United States Matt Plumb
United States Owen Trinkler
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 8 1'48.081 14.050 118.578
39 Italy Andrea Caldarelli
Italy Mirko Bortolotti
South Africa Jordan Lee Pepper
France Romain Grosjean
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 8 1'48.233 14.202 118.411
40 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Italy Antonio Fuoco
Italy Alessandro Balzan
Ferrari 296 GT3 6 1'48.309 14.278 118.328
41 Italy Raffaele Giammaria
Frank Perera
Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Switzerland Rolf Ineichen
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 8 1'48.432 14.401 118.194
42 United States Bill Auberlen
Chandler Hull
Canada Bruno Spengler
United States John Edwards
BMW M4 GT3 6 1'48.505 14.474 118.114
43 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
United States Corey Lewis
Belgium Maxime Martin
BMW M4 GT3 5 1'48.526 14.495 118.092
44 United States Patrick Gallagher
United States Robby Foley
Michael Dinan
Germany Jens Klingmann
BMW M4 GT3 6 1'48.756 14.725 117.842
45 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly
Denmark Nicki Thiim
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 8 1'48.820 14.789 117.772
46 United States Ryan Hardwick
Belgium Jan Heylen
Canada Zacharie Robichon
Norway Dennis Olsen
Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 7 1'48.942 14.911 117.641
47 Austria Klaus Bachler
France Patrick Pilet
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 7 1'48.977 14.946 117.603
48 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Belgium Sarah Bovy
Denmark Michelle Gatting
Doriane Pin
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 7 1'48.991 14.960 117.588
49 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
Italy Loris Spinelli
Chile Benjamin Hites
Italy Marco Mapelli
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 7 1'49.075 15.044 117.497
50 Mann Simon
Argentina Luis Perez Companc
Spain Miguel Molina
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Ferrari 296 GT3 8 1'49.265 15.234 117.293
51 United States Alan Brynjolfsson
United States Trent Hindman
Max Root
France Kevin Estre
Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 8 1'49.358 15.327 117.193
52 David Brule
United States Alec Udell
United States Andrew Davis
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 7 1'49.373 15.342 117.177
53 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado
Brazil Daniel Serra
Italy Davide Rigon
Ferrari 296 GT3 7 1'49.495 15.464 117.046
54 Alan Metni
Netherlands Kay van Berlo
Australia Jaxon Evans
France Julien Andlauer
Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 8 1'49.507 15.476 117.034
55 PJ Hyett
Seb Priaulx
United States Gunnar Jeannette
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 8 1'49.644 15.613 116.887
56 Canada John Farano
New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
United States Josef Newgarden
Kyffin Simpson
ORECA LMP2 07 4 1'49.679 15.648 116.850
57 Onofrio Triarsi
Charles Scardina
Italy Alessio Rovera
Italy Andrea Bertolini
Ferrari 296 GT3 8 1'49.763 15.732 116.761
58 United States Mark Kvamme
United States Trenton Estep
Denmark Jan Magnussen
United States Jason Hart
Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 7 1'50.628 16.597 115.848
59 United States Don Yount
United States Jaden Conwright
Kerong Li
Italy Alessio Deledda
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 8 1'50.873 16.842 115.592
60 United States Fred Poordad
Italy Francesco Pizzi
Australia James Allen
Giammaria Bruni
ORECA LMP2 07 4 1'50.969 16.938 115.492
61 France Mathieu Jaminet
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
United States Dane Cameron
Porsche 963 3
View full results
Bourdais hopes “gods of electronics” are with Cadillac at Daytona
Bourdais hopes “gods of electronics” are with Cadillac at Daytona
BMW bullish for Rolex 24 despite subdued qualifying

BMW bullish for Rolex 24 despite subdued qualifying
Andretti targets Le Mans and WEC with new WTR partnership
Le Mans

Andretti targets Le Mans and WEC with new WTR partnership

Tandy didn’t do “too much damage” in Porsche Rolex 24 qualifying shunt Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA

Tandy didn’t do “too much damage” in Porsche Rolex 24 qualifying shunt

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era Prime
IMSA

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

