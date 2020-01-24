Top events
IMSA / Daytona 24 / Practice report

Rolex 24: Kobayashi fastest in final practice before race

Rolex 24: Kobayashi fastest in final practice before race
By:
Jan 24, 2020, 3:57 PM

Wayne Taylor Racing’s ex-F1 star Kamui Kobayashi dominated the fourth and final practice session on Friday morning before tomorrow’s Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

Kobayashi rattled off a series of strong laps in the #10 Cadillac DPi, ending with a 1m35.340s before he pitted.

Helio Castroneves was second fastest in the #7 Acura that crashed at the Bus Stop in the hands of Ricky Taylor yesterday, working down to within 0.393s of the fastest time. Sebastien Bourdais was third quickest in the #5 JDC Miller MotorSports Cadillac, ahead of Mike Conway in the #31 Action Express Racing entry.

Although this session is primarily aimed at teams making final preparations ahead of the 24-hour race, there were two red flags for crashes. The first stoppage was for the #47 Precision Performance Lamborghini of Mark Kvamme spinning at the Bus Stop, which caused some anxious avoidances as he came to a halt in the middle of the track.

The second red flag, which ended the session prematurely, was for the #38 Performance Tech Motorsports ORECA LMP2 machine. Don Yount spun the car which ended up on its side on the inside of Turn 6. He scrambled from the car unhurt.

Read Also:

In GTLM, the new Chevrolet C8.R set the pace in Antonio Garcia’s hands. He lapped in 1m42.962s, seven tenths clear of Nick Tandy’s #911 Porsche. Laurens Vanthoor was next up in the sister Porsche, ahead of Bruno Spengler’s BMW M8.

Former Toyota F1 tester Franck Perera topped GTD in the #11 GRT Grasser Lamborghini Huracan, ahead of the #63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 of Toni Vilander.

The #54 Black Swan Porsche that was crashed heavily in practice at Turn 1 in the hands of Trenton Estep was back on track, albeit with a replacement chassis loaned by Wright Motorsports. Star driver Jeroen Bleekemolen was straight on the pace, ending the session in third, and the car appeared to run flawlessly.

Meantime, the #44 GRT Magnus Lamborghini Huracan, that missed qualifying due to a gearbox failure, also returned to action.

Nicolas Lapierre set the pace in LMP2 for Tower Motorsport by Starworks, his ORECA lapping eighth fastest overall.

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Daytona 24
Sub-event Practice 4
Author Charles Bradley

IMSA Next session

Daytona 24

Daytona 24

22 Jan - 26 Jan
Race Starts in
1 day

