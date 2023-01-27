Rolex 24: Porsche leads Acura in night practice at Daytona
Matt Campbell put the #7 Penske Porsche Motorsports 963 on top in third practice for the Rolex 24 Hours, just 0.172sec ahead of Filipe Albuquerque in the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06.
GTP
The Penske-run #7 Porsche 963 of Campbell was the first car to duck below the 1min36 barrier, turning a 1min35.802sec after 20mins to eclipse the Cadillac V-LMDh cars of Alex Lynn and Alexander Sims by over 0.4sec. Ricky Taylor moved up to also shade the Caddys, but was still over 0.33 sec off top spot.
His full-time partner Albuquerque cut the deficit back to 0.172sec with half an hour to go, pulling clear of the Ganassi and Action Express Racing Cadillacs.
Colton Herta took the #25 BMW M Hybrid V8 to within 0.66sec of the top spot, ahead of the second Porsche, the Meyer Shank Racing Acura and the #24 BMW which turned the fewest laps.
LMP2
Oliver Jarvis of Era Motorsport and Rinus VeeKay in the #11 TDS Racing car were the early pacesetters, but after the first red flag, Ben Hanley in the Crowdstrike Racing by APR machine jumped to the top with a 1min38.801sec effort.
Then Alex Quinn in the PR1/Mathiasen entry took quarter-second off that time although Hanley sliced that down to 0.108sec, with Scott McLaughlin’s Tower Motorsport car a further 0.33sec behind that, ahead of Jarvis’s early pacesetting effort.
Matthieu Vaxiviere in the #88 AF Corse car moved up to fourth in the closing stages of the session and then moved ahead of McLaughlin by a mere four-hundredths, but found a clear enough lap to bounce into top spot by 0.139sec in the dying minutes.
Mikkel Jensen improved the #11 TDS car’s time in the final stages but remained sixth.
LMP3
Rasmus Lindh in the Andretti Autosport Ligier delivered 1min42.559sec with less than 25mins to go, 0.325sec ahead of Wayne Boyd in the #17 AWA Duqueine, with the other AWA of Matthew Bell third.
GTD Pro and GTD
The new Ferrari 296 of Cetilar Racing caused the first red flag of the session when it went off at Turn 5 in the hands of Roberto Lacorte.
Halfway through the session, Daniel Juncadella was sitting top of the GTD Pro pile in the WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3, and that was the fastest GT3 car overall, until Frederik Schandorff in the Inception Racing McLaren 720S clipped a mere 0.003sec off that time.
Parker Thompson in the GTD Lexus RC F was within the same tenth, ahead of Luca Stolz in the SunEnergy1 Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 and Danny Formal in the Racers Edge Acura NSX.
Mikael Grenier moved to the top of GTD by 0.002sec in the Team Korthoff Mercedes, and he had just been beaten by Jules Gounon in the WeatherTech car, before Grenier pulled a quarter-second clear. Maro Engel in the WeatherTech car got the gap down to under 0.2sec, and then finally went top with a 1min46.011sec, the car having also turned the most number of laps (48) out of all the GT3 machines.
Mario Farnbacher gave Gradient Racing a strong showing with its Acura NSX less than 0.4sec behind Grenier, splitting the two Vasser Sullivan Lexus of Parker Thompson and Jack Hawksworth.
As usual Spencer Pumpelly did a fine job to get the Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage into fifth in GTD, seventh overall in GTs.
Rolex 24 at Daytona - Free Practice 3 results:
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|7
|
Matt Campbell
Felipe Nasr
Michael Christensen
|GTP
|Porsche 963
|1'35.802
|2
|10
|
Ricky Taylor
Filipe Albuquerque
Louis Deletraz
Brendon Hartley
|GTP
|Acura ARX-06
|1'35.974
|0.172
|3
|02
|
Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn
Richard Westbrook
|GTP
|Cadillac V-LMDh
|1'36.179
|0.377
|4
|01
|
Sébastien Bourdais
Renger van der Zande
Scott Dixon
|GTP
|Cadillac V-LMDh
|1'36.214
|0.412
|5
|31
|
Pipo Derani
Alexander Sims
Jack Aitken
|GTP
|Cadillac V-LMDh
|1'36.270
|0.468
|6
|25
|
Connor de Phillippi
Nick Yelloly
Sheldon Van Der Linde
Colton Herta
|GTP
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|1'36.462
|0.660
|7
|6
|
Mathieu Jaminet
Nick Tandy
Dane Cameron
|GTP
|Porsche 963
|1'36.498
|0.696
|8
|60
|
Tom Blomqvist
Colin Braun
Helio Castroneves
Simon Pagenaud
|GTP
|Acura ARX-06
|1'36.909
|1.107
|9
|24
|
Philipp Eng
Augusto Farfus
Marco Wittmann
Colton Herta
|GTP
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|1'37.152
|1.350
|10
|88
|
François Perrodo
Matthieu Vaxiviere
Julien Canal
Nicklas Nielsen
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'38.416
|2.614
|11
|52
|
Ben Keating
Paul-Loup Chatin
Alex Quinn
Nicolas Lapierre
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'38.555
|2.753
|12
|04
|
George Kurtz
Ben Hanley
Matt McMurry
Esteban Gutierrez
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'38.663
|2.861
|13
|8
|
John Farano
Scott McLaughlin
Josef Newgarden
Kyffin Simpson
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'38.997
|3.195
|14
|18
|
Dwight Merriman
Ryan Dalziel
Christian Rasmussen
Oliver Jarvis
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'39.112
|3.310
|15
|11
|
Thomas Steven
Mikkel Jensen
Scott Huffaker
Rinus van Kalmthout
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'39.167
|3.365
|16
|20
|
Dennis Andersen
Ed Jones
Anders Fjordbach
Raffaele Marciello
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'39.257
|3.455
|17
|35
|
François Heriau
Giedo van der Garde
Josh Pierson
Job Van Uitert
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'39.491
|3.689
|18
|36
|
Jarett Andretti
Gabby Chaves
Dakota Dickerson
Rasmus Lindh
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|1'42.559
|6.757
|19
|17
|
Anthony Mantella
Wayne Boyd
Nico Varrone
Thomas Merrill
|LMP3
|Duqueine D08
|1'42.884
|7.082
|20
|51
|
Eric Lux
Devlin DeFrancesco
Austin Cindric
Pietro Fittipaldi
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'43.004
|7.202
|21
|13
|
Orey Fidani
Matthew Bell
Lars Kern
Moritz Kranz
|LMP3
|Duqueine D08
|1'43.053
|7.251
|22
|43
|
Sebastian Alvarez
Danial Frost
James French
Guilherme de
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|1'43.370
|7.568
|23
|74
|
Gar Robinson
Felipe Fraga
Glenn van Berlo
Josh Burdon
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|1'43.480
|7.678
|24
|85
|
Till Bechtolsheimer
Tijmen van der Helm
Luca Mars
Mason Filippi
|LMP3
|Duqueine D08
|1'43.663
|7.861
|25
|87
|
Yu Kanamaru
James Vance
Serravalle Antonio
Nicholas Boulle
|LMP3
|Duqueine D08
|1'44.048
|8.246
|26
|38
|
John DeAngelis
Christopher Allen
Cameron Shields
Connor Bloum
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|1'45.366
|9.564
|27
|79
|
Cooper MacNeil
Daniel Juncadella
Jules Gounon
Maro Engel
|GTD PRO
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|1'46.011
|10.209
|28
|32
|
Mike Skeen
Mikael Grenier
Kenton Koch
Maximillian Goetz
|GTD
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|1'46.177
|10.375
|29
|70
|
Brendan Iribe
Frederik Schandorff
Ollie Millroy
Marvin Kirchhofer
|GTD
|McLaren 720S GT3
|1'46.433
|10.631
|30
|12
|
Aaron Telitz
Frankie Montecalvo
Kyle Kirkwood
Parker Thompson
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|1'46.481
|10.679
|31
|66
|
Sheena Monk
Katherine Legge
Mario Farnbacher
Marc Miller
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|1'46.514
|10.712
|32
|14
|
Jack Hawksworth
Ben Barnicoat
Mike Conway
|GTD PRO
|Lexus RC F GT3
|1'46.577
|10.775
|33
|44
|
John Potter
Andy Lally
Spencer Pumpelly
Nicki Thiim
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|1'46.600
|10.798
|34
|75
|
Kenny Habul
Luca Stolz
Fabian Schiller
Axcil Jefferies
|GTD
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|1'46.626
|10.824
|35
|93
|
Ashton Harrison
Danny Formal
Kyle Marcelli
Ryan Briscoe
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|1'46.638
|10.836
|36
|63
|
Andrea Caldarelli
Mirko Bortolotti
Jordan Lee Pepper
Romain Grosjean
|GTD PRO
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|1'46.741
|10.939
|37
|3
|
Antonio Garcia
Jordan Taylor
Tommy Milner
|GTD PRO
|Corvette C8.R GTD
|1'46.776
|10.974
|38
|64
|
Ted Giovanis
Hugh Plumb
Matt Plumb
Owen Trinkler
|GTD PRO
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|1'46.862
|11.060
|39
|23
|
Ross Gunn
Alex Riberas
David Pittard
|GTD PRO
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|1'47.015
|11.213
|40
|27
|
Roman De Angelis
Marco Sorensen
Ian James
Darren Turner
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|1'47.077
|11.275
|41
|96
|
Patrick Gallagher
Robby Foley
Michael Dinan
Jens Klingmann
|GTD
|BMW M4 GT3
|1'47.244
|11.442
|42
|47
|
Roberto Lacorte
Giorgio Sernagiotto
Antonio Fuoco
Alessandro Balzan
|GTD
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1'47.281
|11.479
|43
|78
|
Mikhail Goikhberg
Loris Spinelli
Benja Hites
Marco Mapelli
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|1'47.305
|11.503
|44
|83
|
Rahel Frey
Sarah Bovy
Michelle Gatting
Doriane Pin
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|1'47.308
|11.506
|45
|62
|
Alessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado
Daniel Serra
Davide Rigon
|GTD PRO
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1'47.320
|11.518
|46
|21
|
Mann Simon
Luis Perez Companc
Miguel Molina
Francesco Castellacci
|GTD
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1'47.485
|11.683
|47
|19
|
Raffaele Giammaria
Franck Perera
Claudio Schiavoni
Rolf Ineichen
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|1'47.656
|11.854
|48
|1
|
Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
Corey Lewis
Maxime Martin
|GTD
|BMW M4 GT3
|1'48.013
|12.211
|49
|023
|
Onofrio Triarsi
Charles Scardina
Alessio Rovera
Andrea Bertolini
|GTD
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1'48.147
|12.345
|50
|16
|
Ryan Hardwick
Jan Heylen
Zacharie Robichon
Dennis Olsen
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1'48.319
|12.517
|51
|95
|
Bill Auberlen
Chandler Hull
Bruno Spengler
John Edwards
|GTD PRO
|BMW M4 GT3
|1'48.460
|12.658
|52
|91
|
Alan Metni
Kay van Berlo
Jaxon Evans
Julien Andlauer
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1'48.546
|12.744
|53
|77
|
Alan Brynjolfsson
Trent Hindman
Max Root
Kevin Estre
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1'48.594
|12.792
|54
|92
|
David Brule
Alec Udell
Andrew Davis
Jeroen Bleekemolen
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1'48.752
|12.950
|55
|53
|
Mark Kvamme
Trenton Estep
Jan Magnussen
Jason Hart
|GTD PRO
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1'48.911
|13.109
|56
|80
|
PJ Hyett
Seb Priaulx
Gunnar Jeannette
Harry Tincknell
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1'49.110
|13.308
|57
|9
|
Klaus Bachler
Patrick Pilet
Laurens Vanthoor
|GTD PRO
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|58
|33
|
Lance Willsey
Joao Barbosa
Nicolas Pino
Nolan Siegel
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|59
|42
|
Don Yount
Jaden Conwright
Kerong Li
Alessio Deledda
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|60
|55
|
Fred Poordad
Francesco Pizzi
James Allen
Gianmaria Bruni
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|61
|57
|
Russell Ward
Philip Ellis
Indy Dontje
Lucas Auer
|GTD
|Mercedes AMG GT3
