Rolex 24: WTR Acura tops much-interrupted FP1 at Daytona

GTP

After a GTD car choking on pitlane entrance caused the first red flag, the running was interrupted again by a red with 16mins run due to debris on Turn 2. At that point, only Philipp Eng in the #24 BMW M Hybrid V8 had set a vaguely representative time, but even so, it was only 1min39.586sec.

When action resumed Tom Blomqvist drove the polesitting Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06 to the top of the times with a 1min35.688sec run, a few hundredths ahead of Renger van der Zande’s #01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-LMDh, and Albuquerque’s Wayne Taylor Racing Acura.

With 41mins to go, Earl Bamber moved to the top of the times in the #02 Caddy, 0.033sec faster than Blomqvist.

The #7 Porsche 963 and the #25 BMW M Hybrid V8 missed much of the session with technical issues, IMSA Radio reporting a suspected steering issue for the 963 and a misfire for the M Hybrid V8.

The #25 hit the track with 30mins to go, while Albuquerque in the WTR Andretti Acura lowered the class benchmark to 1min35.366sec, 0.266sec ahead of the #02 Cadillac. But before Connor DePhillippi could set a representative time in the #25 BMW, the fifth yellow flew.

The session got underway with five minutes remaining, and finally the #7 Porsche had a chance to set a time, Matt Campbell only getting one lap on warm tires, 2.668sec off top spot.

LMP2

Fred Poordad’s 1min40.456sec, set in the first quarter hour, was faster than Ben Keating’s pole time in the class, and that was swiftly eclipsed by his team partner in the TDS Racing entry Job van Uitert (1min39.227), TDS teammate Mikkel Jensen, Ryan Dalziel of Era Motorsport and Josef Newgarden in the rebuilt Tower Motorsport machine.

Jensen kept improving, turning a 1min39.076, but it was Paul-Loup Chatin in the PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports who worked down to a 1min38.302sec, less than three-tenths ahead of Oliver Jarvis.

LMP3

Riley Motorsports’ Felipe Fraga got down to a 1min42.704sec, ahead of Joao Barbosa in the Sean Creech Motorsport car, while Cameron Shields was third fastest in the Performance Tech Motorsports machine. However, John De Angelis then shunted this car at Turn 7.

In the brief period between the fourth and fifth red flags, Gabby Chaves slotted the Andretti Autosport entry into second, 0.091sec behind Fraga’s top time.

GTD Pro and GTD

Alec Udell in the Kellymoss with Riley Porsche 911 GT3 R stopped on the entrance to pitlane and needed retrieval, bringing out the red flag after just five minutes. With just over 30mins run, Andrea Caldarelli’s #63 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan caused the third red flag with an off-course excursion.

At this point, Aaron Telitz’s GTD Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F topped all GTD cars with a 1min46.975sec ahead of Russell Ward in the pole-winning Winward Racing Mercedes AMG GT3 and Andy Lally in the Aston Martin Vantage. The second Lexus of Jack Hawksworth led GTD Pro.

With under 25mins to go, Lucas Auer had set fastest time – 1min46.763sec – in the polesitting Winward Mercedes, when he caused the fifth red flag of the session with a heavy front-on impact at Turn 2. Owen Trinkler in the TGM/TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage was top of the GTD Pro times.

Rolex 24 at Daytona - Free Practice 1 results: