Previous / Gidley to race at Daytona eight years after huge Rolex 24 shunt
IMSA / Roar Before the 24 Practice report

Rolex 24: WTR leads Acura 1-2 in opening practice at Daytona

By:

Defending winners Wayne Taylor Racing clocked the fastest time in first practice at the Roar before the 60th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

Rolex 24: WTR leads Acura 1-2 in opening practice at Daytona

A lap of 1min35.309sec from Ricky Taylor on his 10th lap put WTR's Acura ARX-05 just under three-tenths of a second clear of the similar car of Meyer Shank Racing and over six-tenths ahead of Sebastien Bourdais in the quickest Cadillac DPi-V.R, the #01 of Chip Ganassi Racing.

Bourdais’ teammate in CGR’s new #02 entry, Kevin Magnussen, was a mere two-hundredths shy in what is set to be his final event in a Cadillac before switching his attention to the Peugeot WEC project.

The endurance-only Action Express Racing Caddy entry, the #48, wound up ahead of the full-time #31 car, the pair split by Tristan Vautier’s best effort in the JDC Miller MotorSports machine.

Racing Team Nederland #29 Oreca led LMP2 thanks to Giedo van der Garde's best effort, a 1m36.262sec – less than a tenth slower than the slowest DPi time. That put the Dutch car over one second ahead of Tower Motorsports whose best time was set by Ferdinand Habsburg, and High Class Racing’s Anders Fjordbach.

Jonathan Bomarito in his first LMP2 outing was fourth fastest for PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports, while the DragonSpeed entry to be shared by Colton Herta, Pato O’Ward, Devlin DeFrancesco and Eric Lux was fifth.

Garett Grist topped LMP3 for Performance Tech Motorsports and Ligier, chased by the Muehlner Motorsports America #6 Duqueine. Josh Burdon turned the best time for Andretti Autosport to lift its #36 Ligier into third ahead Colin Braun in the CORE autosport entry.

Marco Mapelli was fastest of the GTD Pro drivers in the TR3 Racing Lamborghini Huracan, but he was not the quickest GT driver – that honor went to a pro driver in a GTD car, namely, Jan Heylen in the Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R.

Third was the other TR3 Lamborghini, ahead of the GTD Pro Porsche of Pfaff Motorsports, whose fastest lap was turned by Matt Campbell.

Second practice begins at 4.15pm local (Eastern) time.

 

