Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Rolex 24, Hour 12: JDC-Miller Cadillac leads at halfway Next / Rolex 24, Hour 18: WTR leads Acura 1-2, more trouble for Ganassi
IMSA / Daytona 24 Race report

Rolex 24, Hour 15: Ganassi woes hand lead to AXR Cadillac

By:
, News Editor

More issues for Chip Ganassi Racing handed the lead of the Rolex 24 at Daytona to fellow Cadillac outfit Action Express Racing as the race reached the 15-hour mark.

Rolex 24, Hour 15: Ganassi woes hand lead to AXR Cadillac
Listen to this article

Ex-Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen had raced to a 30-second lead aboard the #02 Ganassi Cadillac DPi-V.R in the early morning hours, but an as-yet unexplained technical issue dropped the car to fourth with nine hours to go.

That meant it was Pipo Derani in command aboard the Whelen Engineering-sponsored #31 AXR Cadillac, just ahead of Loic Duval in the #5 JDC-Miller MotorSports Caddy.

All seven DPi entries remained on the lead lap at the halfway stage, but it wasn’t long before two cars hit trouble, namely the #48 Ally Racing and #01 Ganassi Cadillacs.

First to hit trouble was the Action Express Racing-run #48 car, as Jimmie Johnson made contact with a backmarker in the infield and sustained right-rear damage, the NASCAR ace-turned IndyCar driver limping back to the pits.

The car went behind the wall, with Johnson eventually emerging 23 laps down.

Soon after, it was the turn of the #01 Ganassi Caddy, which briefly led in the hands of Sebastien Bourdais, to hit trouble. An electrical issue was cited for Bourdais bringing in the car for lengthy repairs, which ended up taking 43 laps to complete.

After the #01 crew’s misfortune, Filipe Albuquerque in the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura passed the #5 machine of Richard Westbrook to lead, but Albuqerque’s time out front proved short-lived as Magnussen picked off both the #5 and #10 cars in quick succession.

Albuquerque was able to keep Magnussen in his sights initially, but the Ganassi driver at this stage enjoyed a major pace advantage and stretched out a lead of some 30 seconds.

That was until halfway through the 15th hour, when Magnussen slowed and posted a lap some 50 seconds off the pace, before getting back up to speed. The delay allowed the #31 AXR car of Derani, which had jumped the WTR Acura in the pits, into the lead.

Just prior to the 15-hour mark, the 12th full-course yellow of the race was called following a major incident involving the #7 Forty7 Motorsports Duqueine at Turn 2.

WTR driver Will Stevens had slipped behind Duval in the #5 JDC-Miller Cadillac in the fight for second before the caution, with Alex Lynn fourth in the #02 Ganassi car he took over from Magnussen followed by Simon Pagenaud’s #60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura.

LMP2: Team Nederland back to the fore

In LMP2, Racing Team Nederland had regained the advantage with Dylan Murry in the #29 Oreca well clear of the #81 DragonSpeed car of Colton Herta prior to the caution.

Rui Andrade was third for Tower Motorsports followed by James Allen in the best of the G-Drive Racing by APR entries and Nicolas Lapierre in the #51 PR1/Mathiasen car.

Riley Motorsports continues to dominate LMP3, with the #74 Ligier of Felipe Fraga running two laps ahead of Nic Jonsson in the #54 CORE autosport Ligier.

GTD Pro: Porsche teams in command

In GT Daytona Pro, Pfaff Motorsports had cycled into the lead in the most recent round of stops with Mathieu Jaminet at the wheel of the team’s #9 Porsche 911 GT3 R.

Dennis Olsen had the KCMG Porsche in second, followed by Daniel Juncadella in the WeatherTech Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 that had been leading at the halfway stage.

Risi Competizione had moved back into the lead at one stage with James Calado driving the team’s Ferrari 488 GT3, but the car lost ground when Calado handed over to Davide Rigon, who was in fifth place at the 15-hour mark behind Kyle Kirkwood’s Vasser-Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3.

Lucas Auer led the GTD class in his Winward Racing Mercedes ahead of Jan Heylen in the Wright Motorsports Porsche and Spencer Pumpelly in the Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3. Ollie Milroy was running in fourth in the Inception Racing McLaren 720S GT3 that had been leading at halfway.

shares
comments
Rolex 24, Hour 12: JDC-Miller Cadillac leads at halfway
Previous article

Rolex 24, Hour 12: JDC-Miller Cadillac leads at halfway
Next article

Rolex 24, Hour 18: WTR leads Acura 1-2, more trouble for Ganassi

Rolex 24, Hour 18: WTR leads Acura 1-2, more trouble for Ganassi
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Rolex 24, Hour 12: JDC-Miller Cadillac leads at halfway Daytona 24
IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 12: JDC-Miller Cadillac leads at halfway

R'Qs Mercedes to make SUPER GT return after terminal crash
Super GT

R'Qs Mercedes to make SUPER GT return after terminal crash

How SUPER GT helped heal Kovalainen’s F1 "scars" Prime
Super GT

How SUPER GT helped heal Kovalainen’s F1 "scars"

Latest news

Castroneves: When you love what you do, you have to keep doing it
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA

Castroneves: When you love what you do, you have to keep doing it

Rolex 24: Castroneves drives Meyer Shank Acura to emotional win
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA

Rolex 24: Castroneves drives Meyer Shank Acura to emotional win

Rolex 24 Hour 21: Four-car Cadillac vs Acura battle heats up
IMSA IMSA

Rolex 24 Hour 21: Four-car Cadillac vs Acura battle heats up

Rolex 24, Hour 18: WTR leads Acura 1-2, more trouble for Ganassi
IMSA IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 18: WTR leads Acura 1-2, more trouble for Ganassi

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.