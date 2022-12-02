Listen to this article

For the past two editions of the Florida endurance classic, a 100-minute qualifying race held on the final day of the pre-event Roar Before the 24 test has been used to determined the starting grid.

However, this will no longer be the case for next year's 61st running of the race.

Instead, conventional qualification sessions will be held on the final day of the three-day Roar test, Sunday January 22, with each of the five classes getting its own 15- or 20-minute session.

The Roar test will feature five test sessions for the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship field, marking the first public appearances for the LMDh machines that will contest the renamed top GTP class.

A field of nine GTP cars is anticipated for the 2023 race, with Cadillac fielding three cars and two-car assaults planned by Acura, BMW and Porsche. The two customer cars that Porsche has reserved for customer teams appear unlikely to be ready in time for the Rolex 24.

An IMSA-sanctioned official test is scheduled for December 7-9 ahead of the Roar test on January 20-22. Official practice for the Rolex 24 begins on January 26 ahead of the race itself on January 28-29.