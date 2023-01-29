Rolex 24: Meyer Shank Racing wins again, leads Acura 1-2
Meyer Shank Racing scored its second consecutive victory in the Rolex 24 at Daytona with its Acura ARX-06 shared by Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud, leading home a one-two for Honda's prestige brand.
Blomqvist crossed the finish line 4.1 seconds clear of the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing ARX-06 of Filipe Albuquerque, Ricky Taylor, Brendon Hartley and Louis Deletraz in a nailbiting finish to the 61st running of the Florida endurance classic, which was punctuated by 14 caution periods.
After a long stretch of green-flag running in the morning hours, a series of full-course yellows kept the top four cars – the two Acuras and Chip Ganassi Racing's pair of Cadillac V-LMDhs – separated by just a handful of seconds in the closing stages.
The yellows helped the WTR Acura, which had dropped three laps off the pace in the night to replace an oil filler bracket, back onto the lead lap, and Albuquerque was able to pass both Ganassi Cadillacs to move up from fourth place to second.
However, Blomqvist was unstoppable aboard the MSR Acura after taking over for the final 90 minutes or so, surviving three restarts with his lead intact to deliver a second consecutive Rolex 24 triumph for the team owned by Jim Meyer and founder Michael Shank, and a third in a row for Castroneves.
The two CGR Cadillacs couldn't keep pace with their Acura rivals when it mattered, albeit engaging in a spirited battle of their own for third.
In the end it was the IMSA full-season #01 entry of Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande and Scott Dixon that came home for the final spot on the podium, followed by the #02 car of Richard Westbrook, Alex Lynn and Earl Bamber that will contest the FIA WEC this season.
Action Express Racing was fifth with its Cadillac driven by Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims and IMSA debutant Jack Aitken, but 12 laps down on the leaders owing to gearbox issues during the night.
BMW brought home the best of its new M Hybrid V8s in sixth, another three laps in arrears. The #24 car shared by Augusto Farfus, Philipp Eng, Marco Wittmann and Colton Herta had already fallen off the lead lap when it was hit by hybrid issues in the morning hours, and then lost further ground due to a brake change.
The sister #25 BMW of Connor De Philippi, Nick Yelloly, Sheldon van der Linde and Herta was the first GTP runner to hit trouble in the opening hour, which required a change of MGU to solve. The car finally finished 131 laps down.
While BMW lacked the pace to contend for victory, Porsche was well in the mix with its pair of new 963s until both cars hit technical issues.
First to fall off the pace was the #7 car of Matt Campbell, Felipe Nasr and Michael Christensen, which lost 35 laps due to a battery change.
The sister #6 car of Nick Tandy, Mathieu Jaminet and Dane Cameron was well in contention until a spin the morning hours for Tandy. Subsequent caution periods allowed the Briton to recover to one lap behind the leaders when the car expired in a cloud of smoke.
Tandy coaxed the car back to the pits on electric power, but the car did not re-emerge and was finally classified 83 laps down.
LMP2: Proton beats APR in photo finish
Proton Competition stole the LMP2 win in a sensational finish, as James Allen's #55 Oreca 07 beat the #04 Crowdstrike Racing by APR machine of Ben Hanley by a scant 0.016s.
Hanley looked like he had done enough to take the win in the car he shared with George Kurtz, Matt McMurry and Esteban Gutierrez when he repelled the #35 TDS Racing machine of Job van Uitert at Turn 1.
But Hanley didn't reckon on a late charge by Allen, who arrived on the tail of the APR machine at the start of the final lap and regrouped after an attempt to pass around the outside at Turn 1 was firmly rebuffed.
Allen stuck close to the tail of his rival and drafted by on the run to the finish to steal the win by the slimmest of margins for himself and teammates Fred Poordad, Francesco Pizzi and Gianmaria Bruni.
AF Corse completed the podium in third with its Oreca driven by Francois Perrodo, Matthieu Vaxiviere, Julien Canal and Nicklas Nielsen ahead of the TDS machine of van Uitert, Josh Pierson, Francois Heriau and Giedo van der Garde.
The #8 Tower Motorsports car shared by IndyCar stars Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin, as well as Kyffin Simpson and John Farano, was fifth and two laps down after suffering a loss of power on the very opening lap of the race that put them eight laps down.
GTD: Mercedes, Aston Martin victorious
GT Daytona honors were split between Mercedes and Aston Martin in the GTD Pro and GTD categories respectively.
First car home was the GTD class-winning #27 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 of Roman De Angelis, Marco Sorensen, Ian James and Darren Turner, which was locked in battle until the closing stages of the race with the #57 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3.
The Winward car, rebuilt around a spare chassis after Lucas Auer's crash in practice, was running second in the closing stages when Phillip Ellis hit the barriers exiting Turn 1 - the same point where Auer had his accident - during the restart following the 13th FCY period.
Winward's demise cleared the way for an Aston Martin 1-2 in GTD, as the Magnus Racing car of John Potter, Andy Lally, Spencer Pumpelly and Nicki Thiim beat the Inception Racing McLaren 720S GT3 of Brendan Iribe, Frederik Schandorff, Ollie Millroy and Marvin Kirchhofer to second.
Heart of Racing had looked good for the GTD Pro win at one stage, but the #23 Vantage of Alex Riberas, David Pittard and Ross Gunn lost a wheel in the night due to a rare wheel-hub failure.
That set-up a three-way dice between the #79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3, the solo factory Corvette C8.R and the #14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 heading into the closing stages.
Maro Engel pulled off what turned out to be the race-winning move when he passed the Lexus of Jack Hawksworth into Turn 1, a move that gave the WeatherTech car also driven by Jules Gounon, Dani Juncadella and Cooper MacNeil crucial breathing space going into the closing stages.
Engel finally beat the Corvette shared by Garcia, Jordan Taylor and Tommy Milner by 3.9s, while the #14 Lexus took third, a further seven seconds down.
Fourth in GTD Pro was the Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 shared by Romain Grosjean, Andrea Caldarelli, Mirko Bortolotti and Jordan Pepper, which finished on the lead lap but never had the pace of the leading trio.
Porsche and Ferrari also had weekends to forget with their new GT3 models, which struggled with an unfavorable Balance of Performance.
Best of the new 992-type Porsche 911 GT3 Rs was the Pfaff Motorsports example, which finished fifth in GTD Pro and 12th of all the GTD cars, while newcomers Triarsi Competizione was the first Ferrari squad home, 10th in GTD and 15th in the combined GTD Pro/GTD order.
In LMP3, the #17 AWA Duqueine of Anthony Mantella, Wayne Boyd, Nico Varrone and Thomas Merrill survived a race of attrition to claim the win, taking advantage of a lengthy delay for the long-time leader, the #33 Sean Creech Motorsport Ligier, which suffered a gearbox problem.
The car shared by Lance Willsey, Joao Barbosa, Nico Pino and Nolan Siegel finished a distant second in class ahead of the #38 Performance Tech Motorsports Ligier of John De Angelis, Christopher Allen, Connor Bloum and Cameron Shields.
Rolex 24 at Daytona - race results:
|Cla
|Class
|Num
|Driver
|Chassis
|Laps
|Gap
|1
|GTP
|60
|
Tom Blomqvist
Colin Braun
Helio Castroneves
Simon Pagenaud
|Acura ARX-06
|783
|2
|GTP
|10
|
Ricky Taylor
Filipe Albuquerque
Louis Deletraz
Brendon Hartley
|Acura ARX-06
|783
|4.190
|3
|GTP
|01
|
Sébastien Bourdais
Renger van der Zande
Scott Dixon
|Cadillac V-LMDh
|783
|9.630
|4
|GTP
|02
|
Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn
Richard Westbrook
|Cadillac V-LMDh
|783
|11.176
|5
|GTP
|31
|
Pipo Derani
Alexander Sims
Jack Aitken
|Cadillac V-LMDh
|771
|12 Laps
|6
|GTP
|24
|
Philipp Eng
Augusto Farfus
Marco Wittmann
Colton Herta
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|768
|15 Laps
|7
|LMP2
|55
|
Fred Poordad
Francesco Pizzi
James Allen
Gianmaria Bruni
|ORECA LMP2 07
|761
|22 Laps
|8
|LMP2
|04
|
George Kurtz
Ben Hanley
Matt McMurry
Esteban Gutierrez
|ORECA LMP2 07
|761
|22 Laps
|9
|LMP2
|88
|
François Perrodo
Matthieu Vaxiviere
Julien Canal
Nicklas Nielsen
|ORECA LMP2 07
|761
|22 Laps
|10
|LMP2
|35
|
François Heriau
Giedo van der Garde
Josh Pierson
Job Van Uitert
|ORECA LMP2 07
|761
|22 Laps
|11
|LMP2
|8
|
John Farano
Scott McLaughlin
Josef Newgarden
Kyffin Simpson
|ORECA LMP2 07
|759
|24 Laps
|12
|LMP2
|51
|
Eric Lux
Devlin DeFrancesco
Austin Cindric
Pietro Fittipaldi
|ORECA LMP2 07
|758
|25 Laps
|13
|LMP2
|52
|
Ben Keating
Paul-Loup Chatin
Alex Quinn
Nicolas Lapierre
|ORECA LMP2 07
|757
|26 Laps
|14
|GTP
|7
|
Matt Campbell
Felipe Nasr
Michael Christensen
|Porsche 963
|749
|34 Laps
|15
|LMP3
|17
|
Anthony Mantella
Wayne Boyd
Nico Varrone
Thomas Merrill
|Duqueine D08
|737
|46 Laps
|16
|GTD
|27
|
Roman De Angelis
Marco Sorensen
Ian James
Darren Turner
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|729
|54 Laps
|17
|GTD PRO
|79
|
Cooper MacNeil
Daniel Juncadella
Jules Gounon
Maro Engel
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|729
|54 Laps
|18
|GTD
|44
|
John Potter
Andy Lally
Spencer Pumpelly
Nicki Thiim
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|729
|54 Laps
|19
|GTD PRO
|3
|
Antonio Garcia
Jordan Taylor
Tommy Milner
|Corvette C8.R GTD
|729
|54 Laps
|20
|GTD PRO
|14
|
Jack Hawksworth
Ben Barnicoat
Mike Conway
|Lexus RC F GT3
|729
|54 Laps
|21
|GTD
|70
|
Brendan Iribe
Frederik Schandorff
Ollie Millroy
Marvin Kirchhofer
|McLaren 720S GT3
|729
|54 Laps
|22
|GTD
|66
|
Sheena Monk
Katherine Legge
Mario Farnbacher
Marc Miller
|Acura NSX GT3
|729
|54 Laps
|23
|GTD
|12
|
Aaron Telitz
Frankie Montecalvo
Kyle Kirkwood
Parker Thompson
|Lexus RC F GT3
|728
|55 Laps
|24
|GTD PRO
|63
|
Andrea Caldarelli
Mirko Bortolotti
Jordan Lee Pepper
Romain Grosjean
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|728
|55 Laps
|25
|GTD PRO
|9
|
Klaus Bachler
Patrick Pilet
Laurens Vanthoor
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|728
|55 Laps
|26
|GTD
|93
|
Ashton Harrison
Danny Formal
Kyle Marcelli
Ryan Briscoe
|Acura NSX GT3
|727
|56 Laps
|27
|GTD
|78
|
Mikhail Goikhberg
Loris Spinelli
Benja Hites
Marco Mapelli
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|726
|57 Laps
|28
|GTD
|1
|
Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
Corey Lewis
Maxime Martin
|BMW M4 GT3
|726
|57 Laps
|29
|LMP3
|33
|
Lance Willsey
Joao Barbosa
Nicolas Pino
Nolan Siegel
|Ligier JS P320
|725
|58 Laps
|30
|GTD
|16
|
Ryan Hardwick
Jan Heylen
Zacharie Robichon
Dennis Olsen
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|723
|60 Laps
|31
|LMP3
|38
|
John DeAngelis
Christopher Allen
Cameron Shields
Connor Bloum
|Ligier JS P320
|721
|62 Laps
|32
|GTD
|023
|
Onofrio Triarsi
Charles Scardina
Alessio Rovera
Andrea Bertolini
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|719
|64 Laps
|33
|GTD
|77
|
Alan Brynjolfsson
Trent Hindman
Max Root
Kevin Estre
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|719
|64 Laps
|34
|GTD PRO
|53
|
Mark Kvamme
Trenton Estep
Jan Magnussen
Jason Hart
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|717
|66 Laps
|35
|LMP3
|13
|
Orey Fidani
Matthew Bell
Lars Kern
Moritz Kranz
|Duqueine D08
|717
|66 Laps
|36
|GTD PRO
|23
|
Ross Gunn
Alex Riberas
David Pittard
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|716
|67 Laps
|37
|LMP3
|85
|
Till Bechtolsheimer
Tijmen van der Helm
Luca Mars
Mason Filippi
|Duqueine D08
|715
|68 Laps
|38
|GTD
|19
|
Raffaele Giammaria
Franck Perera
Claudio Schiavoni
Rolf Ineichen
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|714
|69 Laps
|39
|GTD
|57
|
Russell Ward
Philip Ellis
Indy Dontje
Lucas Auer
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|710
|73 Laps
|40
|GTD
|80
|
PJ Hyett
Seb Priaulx
Gunnar Jeannette
Harry Tincknell
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|710
|73 Laps
|41
|GTD
|32
|
Mike Skeen
Mikael Grenier
Kenton Koch
Maximillian Goetz
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|709
|74 Laps
|42
|GTP
|6
|
Mathieu Jaminet
Nick Tandy
Dane Cameron
|Porsche 963
|700
|83 Laps
|43
|GTD
|91
|
Alan Metni
Kay van Berlo
Jaxon Evans
Julien Andlauer
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|699
|84 Laps
|44
|GTD
|96
|
Patrick Gallagher
Robby Foley
Michael Dinan
Jens Klingmann
|BMW M4 GT3
|695
|88 Laps
|45
|GTD PRO
|64
|
Ted Giovanis
Hugh Plumb
Matt Plumb
Owen Trinkler
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|674
|109 Laps
|46
|GTD
|83
|
Rahel Frey
Sarah Bovy
Michelle Gatting
Doriane Pin
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|659
|124 Laps
|47
|GTD
|21
|
Mann Simon
Luis Perez Companc
Miguel Molina
Francesco Castellacci
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|655
|128 Laps
|48
|GTP
|25
|
Connor de Phillippi
Nick Yelloly
Sheldon Van Der Linde
Colton Herta
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|652
|131 Laps
|49
|LMP2
|20
|
Dennis Andersen
Ed Jones
Anders Fjordbach
Raffaele Marciello
|ORECA LMP2 07
|646
|137 Laps
|50
|GTD PRO
|95
|
Bill Auberlen
Chandler Hull
Bruno Spengler
John Edwards
|BMW M4 GT3
|635
|148 Laps
|51
|LMP3
|87
|
Yu Kanamaru
James Vance
Serravalle Antonio
Nicholas Boulle
|Duqueine D08
|618
|165 Laps
|52
|LMP2
|18
|
Dwight Merriman
Ryan Dalziel
Christian Rasmussen
Oliver Jarvis
|ORECA LMP2 07
|510
|273 Laps
|53
|LMP3
|36
|
Jarett Andretti
Gabby Chaves
Dakota Dickerson
Rasmus Lindh
|Ligier JS P320
|371
|412 Laps
|54
|LMP3
|43
|
Sebastian Alvarez
Danial Frost
James French
Guilherme de
|Ligier JS P320
|368
|415 Laps
|55
|GTD
|42
|
Robert Megennis
Jaden Conwright
Kerong Li
Alessio Deledda
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|356
|427 Laps
|56
|GTD PRO
|62
|
Alessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado
Daniel Serra
Davide Rigon
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|349
|434 Laps
|57
|GTD
|92
|
David Brule
Alec Udell
Andrew Davis
Jeroen Bleekemolen
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|278
|505 Laps
|58
|LMP2
|11
|
Thomas Steven
Mikkel Jensen
Scott Huffaker
Rinus van Kalmthout
|ORECA LMP2 07
|249
|534 Laps
|59
|GTD
|75
|
Kenny Habul
Luca Stolz
Fabian Schiller
Axcil Jefferies
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|233
|550 Laps
|60
|LMP3
|74
|
Gar Robinson
Felipe Fraga
Glenn van Berlo
Josh Burdon
|Ligier JS P320
|89
|694 Laps
|61
|GTD
|47
|
Roberto Lacorte
Giorgio Sernagiotto
Antonio Fuoco
Alessandro Balzan
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|44
|739 Laps
|View full results
Related video
Stunning Porsche Rolex 24 comeback halted by technical gremlin at Daytona
Bourdais “surprised” Cadillac was beaten on pace in Rolex 24
Latest news
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
After much anticipation, the new dawn for sportscar racing got underway with a result that mirrored the pattern of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship's previous DPi era. Here's how Acura once again took top honours in the Rolex 24 at Daytona with a 1-2 led by Meyer Shank Racing.
Why WTR Acura lacked pace to beat MSR in Rolex 24 showdown
Wayne Taylor Racing's Filipe Albuquerque admits that he knew it would be a tall order to beat the sister Acura of Meyer Shank Racing in the closing stages of last weekend's Rolex 24 at Daytona.
Porsche aims to “learn quick” from Daytona disappointment
Porsche’s director of factory racing Urs Kuratle says his team will gain valuable answers from its disappointing results in the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.
NASCAR driver Max Gutierrez injured in tragic car wreck
NASCAR driver Max Gutierrez and his younger brother, Federico, were involved in a tragic traffic accident Sunday in Mexico and Federico has died, according to multiple media reports.
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
After much anticipation, the new dawn for sportscar racing got underway with a result that mirrored the pattern of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship's previous DPi era. Here's how Acura once again took top honours in the Rolex 24 at Daytona with a 1-2 led by Meyer Shank Racing.
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Much like German OEM rival Porsche, BMW's absence from sportscar racing’s top flight will be ended this weekend when a pair of M Hybrid V8 prototypes make their debut in the Rolex 24 at Daytona. A programme focused on IMSA for now will expand to the WEC and Le Mans next year, in a sign of both its ambition and pragmatism.
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
Porsche and Penske have teamed up to tackle the world's biggest sportscar races in 2023 with the new 963 LMDh car. Autosport was on hand at the recent Daytona test to hear from key players in the partnership as it prepares for dual campaigns across the IMSA SportsCar Championship and World Endurance Championship...
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push
Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.