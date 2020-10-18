Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Road Atlanta II / Breaking news

Scuderia Corsa ends two-year win drought with PLM victory

shares
comments
Scuderia Corsa ends two-year win drought with PLM victory
By:

The 23rd edition of Petit Le Mans saw the WeatherTech Racing Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 score its first IMSA GT Daytona victory since conquering the same race two years earlier

The GT Daytona field has generated some fantastic scraps throughout the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season, and this is indicated by the fact that the #14 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus, the Wright Motorsports Porsche and the #86 Meyer Shank Racing Acura squads are covered by just three points at the top of the Teams’ championship.

But yesterday’s Petit Le Mans emphasized how the IMSA’s Balance of Performance has honed the competitiveness of the GTD field. Of the 13 entries, eight appeared to have class-winning pace for long periods throughout the 10-hour race, despite the diversity of Pro and Am drivers, and these potential victors came from five of the class’s nine manufacturers.

Ultimately, Jeff Westphal, Alessandro Balzan and Cooper MacNeil conquered in the Ferrari 488 GT3, a car coming toward the end of its fifth season in IMSA competition. The entry’s last win had come at the same event two years earlier when MacNeil, Gunnar Jeannette and Daniel Serra won the Motul Petit Le Mans two years ago.

With the Ferrari having run in the top five (of those cars on the same strategy) throughout the race, Westphal made the decisive pass for the lead on Jack Hawksworth’s #14 Lexus RC F at Turn 10 with an hour to go.

Although recent BoP tweaks had seen the Ferrari granted more horsepower at the Charlotte Roval race one week ago, the team had not entered that GT-only race in order to focus on MacNeil’s ultimately successful efforts in this year’s Ferrari Challenge.

When Westphal delivered second on the grid for Petit Le Mans on Friday afternoon, it was clear the slight power hike had helped, but the team’s troubles weren’t yet over.

“We showed up with a car that had great pace over one lap but it was killing the rear tires,” he explained.

“Throughout each day, we made it better and better. We didn’t lose faith, we kind of just marched along and it really came alive in the race.”

It was Westphal’s third career IMSA win, the eighth for MacNeil and seventh for Balzan.

Said MacNeil: “This is one of the most difficult races in the world, even though it’s ‘only’ 10 hours. These two guys drove their asses off, phenomenal all weekend.

“The team worked super hard all weekend, the Scuderia Corsa WeatherTech guys – I can’t thank them enough. We rolled the car off the truck expecting a good car because we had a good car during the six-hour here. That wasn’t the case; we had to work hard at it.”

By finishing second, Aaron Telitz and Hawksworth – who shared their Lexus with Michael De Quesada – have taken the lead in the Teams’ points race. However, Telitz is two points ahead of Hawksworth in the Drivers’ points race, due to the fact that the pair haven’t been partners in the same AVS Lexus for the whole year.

Four points behind Telitz are Ryan Hardwick and Pat Long (Wright Motorsports) who finished fourth in PLM yesterday, accompanied by the highly impressive Jan Heylen, while MSR Acura’s Mario Farnbacher and Matt McMurry are only one point further adrift, despite being wiped out in the late stages of the race following a clash with the Heart of Racing Aston Martin.

 

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Porsche aces thrilled with first IMSA win of 2020

Previous article

Porsche aces thrilled with first IMSA win of 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Road Atlanta II
Drivers Alessandro Balzan , Cooper MacNeil , Jeff Westphal
Teams Scuderia Corsa
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Bathurst 12 Hour cancelled for 2021
Endurance Endurance / Breaking news

Bathurst 12 Hour cancelled for 2021

Yamaha won’t replace Rossi for second Aragon MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha won’t replace Rossi for second Aragon MotoGP race

Why are there no American riders left in MotoGP?
MotoGP MotoGP / Analysis

Why are there no American riders left in MotoGP?

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Doug Chandler to continue late wife's sponsorship of two Funny Cars
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

Doug Chandler to continue late wife's sponsorship of two Funny Cars

Hendrick Motorsports' plane crash takes lives
NASCAR NASCAR / Obituary

Hendrick Motorsports' plane crash takes lives

Kevin Harvick: Final two-lap restart "got wild" at Kentucky
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Race report

Kevin Harvick: Final two-lap restart "got wild" at Kentucky

ECR Technologies now entirely owned by RCR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

ECR Technologies now entirely owned by RCR

Latest news

Scuderia Corsa ends two-year win drought with PLM victory
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Scuderia Corsa ends two-year win drought with PLM victory

Porsche aces thrilled with first IMSA win of 2020
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Porsche aces thrilled with first IMSA win of 2020

WTR shocked by Petit Le Mans win after “so many problems”
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

WTR shocked by Petit Le Mans win after “so many problems”

Derani 'lost respect' for Taylor after Petit Le Mans clash
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Derani 'lost respect' for Taylor after Petit Le Mans clash

Trending

1
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour cancelled for 2021

57m
2
MotoGP

Yamaha won’t replace Rossi for second Aragon MotoGP race

3
MotoGP

Why are there no American riders left in MotoGP?

4
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

5
NHRA

Doug Chandler to continue late wife's sponsorship of two Funny Cars

Latest news

Scuderia Corsa ends two-year win drought with PLM victory
IMSA

Scuderia Corsa ends two-year win drought with PLM victory

Porsche aces thrilled with first IMSA win of 2020
IMSA

Porsche aces thrilled with first IMSA win of 2020

WTR shocked by Petit Le Mans win after “so many problems”
IMSA

WTR shocked by Petit Le Mans win after “so many problems”

Derani 'lost respect' for Taylor after Petit Le Mans clash
IMSA

Derani 'lost respect' for Taylor after Petit Le Mans clash

Petit Le Mans: WTR wins after leaders clash in final stint
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: WTR wins after leaders clash in final stint

Latest videos

Thinking Forward with John Doonan 31:27
IMSA

Thinking Forward with John Doonan

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car 04:49
IMSA

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona 08:04
IMSA

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race' 02:19
IMSA

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race'

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours 01:51
IMSA

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.