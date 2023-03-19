Listen to this article

Apart from a pitlane speeding penalty, the #10 Acura of Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque and Louis Deletraz had a seemingly comfortable race until a series of late restarts embroiled them in a battle with the #6 Porsche of Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy and Dane Cameron.

Albuquerque and Jaminet were battling for the win in the darkness when they came across GTD traffic in the closing minutes, and they took each other out – with the second Penske Porsche of Felipe Nasr piling into the accident and taking out the top three cars in an instant.

That left the door open for the #31 AXR Cadillac of Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims and Jack Aitken to steal the victory, Derani taking his fourth overall win at Sebring.

GTP

In a race of fluctuating fortunes, the lead had ebbed and flowed in the early stages between the Cadillacs of Action Express Racing and Chip Ganassi Racing, and the Acura of WTR with Andretti Autosport for much of the event – with all striking some form of drama.

The #31 AXR car had to bounce back from an early collision with an LMP3 car, which required multiple pitstops to fix the nose section and left-side mirror. The #01 CGR entry suffered two spins, which handed the advantage to the WTR Acura.

Taylor got a drive-through penalty for speeding in the pitlane with just over four hours to go, which meant all three of the fastest cars were sent to the tail of the field at some point.

With three hours to go, Sebastien Bourdais pitted from the lead with his CGR Cadillac on fire. Another frontrunner, the Rolex 24 Hours-winning Meyer Shank Racing Acura, was in the mix going into the last couple of hours until a left-rear wheel parted company when Tom Blomqvist was aboard.

With 75 minutes to go, the biggest challenger to WTR suddenly became the pair of Porsche 963s of Nasr and Jaminet, the latter passing the AXR Caddy of Aitken, which was suffering a refuelling issue, soon after a restart, for third.

The #7 Porsche enjoyed the cleanest race of all the GTP cars until it was hit by a late penalty for the team working on the car outside of its pit box, while the #6 car bounced back from hitting a GTD car, getting smashed by an LMP3 car under yellow and another bizarre issue early on that caused steam to fill the cockpit.

At a restart with under an hour to go, Jaminet passed Nasr for second and then attacked Albuquerque for the lead. Jaminet passed him with a wild move that saw them rub wheels, only for Albuquerque to lunge and barge him off the track a few corners later to reclaim the top spot.

Aitken stayed out to pick up the lead with 32 minutes to go, ahead of Jaminet – who beat Albuquerque out of the pits. Jaminet repeated his move from earlier, this time to take the lead from Aitken, while Albuquerque biffed Aitken wide. Albuquerque, Nasr and Aitken ran three-wide to Turn 1, with Albuquerque forcing his way into second.

Jaminet leapt ahead by 1.2 seconds but as the leaders hit a knot of traffic, the delayed Jaminet and Albuquerque collided, with the WTR car slamming into the barrier on the inside and rejoining the track, out of control, at the inside of Turn 3, ramming Jaminet who was simultaneously colliding with a GTD car. Nasr then arrived and slammed into Albuquerque and Jaminet, flying over the top of his team-mate. All drivers were unhurt.

Aitken wended his way through the chaos, taking the lead ahead of the #25 BMW of Nick Yelloly, Sheldon van der Linde and Connor de Phillippi – the only other GTP car still running.

The race restarted with four minutes to go, with Aitken cruising home ahead of Yelloly.

#8 Tower Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07: John Farano, Scott McLaughlin, Kyffin Simpson Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

LMP2

Ben Keating (PR1/Mathiasen ORECA) starred in the opening stages, but his #52 car fell back as the #04 Crowdstrike by APR entry surged to the front.

After its heartache over losing a Rolex 24 win in the final yards, things looked grim for the APR car when George Kurtz caused the second yellow of the race with a spin, and Ben Hanley suffered a further scare when he spun at Sunset Bend a few hours later.

One of its chief rivals, the #8 Tower Motorsports car of Scott McLaughlin, John Farano and Kyffin Simpson suffered a blow when the latter shunted at the exit of Turn 1. Simpson was able to drag it back to the pits, keeping it in the hunt for victory.

IndyCar star McLaughlin tore his way to the front at the final restart, beating Jensen by just 0.834s, the #18 Era Motorsport car of Christian Rasmussen, Ryan Dalziel and Dwight Merriman, the #52 brought home by Paul-Loup Chatin, while the #04 APR car slumped to fifth for yet more late-race disappointment.

LMP3

This class started with a bang as Lance Willsey spun his #33 Sean Creech Motorsport Ligier at Turn 1 and had 28 GTD cars avoid him as he sat stranded in the middle of the track. Glenn van Barlo (#36 Andretti Autosport) led the class initially, before the #85 JDC-Miller MotorSports car of Dan Goldburg took over.

The #30 JR III Ligier of Dakota Dickerson, Ari Balough and Garett Grist took command of the class, ahead of the #74 Riley car of Gar Robinson, Felipe Fraga and Josh Burdon. But the #30 was agonizingly taken out by a wheel that flew off Pietro Fittipaldi’s P2 car with 75 minutes to go.

That allowed the #74 car free passage to the victory, and it won by a lap.

#9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R: Klaus Bachler, Patrick Pilet, Laurens Vanthoor Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

GTD / GTD Pro

After the chaos of Turn 1, where the pack found Willsey’s car stranded in the middle of the circuit on the racing line, GTD Pro began as a duel between the #3 Corvette Racing C8.R of Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor and Tommy Milner, and #79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG-GT3 of Daniel Juncadella, Jules Gounon and Maro Engel.

But with just under four hours remaining, the Corvette suffered a left-rear damper issue which took it out of the lead and put it a lap down.

That opened the door for the Pfaff Motorsports Porsche team, whose 911 GT3 R was shunted in qualifying by Sebring novice Klaus Bachler. After an all-nighter, and a near-miss with the spinning LMP3 car which almost ended its race at the first corner, Bachler and Laurens Vanthoor and Patrick Pilet stormed through the field to get in front of the Mercedes.

The #14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 was always in the mix, and thanks to the series of late cautions, Garcia was suddenly back in contention having got his lap back – until he was taken out in the chaotic GTP crash near the finish.

Pilet pulled away in the closing stages, finishing ahead of Jack Hawksworth’s Lexus by 2.7s and Juncadella in the Merc.

The non-Pro GTD class was won by the #1 Paul Miller Racing BMW of Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow and Corey Lewis, which was chased home by the #96 Turner Motorsports car of Patrick Gallagher, Robby Foley and Michael Dinan.

Race results:

Pos. No. Drivers Car / Engine Laps Time 1 31 Pipo Derani

Alexander Sims

Jack Aitken Cadillac 322 12:00'53.382 2 25 C.De Phillippi

Nick Yelloly

S.van der Linde BMW 322 12:00'56.322 3 8 John Farano

Scott McLaughlin

Kyffin Simpson ORECA/Gibson 318 12:01'04.233 4 11 Steven Thomas

Mikkel Jensen

Scott Huffaker ORECA/Gibson 318 12:01'05.067 5 18 Dwight Merriman

Ryan Dalziel

C.Rasmussen ORECA/Gibson 318 12:01'07.555 6 52 Ben Keating

Paul-Loup Chatin

Alex Quinn ORECA/Gibson 318 12:01'10.982 7 04 George Kurtz

Ben Hanley

Nolan Siegel ORECA/Gibson 318 12:01'19.724 8 20 Dennis Andersen

Ed Jones

Anders Fjordbach ORECA/Gibson 317 12:01'13.412 9 6 Nick Tandy

Mathieu Jaminet

Dane Cameron Porsche 315 11:40'32.254 10 10 Ricky Taylor

F.Albuquerque

Louis Delétraz Acura 315 11:40'32.827 11 7 Matt Campbell

Felipe Nasr

M.Christensen Porsche 315 11:40'33.304 12 74 Gar Robinson

Felipe Fraga

Josh Burdon Ligier/Nissan 309 12:01'26.055 13 13 Orey Fidani

Matthew Bell

Lars Kern Duqueine/Nissan 308 12:01'27.656 14 85 T.Bechtolsheimer

T.van der Helm

Daniel Goldburg Duqueine/Nissan 308 12:01'29.096 15 17 Anthony Mantella

Wayne Boyd

Nico Varrone Duqueine/Nissan 307 12:01'29.921 16 4 Seth Lucas

Tonis Kasemets

Trenton Estep Ligier/Nissan 306 12:02'23.809 17 9 Klaus Bachler

Patrick Pilet

Laurens Vanthoor Porsche 303 12:01'46.119 18 14 Jack Hawksworth

Ben Barnicoat

Kyle Kirkwood Lexus 303 12:01'48.825 19 79 D.Juncadella

Jules Gounon

Maro Engel Mercedes 303 12:01'50.447 20 63 Franck Perera

Jordan Pepper

Romain Grosjean Lamborghini 303 12:01'52.589 21 3 Antonio García

Jordan Taylor

Tommy Milner Chevrolet 303 12:01'55.768 22 62 Daniel Serra

Davide Rigon

G.Casagrande Ferrari 303 12:01'57.826 23 95 Bill Auberlen

Chandler Hull

John Edwards BMW 302 12:02'27.555 24 60 Tom Blomqvist

Colin Braun

H.Castroneves Acura 301 12:00'57.581 25 1 Bryan Sellers

Madison Snow

Corey Lewis BMW 301 12:01'48.387 26 96 P.Gallagher

Robby Foley

Michael Dinan BMW 301 12:01'49.919 27 92 David Brule Sr.

Alec Udell

Julien Andlauer Porsche 301 12:01'50.217 28 70 Brendan Iribe

F.Schandorff

Ollie Millroy McLaren 301 12:01'50.849 29 12 F.Montecalvo

Aaron Telitz

Parker Thompson Lexus 301 12:01'51.485 30 16 Ryan Hardwick

Jan Heylen

Z.Robichon Porsche 301 12:01'54.341 31 91 Alan Metni

Kay van Berlo

Jaxon Evans Porsche 301 12:01'54.801 32 77 A.Brynjolfsson

Trent Hindman

Maxwell Root Porsche 301 12:01'57.393 33 44 John Potter

Andy Lally

Spencer Pumpelly Aston Martin 301 12:02'01.383 34 32 Mike Skeen

Mikaël Grenier

Kenton Koch Mercedes 301 12:02'02.164 35 83 Rahel Frey

Sarah Bovy

Michelle Gatting Lamborghini 300 12:02'03.115 36 66 Sheena Monk

Katherine Legge

Marc Miller Acura 298 12:02'02.692 37 23 Ross Gunn

Alex Riberas

David Pittard Aston Martin 297 12:01'57.098 38 21 Simon Mann

Miguel Molina

F.Castellacci Ferrari 294 12:01'55.449 39 38 Chris Allen

Robert Mau

Tristan Nunez Ligier/Nissan 293 12:01'34.981 40 47 Roberto Lacorte

G.Sernagiotto

Antonio Fuoco Ferrari 290 12:01'56.169 41 51 Eric Lux

D.Defrancesco

P.Fittipaldi ORECA/Gibson 289 10:43'57.310 42 27 Roman De Angelis

Marco Sørensen

Ian James Aston Martin 287 11:28'00.311 43 80 PJ Hyett

Seb Priaulx

Gunnar Jeannette Porsche 285 12:02'31.197 44 33 Lance Willsey

João Barbosa

Nico Pino Ligier/Nissan 283 12:01'30.934 45 30 Ari Balogh

Garett Grist

Dakota Dickerson Ligier/Nissan 282 10:49'16.803 46 78 Misha Goikhberg

Loris Spinelli

Benja Hites Lamborghini 279 11:04'16.315 47 01 S.Bourdais

R.van der Zande

Scott Dixon Cadillac 241 8:51'13.123 48 36 Jarett Andretti

Gabby Chaves

Glenn van Berlo Ligier/Nissan 230 8:51'41.792 49 57 Russell Ward

Philip Ellis

Indy Dontje Mercedes 198 7:50'23.316 50 93 Ashton Harrison

Danny Formal

Kyle Marcelli Acura 186 7:23'07.817 51 24 Philipp Eng

Augusto Farfus

Marco Wittmann BMW 172 6:09'46.607 52 35 François Heriau

G.van der Garde

Josh Pierson ORECA/Gibson 132 4:50'07.155 53 023 Onofrio Triarsi

Charles Scardina

Alessio Rovera Ferrari 95 4:47'48.246