Sebring 12 Hours: Cadillac and Acura duel hard in opening hour
Cadillac’s Sebastien Bourdais and Pipo Derani, and Acura’s Ricky Taylor battled hard for the lead over the opening hour of the 12 Hours of Sebring, which got off to a dramatic start on Saturday.
After heading an all-Cadillac front row in qualifying, Derani (Action Express Racing) led Taylor – who outdragged Chip Ganassi Racing’s Sebastien Bourdais away from the rolling start – and almost grabbed the lead around the outside at Turn 1. But Derani stood firm to hold the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura at bay at Turn 3.
The race went yellow on Lap 1 for debris at Turn 1, where an LMP3 car had spun, and scattered parts across Gurney Bend on the run to Turn 7.
Although the Caddy drivers have been complaining they’re too slow on straights, Derani pulled out a 2s lead on fresh tires by Lap 8 before they hit the first traffic of the race. Bourdais almost re-passed Taylor as they lapped tail-enders, then Taylor almost got Derani at Turn 1 a lap later amid the GTD midfielders –but Derani was able to pull away as he cleared the knot of lappers.
Their fight went on throughout the opening hour, but Bourdais was never far from the leaders and he pounced past Taylor, whose pace faded towards the end of the stint, at Turn 1 on Lap 23 to restore the Caddy 1-2.
Derani pitted from the lead at the end of Lap 27, for a fuel-only stop. Bourdais and Taylor ran a lap longer, with Bourdais rejoining ahead of Derani up front.
In LMP2, Ben Keating (PR1 Mathiasen ORECA) led the TDS car of Francois Heriau until Lap 24, when Heriau got the jump on him in traffic approaching the final corner.
Glenn van Berlo (#36 Andretti Autosport) led LMP3 initially, ahead of the #85 JDC Miller Motorsport car of Dan Goldburg, before Goldburg passed van Berlo after a handful of laps.
Lance Willsey spun his #33 LMP3 car at Turn 1 and had 28 GTD cars avoid him as he sat stranded in the middle of the track.
Antonio Garcia (Corvette) led the GTD pack through the Willsey-caused chaos at Turn 1. Klaus Bachler had the nearest miss, after starting from the rear in his Pfaff Porsche 911 following a big crash in qualifying.
Jack Hawksworth ran second in the #14 Lexus, ahead of non-Pro GTD leader Kyle Marcelli in the #93 Racers Edge Acura.
Derani: AXR Cadillac has needed only “very small” changes
Sebring 12H Hr3: Dixon leads in Ganassi Cadillac, BMW looking strong
Latest news
F1 live: The Saudi Arabian GP as it happens
F1 live: The Saudi Arabian GP as it happens F1 live: The Saudi Arabian GP as it happens
Williams: Sargeant has to be "a little bit calmer" after qualifying nightmare
Williams: Sargeant has to be "a little bit calmer" after qualifying nightmare Williams: Sargeant has to be "a little bit calmer" after qualifying nightmare
How one WEC stalwart set the marker for the newcomers to chase
How one WEC stalwart set the marker for the newcomers to chase How one WEC stalwart set the marker for the newcomers to chase
Verstappen can still win Saudi Arabian GP from 15th, say F1 rivals
Verstappen can still win Saudi Arabian GP from 15th, say F1 rivals Verstappen can still win Saudi Arabian GP from 15th, say F1 rivals
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.