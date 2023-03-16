Sebring 12H: Albuquerque tops first practice in WTR-Andretti Acura
Filipe Albuquerque’s best effort in the Wayne Taylor Racing Andretti Autosport Acura ARX-06 meant he topped the 90-minute first practice session for the 12 Hours of Sebring.
GTP
Electrical issues delayed the WTR-Andretti car from strutting its stuff on track, so that Albuquerque had just 14 laps to get the job done, but his eighth lap was a 1min48.303sec around the legendary 3.74-mile track. That was enough for him to shade Renger van der Zande’s top time in the #01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-Series.R by 0.133sec, and the Action Express Racing Caddy of Jack Aitken by a further tenth.
Connor De Phillippi was just 0.432sec away from top time in the #25 BMW M Hybrid, but his co-driver Sheldon van der Linde shunted the car in the closing minutes, bringing the session to a halt under a red flag. Augusto Farfus in the sister BMW was fifth, but 0.6sec behind.
The #6 Porsche 963 of Porsche Penske Motorsport ran 29 laps, but was 1.1sec down on Albuquerque’s benchmark.
Having been delayed in hitting the track by an electronics problem, the Meyer Shank Racing Acura then ground to a halt with less than 20mins of the session left, before occupant Tom Blomqvist had set a truly representative time. That brought out the second red flag of the session.
When the session restarted with 10mins to go, Matt Campbell went off on cold tires at Turn 3 after just one lap in the #7 Porsche Penske Motorsports 963, then limping back to the pits, for a new rear end, but unable to set a true flyer due to the final red flag for the crashed BMW.
LMP2
Christian Rasmussen of Era Motorsport topped the class, just over two-tenths of a second faster than Giedo van der Garde of TDS Racing, with George Kurtz of Crowdstrike Racing by APR in third, mere hundredths behind. Scott Huffaker was a further tenth back in the second TDS machine with Paul-Loup Chatin fifth for PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports.
LMP3
Up until the final five minutes, the smallest prototypes were led by Felipe Fraga in the Riley Motorsports Ligier JS P320, but Dakota Dickerson of Jr III Racing nipped ahead by half a tenth to claim top spot. Gabby Chaves of Andretti Autosport was a further half second in arrears, but ahead of the fastest Duqueine-mounted driver, Nico Varrone (AWA).
GTD Pro / GTD
After IMSA’s Balance of Performance left the Porsche 911 GT3 Rs lame during the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, they appear to be back in the hunt here at Sebring. Trent Hindman wheeled the #77 Wright Motorsports Porsche to top time in the GT3 cars, ahead of Jack Hawksworth who led the GTD Pro runners in the Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus RC F.
Kyle Marcelli’s Racers Edge Motorsport with WTR Acura NSX was third ahead of a second Lexus, the GTD entry piloted by Parker Thompson, while Mikael Grenier was fifth in the Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3.
Second practice begins at 3.50pm local (Eastern) time, with third practice commencing at 7.45pm.
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|1
|10
|
Ricky Taylor
Filipe Albuquerque
Louis Deletraz
|GTP
|Acura ARX-06
|14
|1'48.303
|2
|01
|
Sébastien Bourdais
Renger van der Zande
Scott Dixon
|GTP
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|28
|1'48.436
|0.133
|3
|31
|
Pipo Derani
Alexander Sims
Jack Aitken
|GTP
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|33
|1'48.534
|0.231
|4
|25
|
Connor de Phillippi
Nick Yelloly
Sheldon Van Der Linde
|GTP
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|23
|1'48.735
|0.432
|5
|24
|
Philipp Eng
Augusto Farfus
Marco Wittmann
|GTP
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|24
|1'49.353
|1.050
|6
|6
|
Nick Tandy
Mathieu Jaminet
Dane Cameron
|GTP
|Porsche 963
|29
|1'49.437
|1.134
|7
|60
|
Tom Blomqvist
Colin Braun
Helio Castroneves
|GTP
|Acura ARX-06
|7
|1'50.893
|2.590
|8
|18
|
Dwight Merriman
Ryan Dalziel
Christian Rasmussen
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|37
|1'50.926
|2.623
|9
|35
|
François Heriau
Giedo van der Garde
Josh Pierson
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|39
|1'51.140
|2.837
|10
|04
|
George Kurtz
Ben Hanley
Nolan Siegel
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|37
|1'51.166
|2.863
|11
|11
|
Steven Thomas
Mikkel Jensen
Scott Huffaker
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|37
|1'51.275
|2.972
|12
|52
|
Ben Keating
Paul-Loup Chatin
Alex Quinn
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|35
|1'51.310
|3.007
|13
|20
|
Dennis Andersen
Ed Jones
Anders Fjordbach
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|35
|1'51.458
|3.155
|14
|8
|
John Farano
Scott McLaughlin
Kyffin Simpson
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|32
|1'51.708
|3.405
|15
|7
|
Matt Campbell
Felipe Nasr
Michael Christensen
|GTP
|Porsche 963
|5
|1'51.892
|3.589
|16
|51
|
Eric Lux
Devlin DeFrancesco
Pietro Fittipaldi
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|25
|1'52.843
|4.540
|17
|30
|
Ari Balogh
Garett Grist
Dakota Dickerson
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|36
|1'56.349
|8.046
|18
|74
|
Gar Robinson
Felipe Fraga
Josh Burdon
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|32
|1'56.417
|8.114
|19
|36
|
Jarett Andretti
Gabby Chaves
Glenn van
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|20
|1'56.982
|8.679
|20
|17
|
Anthony Mantella
Wayne Boyd
Nico Varrone
|LMP3
|Duqueine D08
|31
|1'57.098
|8.795
|21
|85
|
Till Bechtolsheimer
Tijmen van der Helm
Daniel Goldburg
|LMP3
|Duqueine D08
|26
|1'57.186
|8.883
|22
|4
|
Seth Lucas
Tonis Kasemets
Trenton Estep
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|32
|1'57.229
|8.926
|23
|33
|
Lance Willsey
Joao Barbosa
Nicolas Pino
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|29
|1'57.333
|9.030
|24
|38
|
Christopher Allen
Robert Mau
Tristan Nunez
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|28
|1'59.063
|10.760
|25
|13
|
Orey Fidani
Matthew Bell
Lars Kern
|LMP3
|Duqueine D08
|32
|1'59.362
|11.059
|26
|77
|
Alan Brynjolfsson
Trent Hindman
Maxwell Root
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|29
|2'01.092
|12.789
|27
|14
|
Jack Hawksworth
Ben Barnicoat
Kyle Kirkwood
|GTD PRO
|Lexus RC F GT3
|26
|2'01.156
|12.853
|28
|93
|
Ashton Harrison
Danny Formal
Kyle Marcelli
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|30
|2'01.194
|12.891
|29
|12
|
Frankie Montecalvo
Aaron Telitz
Parker Thompson
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|29
|2'01.350
|13.047
|30
|32
|
Mike Skeen
Mikael Grenier
Kenton Koch
|GTD
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|19
|2'01.378
|13.075
|31
|62
|
Daniel Serra
Davide Rigon
Gabriel Casagrande
|GTD PRO
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|31
|2'01.394
|13.091
|32
|44
|
John Potter
Andy Lally
Spencer Pumpelly
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|29
|2'01.437
|13.134
|33
|16
|
Ryan Hardwick
Jan Heylen
Zacharie Robichon
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|30
|2'01.447
|13.144
|34
|23
|
Ross Gunn
Alex Riberas
David Pittard
|GTD PRO
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|31
|2'01.450
|13.147
|35
|57
|
Russell Ward
Philip Ellis
Indy Dontje
|GTD
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|28
|2'01.529
|13.226
|36
|79
|
Daniel Juncadella
Jules Gounon
Maro Engel
|GTD PRO
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|26
|2'01.590
|13.287
|37
|63
|
Frank Perera
Jordan Lee Pepper
Romain Grosjean
|GTD PRO
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|27
|2'01.662
|13.359
|38
|92
|
David Brule
Alec Udell
Julien Andlauer
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|26
|2'01.705
|13.402
|39
|66
|
Sheena Monk
Katherine Legge
Marc Miller
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|32
|2'01.708
|13.405
|40
|3
|
Antonio Garcia
Jordan Taylor
Tommy Milner
|GTD PRO
|Corvette C8.R GTD
|30
|2'01.793
|13.490
|41
|91
|
Alan Metni
Kay van Berlo
Jaxon Evans
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|25
|2'01.833
|13.530
|42
|27
|
Roman De Angelis
Marco Sorensen
Ian James
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|29
|2'01.991
|13.688
|43
|47
|
Roberto Lacorte
Giorgio Sernagiotto
Antonio Fuoco
|GTD
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|19
|2'02.034
|13.731
|44
|78
|
Mikhail Goikhberg
Loris Spinelli
Benjamin Hites
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|17
|2'02.082
|13.779
|45
|96
|
Patrick Gallagher
Robby Foley
Michael Dinan
|GTD
|BMW M4 GT3
|30
|2'02.142
|13.839
|46
|1
|
Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
Corey Lewis
|GTD
|BMW M4 GT3
|25
|2'02.272
|13.969
|47
|83
|
Rahel Frey
Sarah Bovy
Michelle Gatting
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|27
|2'02.278
|13.975
|48
|95
|
Bill Auberlen
Chandler Hull
John Edwards
|GTD PRO
|BMW M4 GT3
|22
|2'02.366
|14.063
|49
|9
|
Klaus Bachler
Patrick Pilet
Laurens Vanthoor
|GTD PRO
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|27
|2'02.504
|14.201
|50
|80
|
PJ Hyett
Seb Priaulx
Gunnar Jeannette
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|31
|2'02.518
|14.215
|51
|023
|
Onofrio Triarsi
Charles Scardina
Alessio Rovera
|GTD
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|16
|2'02.809
|14.506
|52
|21
|
Simon Mann
Miguel Molina
Francesco Castellacci
|GTD
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|26
|2'02.883
|14.580
|53
|70
|
Brendan Iribe
Frederik Schandorff
Ollie Millroy
|GTD
|McLaren 720S GT3
|33
|2'03.103
|14.800
|View full results
Acura stars seeking first wins in Sebring 12 Hours
Sebring 12H: Blomqvist Acura beats Bourdais Cadillac by 0.026s in FP2
