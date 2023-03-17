Subscribe
Previous / Sebring 12H: Blomqvist Acura beats Bourdais Cadillac by 0.026s in FP2 Next / Sebring 12H: Cadillac locks out front row, Porsche crashes
IMSA / Sebring 12 Hours Practice report

Sebring 12H: AXR Cadillac leads Porsche in disrupted night session

Five red flags led to a disrupted and disjointed third session for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship contenders as they prepared for Saturday’s 71st Twelve Hours of Sebring.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Sebring 12H: AXR Cadillac leads Porsche in disrupted night session
Listen to this article

GTP

Alexander Sims was the first driver to duck under the 1m50s barrier with a 1:49.256 on his seventh lap in the Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series.R and worked down to a 1:48.820.

By then his nearest competitor was Nick Tandy in the #6 Porsche Penske Motorsports 963, 0.152s behind, with Louis Deletraz third for Wayne Taylor Racing Andretti another 0.06s down.

Then the Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06 expired on its 10th lap, bringing out the red, and with half hour to go, the WTR Acura also stopped on course with Filipe Albuquerque at the wheel.

Philipp Eng’s best lap in the #24 BMW M Hybrid V8 was, encouragingly, within half a second of the top spot.

By the time of the final red flag, all eight GTP cars were lined up ready to roll, but the tire wall repairs necessary at Turn 17 for a shunt from a GTD Porsche left no time to get more laps in.

LMP2

Josh Pierson and Scott Huffaker put their two TDS Racing Orecas top ahead of Christian Rasmussen of Era Motorsport, before Rasmussen split the pair, albeit still three-tenths of a second behind Pierson’s benchmark.

LMP3

The battle between Jr III Racing and Riley Motorsports looks set to be an entertaining one, but Garett Grist’s top time for Jr III this evening was almost a full second faster than Felipe Fraga’s best for Riley – largely a result of traffic and unhelpful red flags.

Tonis Kasemets of Ave Motorsports made it a Ligier 1-2-3, with Nico Varrone fastest Duqueine driver for AWA in fourth.

GTD Pro/GTD

Jordan Taylor’s GTD Pro Corvette C8.R led the way for the GT3 cars for most of the session, while his closest challenger was Indy Dontje in the Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Ben Barnicoat was second in GTD Pro, third overall, in the #14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 followed by Daniel Juncadella’s WeatherTech Racing Mercedes and Patrick Pilet in the Pfaff Porsche 911 GT3 R. Another Porsche, that of Seb Priaulx of AO Racing, was fifth overall, second in GTD.

The #66 Acura NSX GT3 of Gradient Racing was in the wars, Sheena Monk being tapped by the Crowdstrike Racing by APR LMP2 car of Georg Kurtz that was recovering from a spin. Then Monk’s co-driver Marc Miller caused a red flag by going off at Turn 3.

Another unfortunate team was Kellymoss with Riley, since there was a red flag within two minutes of the start of the session when David Brule’s #92 Porsche went into the tire wall at Turn 5. Then with barely a dozen minutes remaining, the sister car, the #91 driven by Kay van Berlo, completed a 360deg spin under braking for Turn 17 and went hard into the tire wall.

Qualifying starts on Friday morning at 9.15am local (Eastern) time, preceded by 10 minutes for the GTP cars to run a systems check.

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 31 Brazil Pipo Derani
United Kingdom Alexander Sims
United Kingdom Jack Aitken
GTP Cadillac V-Series.R 23 1'48.820
2 6 United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Mathieu Jaminet
United States Dane Cameron
GTP Porsche 963 24 1'48.972 0.152
3 10 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
GTP Acura ARX-06 19 1'49.034 0.214
4 24 Austria Philipp Eng
Brazil Augusto Farfus
Germany Marco Wittmann
GTP BMW M Hybrid V8 20 1'49.292 0.472
5 01 France Sébastien Bourdais
Netherlands Renger van der Zande
New Zealand Scott Dixon
GTP Cadillac V-Series.R 19 1'49.531 0.711
6 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
United Kingdom Nick Yelloly
South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde
GTP BMW M Hybrid V8 25 1'49.851 1.031
7 7 Australia Matt Campbell
Brazil Felipe Nasr
Denmark Michael Christensen
GTP Porsche 963 21 1'50.106 1.286
8 60 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United States Colin Braun
Brazil Helio Castroneves
GTP Acura ARX-06 20 1'50.899 2.079
9 35 France François Heriau
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
United States Josh Pierson
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 25 1'51.543 2.723
10 18 United States Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
Christian Rasmussen
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 24 1'51.842 3.022
11 11 United States Steven Thomas
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
United States Scott Huffaker
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 25 1'51.951 3.131
12 20 Denmark Dennis Andersen
United Arab Emirates Ed Jones
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 23 1'52.389 3.569
13 04 United States George Kurtz
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
Nolan Siegel
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 19 1'53.023 4.203
14 52 United States Ben Keating
France Paul-Loup Chatin
Alex Quinn
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 21 1'53.936 5.116
15 8 Canada John Farano
New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
United States Kyffin Simpson
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 24 1'54.151 5.331
16 51 United States Eric Lux
Canada Devlin DeFrancesco
Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 22 1'55.897 7.077
17 30 United States Ari Balogh
Canada Garett Grist
United States Dakota Dickerson
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 23 1'56.595 7.775
18 74 United States Gar Robinson
Brazil Felipe Fraga
Australia Josh Burdon
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 20 1'57.552 8.732
19 4 Seth Lucas
Tonis Kasemets
United States Trenton Estep
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 22 1'57.974 9.154
20 17 Canada Anthony Mantella
United Kingdom Wayne Boyd
Nico Varrone
LMP3 Duqueine D08 23 1'58.624 9.804
21 36 United States Jarett Andretti
Colombia Gabby Chaves
Glenn van
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 20 1'58.682 9.862
22 13 Canada Orey Fidani
United Kingdom Matthew Bell
Germany Lars Kern
LMP3 Duqueine D08 22 1'58.733 9.913
23 85 United States Till Bechtolsheimer
Netherlands Tijmen van der Helm
Daniel Goldburg
LMP3 Duqueine D08 24 1'59.397 10.577
24 33 United States Lance Willsey
Portugal Joao Barbosa
Nicolas Pino
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 20 1'59.592 10.772
25 38 Christopher Allen
Robert Mau
United States Tristan Nunez
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 20 2'00.123 11.303
26 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
United States Tommy Milner
GTD PRO Corvette C8.R GTD 20 2'01.290 12.470
27 57 United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis
Netherlands Indy Dontje
GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 17 2'01.360 12.540
28 14 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
United States Kyle Kirkwood
GTD PRO Lexus RC F GT3 24 2'01.375 12.555
29 79 Spain Daniel Juncadella
France Jules Gounon
Germany Maro Engel
GTD PRO Mercedes AMG GT3 19 2'01.407 12.587
30 9 Austria Klaus Bachler
France Patrick Pilet
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 20 2'01.635 12.815
31 80 PJ Hyett
Seb Priaulx
United States Gunnar Jeannette
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 20 2'01.646 12.826
32 27 Canada Roman De Angelis
Denmark Marco Sorensen
United Kingdom Ian James
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 19 2'01.771 12.951
33 93 United States Ashton Harrison
Costa Rica Danny Formal
Canada Kyle Marcelli
GTD Acura NSX GT3 23 2'01.879 13.059
34 63 Frank Perera
South Africa Jordan Lee Pepper
France Romain Grosjean
GTD PRO Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 20 2'01.994 13.174
35 91 Alan Metni
Netherlands Kay van Berlo
Australia Jaxon Evans
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 18 2'02.045 13.225
36 16 United States Ryan Hardwick
Belgium Jan Heylen
Canada Zacharie Robichon
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 21 2'02.068 13.248
37 62 Brazil Daniel Serra
Italy Davide Rigon
Brazil Gabriel Casagrande
GTD PRO Ferrari 296 GT3 18 2'02.169 13.349
38 78 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
Italy Loris Spinelli
Chile Benjamin Hites
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 23 2'02.209 13.389
39 23 United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Spain Alex Riberas
United Kingdom David Pittard
GTD PRO Aston Martin Vantage GT3 20 2'02.228 13.408
40 1 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
United States Corey Lewis
GTD BMW M4 GT3 19 2'02.240 13.420
41 92 United States David Brule
United States Alec Udell
France Julien Andlauer
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 15 2'02.288 13.468
42 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Aaron Telitz
Canada Parker Thompson
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 24 2'02.288 13.468
43 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 19 2'02.406 13.586
44 32 United States Mike Skeen
Canada Mikael Grenier
United States Kenton Koch
GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 17 2'02.476 13.656
45 023 Onofrio Triarsi
Charles Scardina
Italy Alessio Rovera
GTD Ferrari 296 GT3 21 2'02.566 13.746
46 96 United States Patrick Gallagher
United States Robby Foley
Michael Dinan
GTD BMW M4 GT3 21 2'02.719 13.899
47 83 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Belgium Sarah Bovy
Denmark Michelle Gatting
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 17 2'03.116 14.296
48 47 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Italy Antonio Fuoco
GTD Ferrari 296 GT3 20 2'03.263 14.443
49 21 France Simon Mann
Spain Miguel Molina
Italy Francesco Castellacci
GTD Ferrari 296 GT3 19 2'03.603 14.783
50 70 United States Brendan Iribe
Switzerland Frederik Schandorff
United Kingdom Ollie Millroy
GTD McLaren 720S GT3 21 2'03.612 14.792
51 66 Sheena Monk
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
United States Marc Miller
GTD Acura NSX GT3 10 2'03.930 15.110
52 95 United States Bill Auberlen
Chandler Hull
United States John Edwards
GTD PRO BMW M4 GT3 22 2'04.194 15.374
53 77 United States Alan Brynjolfsson
United States Trent Hindman
United States Maxwell Root
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 22 2'05.495 16.675
View full results
shares
comments

Sebring 12H: Blomqvist Acura beats Bourdais Cadillac by 0.026s in FP2

Sebring 12H: Cadillac locks out front row, Porsche crashes
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Derani: AXR Cadillac has needed only “very small” changes

Derani: AXR Cadillac has needed only “very small” changes

IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours

Derani: AXR Cadillac has needed only “very small” changes Derani: AXR Cadillac has needed only “very small” changes

Garcia confident as Corvette Racing seeks 13th Sebring win

Garcia confident as Corvette Racing seeks 13th Sebring win

IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours

Garcia confident as Corvette Racing seeks 13th Sebring win Garcia confident as Corvette Racing seeks 13th Sebring win

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Verstappen: Red Bull F1's advantage in Saudi not like Bahrain

Verstappen: Red Bull F1's advantage in Saudi not like Bahrain

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Verstappen: Red Bull F1's advantage in Saudi not like Bahrain Verstappen: Red Bull F1's advantage in Saudi not like Bahrain

WRC Mexico: Lappi edges Ogier after hectic Friday morning

WRC Mexico: Lappi edges Ogier after hectic Friday morning

WRC WRC
Rally Mexico

WRC Mexico: Lappi edges Ogier after hectic Friday morning WRC Mexico: Lappi edges Ogier after hectic Friday morning

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Saudi Arabian GP practice

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Saudi Arabian GP practice

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Saudi Arabian GP practice F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Saudi Arabian GP practice

Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen pips Alonso by 0.2s in second F1 practice

Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen pips Alonso by 0.2s in second F1 practice

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen pips Alonso by 0.2s in second F1 practice Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen pips Alonso by 0.2s in second F1 practice

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Charles Bradley

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Charles Bradley

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Prime
Prime
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.