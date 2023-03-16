Subscribe
IMSA / Sebring 12 Hours Practice report

Sebring 12H: Blomqvist Acura beats Bourdais Cadillac by 0.026s in FP2

Meyer Shank Racing’s Tom Blomqvist set the fastest time in the 90-minute second practice session for Saturday’s 12 Hours of Sebring, but Cadillac looks set to challenge Acura for pole.

Charles Bradley
By:
Amid a flurry of new-tired times at the end of the session, Blomqvist’s 1m47.049s was just 0.026s faster than Sebastien Bourdais in Chip Ganassi Racing’s Cadillac.

GTP

Filipe Albuquerque’s fastest time of 1m48.303s from FP1 in the Wayne Taylor Racing-Andretti Acura ARX-06 was immediately eclipsed by Alexander Sims in the Action Express-run Cadillac V-Series.R, who turned 1m47.732s and then 1m47.659s straight out of the box. Matt Campbell was three tenths off that in the #7 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963, lapping in 1m47.974s, ahead of the Acuras of Ricky Taylor (WTR) and Colin Braun (MSR Acura) that remained in the 1m48s bracket to begin with.

AXR’s day went from good to bad, as Jack Aitken locked up and nosed the #31 into the tires at Turn 3, causing a red flag. After the resumption, Taylor unleashed 1m47.378s to wrest P1 away.

The times came thick and fast at the end of the session, as Blomqvist took the top spot with 1m47.049s. Bourdais snatched P2 in his CGR Cadillac with 1m47.075s, just 0.026s off Blomqvist.

Louis Deletraz then grabbed third spot for WTR with a last-gasp 1m47.197s. Pipo Derani, in the repaired AXR Caddy, was fourth quickest on 1m47.311s, but aborted a far quicker final lap, ahead of the Porsches of Felipe Nasr and Nick Tandy, and the BMWs of Sheldon van der Linde and Philipp Eng.

The #25 BMW needed a new torque sensor, that was unrelated to its crash in FP1, and only ran at the end of the session.

LMP2

In the all-ORECA 07 class, Christian Rasmussen set the early pace for Era Motorsport, unleashing a blistering series of laps that ended with 1m50.506s, ahead of Alex Quinn (PR1 Mathiasen) and IndyCar racer Devlin DeFrancesco for Rick Ware Racing.

Nobody could beat that time, with Nolan Siegel being second quickest for Crowdstrike by APR, ahead of Paul-Loup Chatin (PR1 Mathiasen) and ex-F1 racer Giedo van der Garde’s TDS car.

LMP3

Nico Pino was the pacemaker for Sean Creech Motorsport with a lap of 1m57.020s in his Ligier JS P320. Then Dakota Dickerson (Jr III Racing Ligier) took P1 away with 1m56.607s, just 0.032s faster than Nico Varrone’s AWA-run Duqueine D08.

The session was halted briefly around the halfway point, as Josh Burdon stopped in his Riley-run Ligier. Once mended, Burdon rejoined and set the fastest time of the session so far with 1m56.564s.

Dickerson wouldn’t be denied, however, and grabbed the top spot back with 1m56.382s.

#57 Winward Racing, Mercedes AMG GT3, GTD: Russell Ward, Philip Ellis, Indy Dontje

#57 Winward Racing, Mercedes AMG GT3, GTD: Russell Ward, Philip Ellis, Indy Dontje

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

GTD Pro / GTD

As in FP1, the 992-shape Porsches were back in the hunt here after being way off pace in January’s Daytona 24 Hours. Alec Udell set the initial benchmark with 2m01.875s in the Kellymoss with Riley-run 911 GT3 R.

Aaron Telitz took over at the top in Vasser Sullivan’s #12 Lexus RC F, lapping in 2m01.373s, which in turn was eclipsed by Russell Ward’s Winward Racing Mercedes on 2m01.218s. Seb Priaulx was second fastest in AO Racing’s Porsche, just 0.034s off Ward’s pace.

Tommy Milner was fastest GTD Pro runner for Corvette Racing with a lap of 2m01.260s.

Practice 3, which is held in the dark, starts at 19:45 and runs to 21:15 local time.

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United States Colin Braun
Brazil Helio Castroneves
Acura ARX-06 27 1'47.049 125.774
2 France Sébastien Bourdais
Netherlands Renger van der Zande
New Zealand Scott Dixon
Cadillac V-Series.R 31 1'47.075 0.026 0.026 125.744
3 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Acura ARX-06 28 1'47.197 0.148 0.122 125.601
4 Brazil Pipo Derani
United Kingdom Alexander Sims
United Kingdom Jack Aitken
Cadillac V-Series.R 26 1'47.311 0.262 0.114 125.467
5 Australia Matt Campbell
Brazil Felipe Nasr
Denmark Michael Christensen
Porsche 963 29 1'47.693 0.644 0.382 125.022
6 United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Mathieu Jaminet
United States Dane Cameron
Porsche 963 28 1'48.076 1.027 0.383 124.579
7 United States Connor de Phillippi
United Kingdom Nick Yelloly
South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde
BMW M Hybrid V8 8 1'48.512 1.463 0.436 124.078
8 Austria Philipp Eng
Brazil Augusto Farfus
Germany Marco Wittmann
BMW M Hybrid V8 22 1'48.790 1.741 0.278 123.761
9 United States Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
Christian Rasmussen
ORECA LMP2 07 34 1'50.506 3.457 1.716 121.840
10 United States George Kurtz
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
Nolan Siegel
ORECA LMP2 07 35 1'51.273 4.224 0.767 121.000
11 United States Ben Keating
France Paul-Loup Chatin
Alex Quinn
ORECA LMP2 07 29 1'51.802 4.753 0.529 120.427
12 France François Heriau
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
United States Josh Pierson
ORECA LMP2 07 30 1'52.426 5.377 0.624 119.759
13 United States Eric Lux
Canada Devlin DeFrancesco
Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi
ORECA LMP2 07 32 1'52.817 5.768 0.391 119.344
14 Denmark Dennis Andersen
United Arab Emirates Ed Jones
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
ORECA LMP2 07 33 1'52.940 5.891 0.123 119.214
15 Canada John Farano
New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
United States Kyffin Simpson
ORECA LMP2 07 25 1'53.454 6.405 0.514 118.674
16 United States Steven Thomas
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
United States Scott Huffaker
ORECA LMP2 07 35 1'53.939 6.890 0.485 118.168
17 United States Ari Balogh
Canada Garett Grist
United States Dakota Dickerson
Ligier JS P320 30 1'56.382 9.333 2.443 115.688
18 United States Gar Robinson
Brazil Felipe Fraga
Australia Josh Burdon
Ligier JS P320 26 1'56.564 9.515 0.182 115.507
19 Canada Anthony Mantella
United Kingdom Wayne Boyd
Nico Varrone
Duqueine D08 33 1'56.640 9.591 0.076 115.432
20 United States Lance Willsey
Portugal Joao Barbosa
Nicolas Pino
Ligier JS P320 30 1'57.020 9.971 0.380 115.057
21 United States Jarett Andretti
Colombia Gabby Chaves
Glenn van
Ligier JS P320 29 1'57.096 10.047 0.076 114.983
22 Seth Lucas
Tonis Kasemets
United States Trenton Estep
Ligier JS P320 30 1'57.438 10.389 0.342 114.648
23 Canada Orey Fidani
United Kingdom Matthew Bell
Germany Lars Kern
Duqueine D08 30 1'57.697 10.648 0.259 114.395
24 United States Till Bechtolsheimer
Netherlands Tijmen van der Helm
Daniel Goldburg
Duqueine D08 27 1'57.855 10.806 0.158 114.242
25 Christopher Allen
Robert Mau
United States Tristan Nunez
Ligier JS P320 29 1'59.690 12.641 1.835 112.491
26 United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis
Netherlands Indy Dontje
Mercedes AMG GT3 25 2'01.218 14.169 1.528 111.073
27 PJ Hyett
Seb Priaulx
United States Gunnar Jeannette
Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 24 2'01.252 14.203 0.034 111.041
28 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
United States Tommy Milner
Corvette C8.R GTD 28 2'01.260 14.211 0.008 111.034
29 United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Spain Alex Riberas
United Kingdom David Pittard
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 28 2'01.313 14.264 0.053 110.986
30 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Aaron Telitz
Canada Parker Thompson
Lexus RC F GT3 32 2'01.373 14.324 0.060 110.931
31 Brazil Daniel Serra
Italy Davide Rigon
Brazil Gabriel Casagrande
Ferrari 296 GT3 30 2'01.397 14.348 0.024 110.909
32 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
United States Kyle Kirkwood
Lexus RC F GT3 25 2'01.410 14.361 0.013 110.897
33 Austria Klaus Bachler
France Patrick Pilet
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 26 2'01.556 14.507 0.146 110.764
34 United States Patrick Gallagher
United States Robby Foley
Michael Dinan
BMW M4 GT3 27 2'01.559 14.510 0.003 110.761
35 Spain Daniel Juncadella
France Jules Gounon
Germany Maro Engel
Mercedes AMG GT3 29 2'01.563 14.514 0.004 110.757
36 United States Ashton Harrison
Costa Rica Danny Formal
Canada Kyle Marcelli
Acura NSX GT3 28 2'01.676 14.627 0.113 110.655
37 Canada Roman De Angelis
Denmark Marco Sorensen
United Kingdom Ian James
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 29 2'01.755 14.706 0.079 110.583
38 United States Mike Skeen
Canada Mikael Grenier
United States Kenton Koch
Mercedes AMG GT3 28 2'01.818 14.769 0.063 110.526
39 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
United States Corey Lewis
BMW M4 GT3 26 2'01.856 14.807 0.038 110.491
40 United States David Brule
United States Alec Udell
France Julien Andlauer
Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 26 2'01.875 14.826 0.019 110.474
41 United States Ryan Hardwick
Belgium Jan Heylen
Canada Zacharie Robichon
Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 30 2'01.969 14.920 0.094 110.389
42 Alan Metni
Netherlands Kay van Berlo
Australia Jaxon Evans
Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 30 2'02.130 15.081 0.161 110.243
43 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
Italy Loris Spinelli
Chile Benjamin Hites
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 30 2'02.301 15.252 0.171 110.089
44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 28 2'02.334 15.285 0.033 110.059
45 Frank Perera
South Africa Jordan Lee Pepper
France Romain Grosjean
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 22 2'02.372 15.323 0.038 110.025
46 Sheena Monk
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
United States Marc Miller
Acura NSX GT3 25 2'02.421 15.372 0.049 109.981
47 United States Alan Brynjolfsson
United States Trent Hindman
United States Maxwell Root
Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 29 2'02.519 15.470 0.098 109.893
48 United States Bill Auberlen
Chandler Hull
United States John Edwards
BMW M4 GT3 30 2'02.551 15.502 0.032 109.864
49 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Belgium Sarah Bovy
Denmark Michelle Gatting
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 27 2'02.703 15.654 0.152 109.728
50 Onofrio Triarsi
Charles Scardina
Italy Alessio Rovera
Ferrari 296 GT3 7 2'02.710 15.661 0.007 109.722
51 United States Brendan Iribe
Switzerland Frederik Schandorff
United Kingdom Ollie Millroy
McLaren 720S GT3 28 2'03.009 15.960 0.299 109.455
52 France Simon Mann
Spain Miguel Molina
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Ferrari 296 GT3 15 2'03.649 16.600 0.640 108.889
53 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Italy Antonio Fuoco
Ferrari 296 GT3 0
