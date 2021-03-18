Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
30 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Corvette to run special liveries for Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA / Sebring 12 Hours / Practice report

Sebring 12H: Conway heads Cadillac 1-2 in first practice

By:

Mike Conway sent the #31 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R to the top of the times in opening practice for the 69th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, heading Chip Ganassi Racing’s similar machine.

Sebring 12H: Conway heads Cadillac 1-2 in first practice

Conway lapped the 3.74-mile 17-turn course in 1min46.212sec over the course of 27 laps to lead Ganassi’s Renger van der Zande by 0.4sec by the end of the hour-long session.

Meyer Shank Racing’s Acura ARX-05 was third fastest in Dane Cameron’s hands, despite causing a red flag when it stopped on the front straight, while Tristan Vautier was fourth in the JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac.

Defending IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Prototype champion Ricky Taylor clocked fifth fastest in the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura, albeit 1.2sec from Conway, while the AXR’s second entry, for only the Michelin Endurance Cup rounds, was fifth thanks to 2016 IndyCar champion Simon Pagenaud.

The #55 Mazda that won last November’s Sebring 12H finished the opening session seventh.

Mikkel Jensen did a predictably strong job for PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports in LMP2, his best time just 2sec behind the DPi Mazda, but no less impressive was the returning Guy Smith – in his first Sebring outing since 2013! – 0.8sec in arrears in the United Autosports entry, eclipsing third placed Thomas Merrill (WIN Autosport) by 1.8sec.

Jordan Taylor’s best effort in the #3 Corvette C8.R – a 1min56.715sec – put him ahead of all the LMP3 entries, and 0.559sec ahead of Mathieu Jaminet in the WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 RSR.

Tommy Milner was third in the second Corvette, with the two BMW M8s completing the class.

Jeroen Bleekemolen (Riley Motorsports) and Colin Braun (CORE autosport) were class of the LMP3 field, just 0.075sec apart, but their Ligiers were very closely pursued by the chasing pack, the top five covered by just 0.4sec.

The irrepressible Bill Auberlen topped GT Daytona for Turner Motorsports (BMW M6) with Jack Hawksworth (Vasser Sullivan Lexus), Frank Perera (Grasser Racing Lamborghini), Earl Bamber (Team Hardpoint EBM Porsche 911) and Maro Engel (Sun Energy1 Mercedes AMG GT3) ensuring five different marques in the top five.

Second practice begins at 1.55pm local (Eastern) time.

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 31 Brazil Felipe Nasr
United Kingdom Mike Conway
Brazil Pipo Derani
DPi Cadillac DPi 27 1'46.212
2 01 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Denmark Kevin Magnussen
New Zealand Scott Dixon
DPi Cadillac DPi 21 1'46.619 0.407
3 60 United States Dane Cameron
France Olivier Pla
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
DPi Acura DPi 20 1'46.925 0.713
4 5 France Tristan Vautier
France Loic Duval
France Sébastien Bourdais
DPi Cadillac DPi 23 1'47.160 0.948
5 10 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United States Alexander Rossi
DPi Acura DPi 20 1'47.446 1.234
6 48 United States Jimmie Johnson
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
France Simon Pagenaud
DPi Cadillac DPi 21 1'47.599 1.387
7 55 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
United States Jonathan Bomarito
DPi Mazda DPi 22 1'47.969 1.757
8 52 United States Ben Keating
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
United States Scott Huffaker
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 25 1'49.920 3.708
9 22 James McGuire
United Kingdom Wayne Boyd
United Kingdom Guy Smith
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 23 1'50.745 4.533
10 11 United States Thomas Steven
United States Tristan Nunez
United States Thomas Merrill
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 20 1'52.384 6.172
11 8 Canada John Farano
France Gabriel Aubry
France Timothé Buret
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 24 1'52.486 6.274
12 18 United States Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Kyle Tilley
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 4 1'54.957 8.745
13 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Nick Catsburg
GTLM Corvette C8.R 18 1'56.715 10.503
14 91 United States Jim Cox
United States Dylan Murry
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 20 1'56.917 10.705
15 54 United States Jon Bennett
United States George Kurtz
United States Colin Braun
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 19 1'56.992 10.780
16 83 United Kingdom Matthew Bell
United States Rodrigo Sales
Niklas Kruetten
LMP3 Duqueine D08 16 1'57.057 10.845
17 74 United States Gar Robinson
Australia Scott Andrews
United States Spencer Pigot
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 25 1'57.151 10.939
18 79 United States Cooper MacNeil
France Mathieu Jaminet
Australia Matt Campbell
GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 22 1'57.274 11.062
19 33 Portugal Joao Barbosa
France Yann Clairay
United States Lance Willsey
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 25 1'57.335 11.123
20 4 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
United Kingdom Alexander Sims
GTLM Corvette C8.R 22 1'57.577 11.365
21 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
Austria Philipp Eng
Canada Bruno Spengler
GTLM BMW M8 GTE 27 1'57.710 11.498
22 38 Sweden Rasmus Lindh
Guatemala Mateo Llarena
Dan Goldburg
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 22 1'58.122 11.910
23 24 United States John Edwards
Finland Jesse Krohn
Brazil Augusto Farfus
GTLM BMW M8 GTE 23 1'58.167 11.955
24 7 United States Jim Norman
United States Oliver Askew
United States Austin McCusker
LMP3 Duqueine D08 21 1'59.072 12.860
25 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley
Australia Aidan Read
GTD BMW M6 GT3 24 2'00.456 14.244
26 14 United States Aaron Telitz
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United States Kyle Kirkwood
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 21 2'00.663 14.451
27 19 South Africa Stephen Simpson
France Franck Perera
Germany Tim Zimmermann
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 24 2'00.966 14.754
28 99 United States Rob Ferriol
New Zealand Earl Bamber
United States Trenton Estep
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 26 2'01.140 14.928
29 75 Australia Kenny Habul
Germany Maro Engel
Canada Mikael Grenier
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 25 2'01.158 14.946
30 16 United States Patrick Long
Belgium Jan Heylen
United States Ryan Hardwick
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 23 2'01.240 15.028
31 1 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
United States Corey Lewis
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 22 2'01.661 15.449
32 9 Canada Zacharie Robichon
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
Germany Lars Kern
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 20 2'01.735 15.523
33 28 Canada Daniel Morad
United States Michael de Quesada
United States Billy Johnson
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 18 2'02.053 15.841
34 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Zach Veach
United States Robert Megennis
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 22 2'02.094 15.882
35 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly
GTD Acura NSX GT3 20 2'02.889 16.677
36 23 United Kingdom Ian James
Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Ross Gunn
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 22 2'02.940 16.728
37 88 Denmark Christina Nielsen
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 24 2'03.881 17.669
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Corvette to run special liveries for Sebring 12 Hours

Previous article

Corvette to run special liveries for Sebring 12 Hours
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Sebring 12 Hours
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Fontana test of Next Gen car includes its first wreck

2
Formula 1

Mercedes: No immediate answers for "weak" W12 rear end

2h
3
Stock car

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

4
Hillclimb

Pikes Peak results

5
NASCAR Cup

BUSCH: Roush Racing Daytona II/Kansas preview

Latest news
Sebring 12H: Conway heads Cadillac 1-2 in first practice
IMSA

Sebring 12H: Conway heads Cadillac 1-2 in first practice

1h
Corvette to run special liveries for Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA

Corvette to run special liveries for Sebring 12 Hours

4h
WTR drivers impressed by Acura, but wary of Cadillac threat
IMSA

WTR drivers impressed by Acura, but wary of Cadillac threat

14h
Van der Zande seeks first Sebring win, Derani his fourth
IMSA

Van der Zande seeks first Sebring win, Derani his fourth

Mar 16, 2021
Tandy hopes to “bring magic”, earn Corvette its 12th 12hr win
IMSA

Tandy hopes to “bring magic”, earn Corvette its 12th 12hr win

Mar 16, 2021
Latest videos
24 Hours of Daytona Video Recap 02:05
IMSA
Feb 5, 2021

24 Hours of Daytona Video Recap

24 Hours of Daytona: Fourth Place for Ferrari 01:19
IMSA
Feb 3, 2021

24 Hours of Daytona: Fourth Place for Ferrari

Watch the entire Rolex 24 in just over a minute 01:21
IMSA
Feb 1, 2021

Watch the entire Rolex 24 in just over a minute

Take a lap with Jimmie Johnson in the Rolex 24 at Daytona 08:22:05
IMSA
Jan 31, 2021

Take a lap with Jimmie Johnson in the Rolex 24 at Daytona

Jimmie Johnson on 2021 Rolex 24 at Daytona: ‘It was so much fun’ 00:36
IMSA
Jan 31, 2021

Jimmie Johnson on 2021 Rolex 24 at Daytona: ‘It was so much fun’

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
WTR drivers impressed by Acura, but wary of Cadillac threat Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA / Breaking news

WTR drivers impressed by Acura, but wary of Cadillac threat

Mission Foods to be Montoya’s primary sponsor for Indy 500 Indy 500
IndyCar / Breaking news

Mission Foods to be Montoya’s primary sponsor for Indy 500

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime
IndyCar / Analysis

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Prime

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Motorsport.com to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best.

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
Tony Kanaan’s top 10 races – in his own words Prime

Tony Kanaan’s top 10 races – in his own words

The 2004 IndyCar champion and 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan probably hasn’t yet driven his final IndyCar race, but we still asked him for the 10 most significant races of his career. He explained his choices to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Sep 7, 2020
Why the GTE ruleset looks to have run its course Prime

Why the GTE ruleset looks to have run its course

The GTE ruleset has served sportscar racing in both Europe and the United States well over the past decade. But now there are clear signs that the end of its life is in sight as manufacturer support continues to fade.

WEC
Jun 11, 2020

Trending Today

Fontana test of Next Gen car includes its first wreck
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Fontana test of Next Gen car includes its first wreck

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records
Stock car Stock car / News

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

Bristol goes dirt!
Stock car Stock car / News

Bristol goes dirt!

S5000 to make Bathurst debut next month
Other open wheel Other open wheel / Breaking news

S5000 to make Bathurst debut next month

Skoal Racing at Atlanta, the end of the trail...
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Skoal Racing at Atlanta, the end of the trail...

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Heat races will set the starting lineup at Bristol Dirt Track
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Heat races will set the starting lineup at Bristol Dirt Track

BUSCH: Roush Racing Daytona II/Kansas preview
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

BUSCH: Roush Racing Daytona II/Kansas preview

Latest news

Sebring 12H: Conway heads Cadillac 1-2 in first practice
IMSA IMSA / Practice report

Sebring 12H: Conway heads Cadillac 1-2 in first practice

Corvette to run special liveries for Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Corvette to run special liveries for Sebring 12 Hours

WTR drivers impressed by Acura, but wary of Cadillac threat
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

WTR drivers impressed by Acura, but wary of Cadillac threat

Van der Zande seeks first Sebring win, Derani his fourth
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Van der Zande seeks first Sebring win, Derani his fourth

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.