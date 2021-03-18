Top events
Previous / Sebring 12H: Conway heads Cadillac 1-2 in first practice Next / Corvette C8.R "pretty tough, handles bumps well", says Tandy
IMSA / Sebring 12 Hours / Practice report

Sebring 12H: Nasr keeps AXR Cadillac on top in FP2

By:

Felipe Nasr moved the #31 Action Express Racing Cadillac to the top of the times in second practice for the Twelve Hours of Sebring, usurping a late flyer from JDC Miller Motorsports’ Loic Duval.

Sebring 12H: Nasr keeps AXR Cadillac on top in FP2

The Whelen Engineering car set a best lap of 1min47.323sec in the ex-F1 drivers’ hands, beating Duval’s similar Cadillac DPi-V.R by 0.181sec, as both turned 26 laps overall.

Third fastest was Oliver Jarvis in the Mazda RT24-P which shaded Kevin Magnussen’s best effort in the Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac by less than one-tenth.

The two Acura ARX-05s of Wayne Taylor Racing and Meyer Shank Racing were fourth and fifth in the hands of Filipe Albuquerque and Olivier Pla respectively, but they were within half a second of top spot.

The second AXR car, shared by Jimmie Johnson, Kamui Kobayashi and Simon Pagenaud, turned only six laps before driving slowly back to the pits.

Mikkel Jensen again headed LMP2 for PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports but this time his nearest challenger was ex-Mazda DPi driver Tristan Nunez in the WIN Autosport entry while Guy Smith was third for United Autosport.

LMP3 saw Riley Motorsports go 1-2 with its Ligiers, thanks to best efforts from Dylan Murry and Spencer Pigot, while the similar car of Sean Creech Motorsport claimed third with Joao Barbosa in the cockpit, around 1.4sec from Murry.

Again, the fastest GT Le Mans lap eclipsed the best LMP3 time, but on this occasion it was Porsche factory driver Matt Campbell who laid down the flyer, to send WeatherTech Racing’s Proton-run 911 RSR to the top of the class. He was just under 0.6sec clear of Connor De Phillippi in the #24 BMW M8 and Nick Tandy’s #4 Corvette C8.R.

Maro Engel’s Sun Energy1 Mercedes AMG GT3 headed GT Daytona by two-tenths ahead of this morning’s pacesetting Turner Motorsport BMW M6, this time with Robby Foley turning the car’s best time.

Tim Zimmermann of Grasser Racing slotted his Lamborghini Huracan into fourth ahead of Michael De Quesada in the Alegra Motorsports Mercedes, while the two Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC Fs completed the top six.

The third 90min practice session will be held in dusk-thru-night conditions, starting at 7.30pm local (Eastern) time.

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 31 Brazil Felipe Nasr
United Kingdom Mike Conway
Brazil Pipo Derani
DPi Cadillac DPi 26 1'47.323
2 5 France Tristan Vautier
France Loic Duval
France Sébastien Bourdais
DPi Cadillac DPi 26 1'47.504 0.181
3 55 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
United States Jonathan Bomarito
DPi Mazda DPi 23 1'47.579 0.256
4 01 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Denmark Kevin Magnussen
New Zealand Scott Dixon
DPi Cadillac DPi 25 1'47.669 0.346
5 10 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United States Alexander Rossi
DPi Acura DPi 21 1'47.736 0.413
6 60 United States Dane Cameron
France Olivier Pla
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
DPi Acura DPi 16 1'47.824 0.501
7 52 United States Ben Keating
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
United States Scott Huffaker
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 26 1'50.224 2.901
8 11 United States Thomas Steven
United States Tristan Nunez
United States Thomas Merrill
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 25 1'50.680 3.357
9 48 United States Jimmie Johnson
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
France Simon Pagenaud
DPi Cadillac DPi 6 1'51.796 4.473
10 22 James McGuire
United Kingdom Wayne Boyd
United Kingdom Guy Smith
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 17 1'52.207 4.884
11 18 United States Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Kyle Tilley
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 24 1'53.144 5.821
12 8 Canada John Farano
France Gabriel Aubry
France Timothé Buret
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 13 1'54.968 7.645
13 79 United States Cooper MacNeil
France Mathieu Jaminet
Australia Matt Campbell
GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 23 1'56.891 9.568
14 91 United States Jim Cox
United States Dylan Murry
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 25 1'57.371 10.048
15 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
Austria Philipp Eng
Canada Bruno Spengler
GTLM BMW M8 GTE 22 1'57.464 10.141
16 4 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
United Kingdom Alexander Sims
GTLM Corvette C8.R 26 1'57.633 10.310
17 24 United States John Edwards
Finland Jesse Krohn
Brazil Augusto Farfus
GTLM BMW M8 GTE 19 1'57.752 10.429
18 74 United States Gar Robinson
Australia Scott Andrews
United States Spencer Pigot
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 23 1'57.772 10.449
19 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Nick Catsburg
GTLM Corvette C8.R 22 1'58.083 10.760
20 33 Portugal Joao Barbosa
France Yann Clairay
United States Lance Willsey
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 24 1'58.813 11.490
21 38 Sweden Rasmus Lindh
Guatemala Mateo Llarena
Dan Goldburg
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 14 1'59.123 11.800
22 83 United Kingdom Matthew Bell
United States Rodrigo Sales
Niklas Kruetten
LMP3 Duqueine D08 24 1'59.374 12.051
23 54 United States Jon Bennett
United States George Kurtz
United States Colin Braun
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 26 2'00.084 12.761
24 75 Australia Kenny Habul
Germany Maro Engel
Canada Mikael Grenier
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 22 2'01.111 13.788
25 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley
Australia Aidan Read
GTD BMW M6 GT3 26 2'01.319 13.996
26 19 South Africa Stephen Simpson
France Franck Perera
Germany Tim Zimmermann
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 26 2'01.376 14.053
27 28 Canada Daniel Morad
United States Michael de Quesada
United States Billy Johnson
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 24 2'01.636 14.313
28 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Zach Veach
United States Robert Megennis
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 19 2'01.700 14.377
29 14 United States Aaron Telitz
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United States Kyle Kirkwood
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 21 2'01.828 14.505
30 1 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
United States Corey Lewis
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 21 2'01.941 14.618
31 23 United Kingdom Ian James
Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Ross Gunn
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 24 2'01.950 14.627
32 16 United States Patrick Long
Belgium Jan Heylen
United States Trent Hindman
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 21 2'02.316 14.993
33 9 Canada Zacharie Robichon
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
Germany Lars Kern
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 21 2'02.825 15.502
34 99 United States Rob Ferriol
New Zealand Earl Bamber
United States Trenton Estep
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 24 2'03.216 15.893
35 7 United States Jim Norman
United States Oliver Askew
United States Austin McCusker
LMP3 Duqueine D08 22 2'04.366 17.043
36 88 Denmark Christina Nielsen
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 24 2'04.545 17.222
37 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly
GTD Acura NSX GT3 9 2'05.318 17.995
View full results
Sebring 12H: Conway heads Cadillac 1-2 in first practice

Previous article

Sebring 12H: Conway heads Cadillac 1-2 in first practice

Next article

Corvette C8.R "pretty tough, handles bumps well", says Tandy

Corvette C8.R "pretty tough, handles bumps well", says Tandy
About this article

Series IMSA
Event Sebring 12 Hours
Author David Malsher-Lopez

