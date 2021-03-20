Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
28 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Sebring 12 Hours: The full grid line-up in pictures
IMSA / Sebring 12 Hours / Race report

Sebring 12H is underway, Van der Zande leads for Ganassi

By:

The 69th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, the second round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, is underway, and Renger van der Zande has sent the Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac into the lead.

Sebring 12H is underway, Van der Zande leads for Ganassi

Polesitter Pipo Derani took the Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R straight into the lead but Renger van der Zande sent the similar car of Chip Ganassi Racing into second, ahead of the Acura ARX-05 of his former employer, Wayne Taylor Racing. On Lap 7, Van der Zande was into the lead as the pair hit traffic.

Behind this trio, Olivier Pla in the Meyer Shank Racing surged past the Mazda RT24-P of Oliver Jarvis, while Jimmie Johnson in the second AXR Caddy – running a new tub after yesterday’s shunt – passed Loic Duval’s similar JDC-Miller Motorsports machine, but spun after contact between the two at the end of Lap 6, damaging the right front and immediately ducked into the pits for a new nose.

The subsequent full course yellow to gather up debris bunched the field, but the pits did not open.

Steven Thomas in the WIN Autosport LMP2 Oreca had a relatively unchallenged start as fellow front-row starter Ben Keating hadn’t made it out to the grid line-up in time so had to not only start from pitlane, but also pit for a drive-through penalty.

The same applied to the second fastest LMP3 car, Oliver Askew in the Forty7 Motorsport machine, allowing polesitter Rasmus Lindh to escape, pulling 15sec clear of his nearest opposition.

Antonio Garcia’s GTLM pole-winning #3 Corvette C8.R pulled a slight lead at the start, but Connor De Phillippi jumped the second Corvette of Tommy Milner to grab second, and further around the lap the second BMW of Jesse Krohn was into third.

To add insult to injury, Milner had to serve a drive-through penalty for changing lanes at the start, allowing Cooper MacNeil in the WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 RSR into fourth.

Jan Heylen, GT Daytona polesitter in the Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R was also pinged for changing lanes at the start and tumbled to the back of the field after his drive-through, allowing the two Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus RC Fs of Aaron Telitz and Frankie Montecalvo into first and second, ahead of the Alegra Motorsports Mercedes-Benz AMG GT3 of Daniel Morad, Robby Foley in the Turner Motorsports BMW M6 and Madison Snow in the Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan.

 

shares
comments

Related video

Sebring 12 Hours: The full grid line-up in pictures

Previous article

Sebring 12 Hours: The full grid line-up in pictures
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Sebring 12 Hours
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
IndyCar

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

2
IMSA

Sebring 12 Hours: The full grid line-up in pictures

17h
3
WEC

IMSA and ACO announce Prototype rules convergence in 2022

4
Super Formula

American teenager Baltas set for Super Formula drive

5
NASCAR Cup

Souvenir trailers could return at NASCAR races

Latest news
Sebring 12H is underway, Van der Zande leads for Ganassi
IMSA

Sebring 12H is underway, Van der Zande leads for Ganassi

1h
Sebring 12 Hours: The full grid line-up in pictures
IMSA

Sebring 12 Hours: The full grid line-up in pictures

17h
Qualifying with GTD “stressful” says GTLM pole winner Garcia
IMSA

Qualifying with GTD “stressful” says GTLM pole winner Garcia

21h
Sebring 12H: Derani takes pole, teammate Johnson crashes
IMSA

Sebring 12H: Derani takes pole, teammate Johnson crashes

22h
Sebring 12H: Derani continues AXR domination in night practice
IMSA

Sebring 12H: Derani continues AXR domination in night practice

Mar 19, 2021
Latest videos
24 Hours of Daytona Video Recap 02:05
IMSA
Feb 5, 2021

24 Hours of Daytona Video Recap

24 Hours of Daytona: Fourth Place for Ferrari 01:19
IMSA
Feb 3, 2021

24 Hours of Daytona: Fourth Place for Ferrari

Watch the entire Rolex 24 in just over a minute 01:21
IMSA
Feb 1, 2021

Watch the entire Rolex 24 in just over a minute

Take a lap with Jimmie Johnson in the Rolex 24 at Daytona 08:22:05
IMSA
Jan 31, 2021

Take a lap with Jimmie Johnson in the Rolex 24 at Daytona

Jimmie Johnson on 2021 Rolex 24 at Daytona: ‘It was so much fun’ 00:36
IMSA
Jan 31, 2021

Jimmie Johnson on 2021 Rolex 24 at Daytona: ‘It was so much fun’

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Sebring 12 Hours: The full grid line-up in pictures Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA / Preview

Sebring 12 Hours: The full grid line-up in pictures

Qualifying with GTD “stressful” says GTLM pole winner Garcia Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA / Breaking news

Qualifying with GTD “stressful” says GTLM pole winner Garcia

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime
IndyCar / Analysis

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Prime

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Motorsport.com to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best.

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
Tony Kanaan’s top 10 races – in his own words Prime

Tony Kanaan’s top 10 races – in his own words

The 2004 IndyCar champion and 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan probably hasn’t yet driven his final IndyCar race, but we still asked him for the 10 most significant races of his career. He explained his choices to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Sep 7, 2020
Why the GTE ruleset looks to have run its course Prime

Why the GTE ruleset looks to have run its course

The GTE ruleset has served sportscar racing in both Europe and the United States well over the past decade. But now there are clear signs that the end of its life is in sight as manufacturer support continues to fade.

WEC
Jun 11, 2020

Trending Today

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

Sebring 12 Hours: The full grid line-up in pictures
IMSA IMSA / Preview

Sebring 12 Hours: The full grid line-up in pictures

IMSA and ACO announce Prototype rules convergence in 2022
WEC WEC / Breaking news

IMSA and ACO announce Prototype rules convergence in 2022

American teenager Baltas set for Super Formula drive
Super Formula Super Formula / Breaking news

American teenager Baltas set for Super Formula drive

Souvenir trailers could return at NASCAR races
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Souvenir trailers could return at NASCAR races

Sebring 12H is underway, Van der Zande leads for Ganassi
IMSA IMSA / Race report

Sebring 12H is underway, Van der Zande leads for Ganassi

Updated entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Updated entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

Pagenaud: IMSA racing is “flat-out even more than IndyCar”
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Pagenaud: IMSA racing is “flat-out even more than IndyCar”

Latest news

Sebring 12H is underway, Van der Zande leads for Ganassi
IMSA IMSA / Race report

Sebring 12H is underway, Van der Zande leads for Ganassi

Sebring 12 Hours: The full grid line-up in pictures
IMSA IMSA / Preview

Sebring 12 Hours: The full grid line-up in pictures

Qualifying with GTD “stressful” says GTLM pole winner Garcia
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Qualifying with GTD “stressful” says GTLM pole winner Garcia

Sebring 12H: Derani takes pole, teammate Johnson crashes
IMSA IMSA / Qualifying report

Sebring 12H: Derani takes pole, teammate Johnson crashes

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.