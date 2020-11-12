IMSA Sebring 12H: Castroneves leads opening practice

Lapping the legendary 17-turn 3.74-mile airport course in 1min49.360sec, the #7 Acura ARX-05 edged Sebastien Bourdais’ JDC Miller Motorsports Cadillac DPi-V.R by just 0.035sec to earn top spot.

This pair were over 0.4sec clear of the field, but the competitive picture was blurred by a nine-minute-long red flag period caused by the need to recover the spun Performance Tech Motorsports LMP2 car of Patrick Byrne, leaving just five minutes on a crowded track for 31 cars to set a time.

Ex-IndyCar driver Matheus Leist made it two JDC-Miller Cadillacs in the top three, as he eclipsed the best time set by Ryan Briscoe in Wayne Taylor Racing’s similar Caddy. Briscoe and Renger van der Zande, who are again partnered this weekend by six-time and reigning IndyCar champion Scott Dixon, lie just two points behind Castroneves/Ricky Taylor in the IMSA DPi championship fight.

Felipe Nasr’s Action Express Racing Cadillac was fifth ahead of the two Mazda RT24-Ps of Harry Tincknell and Oliver Jarvis, while outgoing DPi champ Dane Cameron was eighth in the second Acura.

In LMP2, Simon Trummer’s PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports entry led Matt Bell’s Inter Europol car by one second.

The two Porsche 911 RSRs, in their final IMSA outing for the forseeable future, headed up GT Le Mans class, Fred Makowiecki 0.374sec faster than Laurens Vanthoor, who was a mere 0.021sec ahead of Connor De Phillippi’s BMW M8. The two Corvettes of Tommy Milner and Jordan Taylor were 0.9 and 1.2sec off the ultimate pace, but this is likely unrepresentative.

The AIM Vasser-Sullivan Lexus RC Fs were first and third in the hands of Jack Hawksworth and Townsend Bell, split by the Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R of Pat Long.

Andrew Davis produced his customary fine job to slot the Audi R8 of Hardpoint Racing into fourth, a mere 0.02sec faster than Lawson Aschenbach’s Riley Motorsports Mercedes-Benz and 0.035sec ahead of Roman De Angelis in the Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage.

The second session begins at 2.35pm local (Eastern) time.

Full results to come shortly

cla num drivers class car laps time gap int mph 1 7 Hélio Castroneves

Ricky Taylor

Alexander Rossi DPi Acura DPi 23 1'49.360 123.116 2 5 Sebastien Bourdais

Tristan Vautier

Loïc Duval DPi Cadillac DPi 20 1'49.395 0.035 0.035 123.077 3 85 Matheus Leist

Stephen Simpson DPi Cadillac DPi 25 1'49.828 0.468 0.433 122.592 4 10 Renger van der Zande

Ryan Briscoe

Scott Dixon DPi Cadillac DPi 18 1'49.934 0.574 0.106 122.473 5 31 Luiz Felipe Nasr

Luis Felipe Derani

Gabby Chaves DPi Cadillac DPi 23 1'49.957 0.597 0.023 122.448 6 55 Jonathan Bomarito

Harry Tincknell

Ryan Hunter-Reay DPi Mazda DPi 20 1'50.090 0.730 0.133 122.300 7 77 Oliver Jarvis

Tristan Nunez

Olivier Pla DPi Mazda DPi 18 1'50.126 0.766 0.036 122.260 8 6 Juan Pablo Montoya

Dane Cameron

Simon Pagenaud DPi Acura DPi 20 1'50.337 0.977 0.211 122.026 9 52 Patrick Kelly

Simon Trummer

Scott Huffaker LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 23 1'52.040 2.680 1.703 120.171 10 51 Jakub Smiechowski

Naveen Rao

Matthew Bell LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 20 1'53.026 3.666 0.986 119.123 11 8 John Farano

Mikkel Jensen

David Heinemeier Hansson LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 22 1'53.189 3.829 0.163 118.951 12 38 Don Yount

Patrick Byrne

Guy Cosmo LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 17 1'55.217 5.857 2.028 116.858 13 911 Nick Tandy

Frédéric Makowiecki GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 20 1'58.717 9.357 3.500 113.413 14 912 Earl Bamber

Laurens Vanthoor

Neel Jani GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 22 1'59.091 9.731 0.374 113.056 15 25 Bruno Spengler

Connor de Phillippi

Colton Herta GTLM BMW M8 GTE 13 1'59.112 9.752 0.021 113.036 16 4 Oliver Gavin

Tommy Milner

Marcel Fässler GTLM Corvette C8.R 22 1'59.617 10.257 0.505 112.559 17 3 Antonio Garcia

Jordan Taylor

Nicky Catsburg GTLM Corvette C8.R 16 1'59.941 10.581 0.324 112.255 18 24 Jesse Krohn

John Edwards

Augusto Farfus GTLM BMW M8 GTE 21 2'00.429 11.069 0.488 111.800 19 14 Jack Hawksworth

Aaron Telitz

Kyle Kirkwood GTD Lexus RC F GT3 18 2'02.961 13.601 2.532 109.498 20 16 Ryan Hardwick

Patrick Long

Jan Heylen GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 19 2'03.288 13.928 0.327 109.208 21 12 Frankie Montecalvo

Townsend Bell

Michael de Quesada GTD Lexus RC F GT3 20 2'03.382 14.022 0.094 109.125 22 30 Rob Ferriol

Andrew Davis

Pierre Kaffer GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 21 2'03.418 14.058 0.036 109.093 23 74 Gar Robinson

Lawson Aschenbach

Marc Miller GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 19 2'03.438 14.078 0.020 109.075 24 23 Ian James

Roman De Angelis

Darren Turner GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 19 2'03.473 14.113 0.035 109.044 25 44 Andy Lally

John Potter

Spencer Pumpelly GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 19 2'03.611 14.251 0.138 108.922 26 63 Cooper MacNeil

Alessandro Balzan

Jeff Westphal GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 19 2'03.651 14.291 0.040 108.887 27 11 Richard Heistand

Steijn Schothorst

Franck Perera GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 19 2'03.730 14.370 0.079 108.818 28 86 Mario Farnbacher

Matthew McMurry

Shinya Michimi GTD Acura NSX GT3 20 2'03.748 14.388 0.018 108.802 29 48 Bryan Sellers

Madison Snow

Corey Lewis GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 18 2'03.949 14.589 0.201 108.625 30 57 Trent Hindman

Mikhail Goikhberg

Joey Hand GTD Acura NSX GT3 20 2'04.069 14.709 0.120 108.520 31 96 Nick Yelloly

Robby Foley

Dillon Machavern GTD BMW M6 GT3 16 2'05.159 15.799 1.090 107.575

