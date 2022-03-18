Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Sebring 12H: Derani, Rockenfeller 1-2 in AXR Cadillacs in FP2 Next / Sebring 12H: Bourdais' record lap earns pole in Ganassi Cadillac
IMSA / Sebring Practice report

Sebring 12H: Bourdais puts Ganassi Cadillac back on top in FP3

Chip Ganassi Racing's pair of Cadillacs returned to the top of the timesheets during third practice for IMSA's Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring on Thursday evening.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Sebring 12H: Bourdais puts Ganassi Cadillac back on top in FP3
Listen to this article

Sebastien Bourdais set the best time of 1m46.180s aboard the #01 Cadillac DPi-V.R around 40 minutes into the 90-minute session, around four tenths slower than Pipo Derani's FP2 benchmark.

Following a late red-flag period caused by a Turn 17 shunt for Katherine Legge's Team Hardpoint Porsche 911 GT3 R, Earl Bamber put the sister #02 Ganassi Cadillac in second on a 1m46.546s, moving ahead of Derani in the best of the Action Express Racing-run Caddys, the #31 Whelen Engineering car.

Behind an all-Cadillac top three, Tom Blomqvist was the top Acura driver with a 1m47.226s aboard the Rolex 24 at Daytona-winning Meyer Shank Racing ARX-05, albeit more than a second off the pace.

Next up was the JDC-Miller MotorSports Cadillac driven by Tristan Vautier, followed by Mike Rockenfeller in the AXR-run Ally Caddy and Filipe Albuquerque's Wayne Taylor Racing Acura.

In LMP2, Scott Huffaker set the pace with a 1m48.842s aboard the #52 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports Oreca 07, lowering the class benchmark set in FP2.

Giedo van der Garde was second-fastest aboard the Racing Team Nederland Oreca, ahead of the DragonSpeed car pedalled by Sebastian Montoya, son of ex-Formula 1 and IndyCar racer Juan Pablo.

Danish youngster Malthe Jakobsen topped the timesheets in the LMP3 dvision aboard the Sean Creech Motorsports Ligier JS P320 with a best effort of 1m56.878s, a little under a tenth of a second faster than nearest rival Felipe Fraga in the Riley Motorsports Ligier.

The GT Daytona class was headed by the #21 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo of Toni Vilander, who led an all-Pro/Am top three.

However, Vilander's 2m00.962s was around four tenths off the pace of the best GTD time of the weekend so far, which came in FP1 courtesy of the #24 works GTD Pro BMW M4 GT3.

Two more BMWs were second- and third-fastest in GTD, with Bill Auberlen putting the Turner Motorsports example in second ahead of Madison Snow in the debuting Paul Miller Racing entry.

Best of the GTD Pro cars came next, with Daniel Serra leaving it late to set the class benchmark of 2m01.569s in the Risi Competizione Ferrari.

Jan Heylen was next up in the Wright Motorsports Porsche - fourth in GTD and fifth of the GT3 machines overall - ahead of Mirko Bortolotti's TR3 Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 and the two Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-run BMWs of Philipp Eng and Connor De Phillippi.

Practice results:

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Time Gap
1 01 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
France Sébastien Bourdais
United States Ryan Hunter-Reay
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'46.180
2 02 New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Alex Lynn
Switzerland Neel Jani
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'46.546 0.366
3 31 Brazil Pipo Derani
United States Tristan Nunez
United Kingdom Mike Conway
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'46.793 0.613
4 60 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
DPi Acura DPi 1'47.226 1.046
5 5 France Tristan Vautier
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
France Loic Duval
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'47.235 1.055
6 48 Germany Mike Rockenfeller
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'47.462 1.282
7 10 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United Kingdom Will Stevens
DPi Acura DPi 1'47.598 1.418
8 52 United States Ben Keating
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
United States Scott Huffaker
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'48.842 2.662
9 29 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
United States Dylan Murry
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'49.449 3.269
10 81 Sweden Henrik Hedman
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
Colombia Sebastian Montoya
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'49.522 3.342
11 8 Canada John Farano
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Portugal Rui Andrade
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'49.830 3.650
12 18 United States Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Kyle Tilley
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'50.332 4.152
13 11 United States Steven Thomas
United States Josh Pierson
United States Jonathan Bomarito
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'50.669 4.489
14 22 United States Jim McGuire
United Kingdom Guy Smith
Duncan Tappy
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'53.022 6.842
15 20 Denmark Dennis Andersen
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Switzerland Fabio Scherer
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'53.239 7.059
16 33 Portugal Joao Barbosa
Malthe Jakobsen
United States Lance Willsey
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'56.878 10.698
17 74 United States Gar Robinson
Brazil Felipe Fraga
Netherlands Kay van Berlo
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'56.971 10.791
18 54 United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun
United States George Kurtz
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'57.836 11.656
19 38 Daniel Goldburg
Sweden Rasmus Lindh
Australia Cameron Shields
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'58.067 11.887
20 7 United States Mark Kvamme
Canada Anthony Mantella
LMP3 Duqueine D08 1'58.096 11.916
21 36 United States Jarett Andretti
Josh Burdon
Colombia Gabby Chaves
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'58.519 12.339
22 30 United States Ari Balogh
Canada Garett Grist
United States Dakota Dickerson
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'58.800 12.620
23 13 Canada Orey Fidani
Canada Kuno Wittmer
Germany Lars Kern
LMP3 Duqueine D08 1'59.675 13.495
24 6 Efrin Castro
Germany Moritz Kranz
Ugo De
LMP3 Duqueine D08 2'00.157 13.977
25 21 France Simon Mann
Argentina Luis Perez Companc
Finland Toni Vilander
GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 2'00.962 14.782
26 40 United States Max Hanratty
Todd Archer
Canada James Vance
LMP3 Duqueine D08 2'01.036 14.856
27 96 United States Robby Foley
United States Bill Auberlen
Michael Dinan
GTD BMW M4 GT3 2'01.408 15.228
28 1 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
Sweden Erik Johansson
GTD BMW M4 GT3 2'01.444 15.264
29 62 Brazil Daniel Serra
Italy Davide Rigon
Italy Eddie Cheever III
GTD PRO Ferrari 488 GT3 2'01.569 15.389
30 16 United States Ryan Hardwick
Canada Zacharie Robichon
Belgium Jan Heylen
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 2'01.592 15.412
31 63 Italy Marco Mapelli
Italy Andrea Caldarelli
Italy Mirko Bortolotti
GTD PRO Lamborghini Huracan GT3 2'01.604 15.424
32 24 Austria Philipp Eng
Germany Marco Wittmann
United Kingdom Nick Yelloly
GTD PRO BMW M4 GT3 2'01.655 15.475
33 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
United States John Edwards
Brazil Augusto Farfus
GTD PRO BMW M4 GT3 2'01.871 15.691
34 9 Australia Matt Campbell
France Mathieu Jaminet
Brazil Felipe Nasr
GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3 R 2'01.879 15.699
35 93 Ashton Harrison-Henry
Canada Kyle Marcelli
United States Tom Long
GTD PRO Acura NSX GT3 2'01.913 15.733
36 28 United States Michael de Quesada
Canada Daniel Morad
Maximillian Goetz
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 2'02.011 15.831
37 14 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
United States Aaron Telitz
GTD PRO Lexus RC F GT3 2'02.029 15.849
38 66 Kyffin Simpson
United States Till Bechtolsheimer
Germany Mario Farnbacher
GTD Acura NSX GT3 2'02.055 15.875
39 59 Jon Miller
United States Patrick Gallagher
United States Paul Holton
GTD McLaren 720S GT3 2'02.098 15.918
40 47 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Italy Antonio Fuoco
GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 2'02.136 15.956
41 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
Australia Scott Andrews
United States Richard Heistand
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 2'02.148 15.968
42 32 United States Mike Skeen
United Kingdom Stevan McAleer
Spain Daniel Juncadella
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 2'02.200 16.020
43 70 United States Brendan Iribe
United Kingdom Ollie Millroy
South Africa Jordan Lee Pepper
GTD McLaren 720S GT3 2'02.206 16.026
44 23 United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Spain Alex Riberas
Belgium Maxime Martin
GTD PRO Aston Martin Vantage GT3 2'02.216 16.036
45 39 United States Robert Megennis
United States Corey Lewis
United States Jeff Westphal
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 2'02.342 16.162
46 79 United States Cooper MacNeil
France Julien Andlauer
Belgium Alessio Picariello
GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3 R 2'02.651 16.471
47 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Nick Catsburg
GTD PRO Corvette C8.R GTD 2'02.690 16.510
48 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 2'02.776 16.596
49 42 United States Don Yount
United States Jaden Conwright
Guatemala Mateo Llarena
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 2'03.132 16.952
50 99 United States Rob Ferriol
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
United Kingdom Stefan Wilson
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 2'03.147 16.967
51 57 United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis
Germany Marvin Dienst
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 2'03.472 17.292
52 27 Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Ian James
United Kingdom Tom Gamble
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 2'03.504 17.324
53 97 United States Cooper MacNeil
France Jules Gounon
Germany Maro Engel
GTD PRO Mercedes-AMG GT3 0.000
View full results
Sebring 12H: Derani, Rockenfeller 1-2 in AXR Cadillacs in FP2
Previous article

Sebring 12H: Derani, Rockenfeller 1-2 in AXR Cadillacs in FP2
Next article

Sebring 12H: Bourdais' record lap earns pole in Ganassi Cadillac

Sebring 12H: Bourdais’ record lap earns pole in Ganassi Cadillac
