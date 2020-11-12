Top events
IMSA / Sebring 12 Hours / Practice report

IMSA Sebring 12H: Van der Zande’s WTR Cadillac fastest in FP2

shares
comments
IMSA Sebring 12H: Van der Zande’s WTR Cadillac fastest in FP2
By:

Renger van der Zande lapped Sebring Raceway in 1min47.478sec to put Wayne Taylor Racing’s Cadillac DPi-V.R on top in second practice for the Sebring 12 Hours.

As WTR prepares to battle for not only race honors but also the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship on Saturday, van der Zande led a Cadillac 1-2-3, just 0.167sec ahead of Sebastien Bourdais in the JDC Miller Motorsports car, but 0.6sec faster than defending race-winner Pipo Derani in the Action Express Racing machine.

Oliver Jarvis was fastest of the turbocharged DPi cars, 0.86sec slower in the #77 Mazda RT24-P, ahead of Alexander Rossi’s best effort in the #7 Acura Team Penske ARX-05 he’ll be sharing with championship leaders Helio Castroneves and Ricky Taylor.

The second Acura, in the hands of another IndyCar star Simon Pagenaud, was fast enough to beat Jonathan Bomarito’s Mazda and the second JDC-Miller Caddy of Matheus Leist.

Despite the Starworks entry causing a red flag when it ground to a halt on track, Mikkel Jensen was able to lap in 1min51.667sec to turn fastest LMP2 time of the session, a quarter second faster than Simon Trummer in the PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports entry.

The two Porsche 911 RSRs of Laurens Vanthoor and Fred Makowiecki were 0.2sec apart but a further quarter second faster than their closest GT Le Mans opposition. That took the form of Jordan Taylor’s title-winning #3 Corvette C8.R, with Jesse Krohn and Colton Herta fourth and fifth in the BMW M8s ahead of Oliver Gavin in the #4 Corvette.

Steijn Schothorst led a Lamborghini Huracan 1-2 in GT Daytona, the Dutchman setting a 2min02.352sec in the Grasser Racing Team entry to shade Bryan Sellers’ best effort in the Paul Miller Racing machine by just 0.098sec.

No less impressive was Jan Heylen’s best effort in the Porsche 911 GT3R of Wright Motorsports which was just a further 0.126sec in arrears, ahead of Aaron Telitz and Frankie Montecalvo in the two AIM Vasser-Sullivan Lexus RC Fs.

Title hopeful Mario Farnbacher in the Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX edged Robby Foley’s Turner Motorsports BMW M6 for P6.

The 90min evening session begins at 6.15pm local (Eastern) time.

cla num drivers class car laps time gap int mph
1 10 HOL Renger van der Zande
AUS Ryan Briscoe
NZL Scott Dixon		 DPi Cadillac DPi 23 1'47.478     125.272
2 5 FRA Sebastien Bourdais
FRA Tristan Vautier
FRA Loïc Duval		 DPi Cadillac DPi 25 1'47.645 0.167 0.167 125.078
3 31 BRA Luiz Felipe Nasr
BRA Luis Felipe Derani
COL Gabby Chaves		 DPi Cadillac DPi 27 1'48.241 0.763 0.596 124.389
4 77 GBR Oliver Jarvis
USA Tristan Nunez
FRA Olivier Pla		 DPi Mazda DPi 24 1'48.335 0.857 0.094 124.281
5 7 BRA Hélio Castroneves
USA Ricky Taylor
USA Alexander Rossi		 DPi Acura DPi 21 1'48.458 0.980 0.123 124.140
6 6 COL Juan Pablo Montoya
USA Dane Cameron
FRA Simon Pagenaud		 DPi Acura DPi 23 1'48.857 1.379 0.399 123.685
7 55 USA Jonathan Bomarito
GBR Harry Tincknell
USA Ryan Hunter-Reay		 DPi Mazda DPi 24 1'49.055 1.577 0.198 123.461
8 85 BRA Matheus Leist
RSA Stephen Simpson		 DPi Cadillac DPi 25 1'49.178 1.700 0.123 123.322
9 8 CAN John Farano
DEN Mikkel Jensen
DEN David Heinemeier Hansson		 (LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 19 1'51.667 4.189 2.489 120.573
10 52 Patrick Kelly
SUI Simon Trummer
USA Scott Huffaker		 (LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 22 1'51.931 4.453 0.264 120.288
11 51 POL Jakub Smiechowski
USA Naveen Rao
GBR Matthew Bell		 (LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 29 1'52.951 5.473 1.020 119.202
12 38 USA Don Yount
USA Patrick Byrne
USA Guy Cosmo		 (LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 26 1'56.253 8.775 3.302 115.816
13 912 NZL Earl Bamber
BEL Laurens Vanthoor
SUI Neel Jani		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 26 1'57.975 10.497 1.722 114.126
14 911 GBR Nick Tandy
FRA Frédéric Makowiecki		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 23 1'58.172 10.694 0.197 113.936
15 3 ESP Antonio Garcia
USA Jordan Taylor
HOL Nicky Catsburg		 GTLM Corvette C8.R 27 1'58.444 10.966 0.272 113.674
16 24 FIN Jesse Krohn
USA John Edwards
BRA Augusto Farfus		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 22 1'58.606 11.128 0.162 113.519
17 25 CAN Bruno Spengler
USA Connor de Phillippi
USA Colton Herta		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 25 1'59.143 11.665 0.537 113.007
18 4 GBR Oliver Gavin
USA Tommy Milner
SUI Marcel Fässler		 GTLM Corvette C8.R 24 1'59.544 12.066 0.401 112.628
19 11 USA Richard Heistand
HOL Steijn Schothorst
FRA Franck Perera		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 26 2'02.352 14.874 2.808 110.043
20 48 USA Bryan Sellers
USA Madison Snow
USA Corey Lewis		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 21 2'02.450 14.972 0.098 109.955
21 16 USA Ryan Hardwick
USA Patrick Long
BEL Jan Heylen		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 25 2'02.478 15.000 0.028 109.930
22 14 GBR Jack Hawksworth
USA Aaron Telitz
USA Kyle Kirkwood		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 23 2'02.591 15.113 0.113 109.829
23 12 USA Frankie Montecalvo
USA Townsend Bell
USA Michael de Quesada		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 26 2'02.957 15.479 0.366 109.502
24 86 GER Mario Farnbacher
USA Matthew McMurry
JPN Shinya Michimi		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 22 2'03.065 15.587 0.108 109.406
25 96 USA Bill Auberlen
USA Robby Foley
USA Dillon Machavern		 GTD BMW M6 GT3 24 2'03.235 15.757 0.170 109.255
26 23 GBR Ian James
CAN Roman De Angelis
GBR Darren Turner		 GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 22 2'03.284 15.806 0.049 109.211
27 74 USA Gar Robinson
USA Lawson Aschenbach
USA Marc Miller		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 24 2'03.321 15.843 0.037 109.178
28 63 USA Cooper MacNeil
ITA Alessandro Balzan
USA Jeff Westphal		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 22 2'03.374 15.896 0.053 109.132
29 44 USA Andy Lally
USA John Potter
USA Spencer Pumpelly		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 22 2'03.666 16.188 0.292 108.874
30 57 USA Trent Hindman
CAN Mikhail Goikhberg
USA Joey Hand		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 24 2'03.811 16.333 0.145 108.746
31 30 USA Rob Ferriol
USA Andrew Davis
GER Pierre Kaffer		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 24 2'04.536 17.058 0.725 108.11
About this article

Series IMSA
Event Sebring 12 Hours
Author David Malsher-Lopez

