IMSA Sebring 12H: Van der Zande’s WTR Cadillac fastest in FP2
Renger van der Zande lapped Sebring Raceway in 1min47.478sec to put Wayne Taylor Racing’s Cadillac DPi-V.R on top in second practice for the Sebring 12 Hours.
As WTR prepares to battle for not only race honors but also the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship on Saturday, van der Zande led a Cadillac 1-2-3, just 0.167sec ahead of Sebastien Bourdais in the JDC Miller Motorsports car, but 0.6sec faster than defending race-winner Pipo Derani in the Action Express Racing machine.
Oliver Jarvis was fastest of the turbocharged DPi cars, 0.86sec slower in the #77 Mazda RT24-P, ahead of Alexander Rossi’s best effort in the #7 Acura Team Penske ARX-05 he’ll be sharing with championship leaders Helio Castroneves and Ricky Taylor.
The second Acura, in the hands of another IndyCar star Simon Pagenaud, was fast enough to beat Jonathan Bomarito’s Mazda and the second JDC-Miller Caddy of Matheus Leist.
Despite the Starworks entry causing a red flag when it ground to a halt on track, Mikkel Jensen was able to lap in 1min51.667sec to turn fastest LMP2 time of the session, a quarter second faster than Simon Trummer in the PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports entry.
The two Porsche 911 RSRs of Laurens Vanthoor and Fred Makowiecki were 0.2sec apart but a further quarter second faster than their closest GT Le Mans opposition. That took the form of Jordan Taylor’s title-winning #3 Corvette C8.R, with Jesse Krohn and Colton Herta fourth and fifth in the BMW M8s ahead of Oliver Gavin in the #4 Corvette.
Steijn Schothorst led a Lamborghini Huracan 1-2 in GT Daytona, the Dutchman setting a 2min02.352sec in the Grasser Racing Team entry to shade Bryan Sellers’ best effort in the Paul Miller Racing machine by just 0.098sec.
No less impressive was Jan Heylen’s best effort in the Porsche 911 GT3R of Wright Motorsports which was just a further 0.126sec in arrears, ahead of Aaron Telitz and Frankie Montecalvo in the two AIM Vasser-Sullivan Lexus RC Fs.
Title hopeful Mario Farnbacher in the Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX edged Robby Foley’s Turner Motorsports BMW M6 for P6.
The 90min evening session begins at 6.15pm local (Eastern) time.
|cla
|num
|drivers
|class
|car
|laps
|time
|gap
|int
|mph
|1
|10
| Renger van der Zande
Ryan Briscoe
Scott Dixon
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|23
|1'47.478
|125.272
|2
|5
| Sebastien Bourdais
Tristan Vautier
Loïc Duval
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|25
|1'47.645
|0.167
|0.167
|125.078
|3
|31
| Luiz Felipe Nasr
Luis Felipe Derani
Gabby Chaves
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|27
|1'48.241
|0.763
|0.596
|124.389
|4
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez
Olivier Pla
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|24
|1'48.335
|0.857
|0.094
|124.281
|5
|7
| Hélio Castroneves
Ricky Taylor
Alexander Rossi
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|21
|1'48.458
|0.980
|0.123
|124.140
|6
|6
| Juan Pablo Montoya
Dane Cameron
Simon Pagenaud
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|23
|1'48.857
|1.379
|0.399
|123.685
|7
|55
| Jonathan Bomarito
Harry Tincknell
Ryan Hunter-Reay
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|24
|1'49.055
|1.577
|0.198
|123.461
|8
|85
| Matheus Leist
Stephen Simpson
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|25
|1'49.178
|1.700
|0.123
|123.322
|9
|8
| John Farano
Mikkel Jensen
David Heinemeier Hansson
|(LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|19
|1'51.667
|4.189
|2.489
|120.573
|10
|52
|Patrick Kelly
Simon Trummer
Scott Huffaker
|(LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|22
|1'51.931
|4.453
|0.264
|120.288
|11
|51
| Jakub Smiechowski
Naveen Rao
Matthew Bell
|(LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|29
|1'52.951
|5.473
|1.020
|119.202
|12
|38
| Don Yount
Patrick Byrne
Guy Cosmo
|(LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|26
|1'56.253
|8.775
|3.302
|115.816
|13
|912
| Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
Neel Jani
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|26
|1'57.975
|10.497
|1.722
|114.126
|14
|911
| Nick Tandy
Frédéric Makowiecki
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|23
|1'58.172
|10.694
|0.197
|113.936
|15
|3
| Antonio Garcia
Jordan Taylor
Nicky Catsburg
|GTLM
|Corvette C8.R
|27
|1'58.444
|10.966
|0.272
|113.674
|16
|24
| Jesse Krohn
John Edwards
Augusto Farfus
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|22
|1'58.606
|11.128
|0.162
|113.519
|17
|25
| Bruno Spengler
Connor de Phillippi
Colton Herta
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|25
|1'59.143
|11.665
|0.537
|113.007
|18
|4
| Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
Marcel Fässler
|GTLM
|Corvette C8.R
|24
|1'59.544
|12.066
|0.401
|112.628
|19
|11
| Richard Heistand
Steijn Schothorst
Franck Perera
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|26
|2'02.352
|14.874
|2.808
|110.043
|20
|48
| Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
Corey Lewis
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|21
|2'02.450
|14.972
|0.098
|109.955
|21
|16
| Ryan Hardwick
Patrick Long
Jan Heylen
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|25
|2'02.478
|15.000
|0.028
|109.930
|22
|14
| Jack Hawksworth
Aaron Telitz
Kyle Kirkwood
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|23
|2'02.591
|15.113
|0.113
|109.829
|23
|12
| Frankie Montecalvo
Townsend Bell
Michael de Quesada
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|26
|2'02.957
|15.479
|0.366
|109.502
|24
|86
| Mario Farnbacher
Matthew McMurry
Shinya Michimi
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|22
|2'03.065
|15.587
|0.108
|109.406
|25
|96
| Bill Auberlen
Robby Foley
Dillon Machavern
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|24
|2'03.235
|15.757
|0.170
|109.255
|26
|23
| Ian James
Roman De Angelis
Darren Turner
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|22
|2'03.284
|15.806
|0.049
|109.211
|27
|74
| Gar Robinson
Lawson Aschenbach
Marc Miller
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|24
|2'03.321
|15.843
|0.037
|109.178
|28
|63
| Cooper MacNeil
Alessandro Balzan
Jeff Westphal
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|22
|2'03.374
|15.896
|0.053
|109.132
|29
|44
| Andy Lally
John Potter
Spencer Pumpelly
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|22
|2'03.666
|16.188
|0.292
|108.874
|30
|57
| Trent Hindman
Mikhail Goikhberg
Joey Hand
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|24
|2'03.811
|16.333
|0.145
|108.746
|31
|30
| Rob Ferriol
Andrew Davis
Pierre Kaffer
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|24
|2'04.536
|17.058
|0.725
|108.11
About this article
|Series
|IMSA
|Event
|Sebring 12 Hours
|Author
|David Malsher-Lopez