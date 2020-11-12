IMSA Sebring 12H: Van der Zande’s WTR Cadillac fastest in FP2

As WTR prepares to battle for not only race honors but also the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship on Saturday, van der Zande led a Cadillac 1-2-3, just 0.167sec ahead of Sebastien Bourdais in the JDC Miller Motorsports car, but 0.6sec faster than defending race-winner Pipo Derani in the Action Express Racing machine.

Oliver Jarvis was fastest of the turbocharged DPi cars, 0.86sec slower in the #77 Mazda RT24-P, ahead of Alexander Rossi’s best effort in the #7 Acura Team Penske ARX-05 he’ll be sharing with championship leaders Helio Castroneves and Ricky Taylor.

The second Acura, in the hands of another IndyCar star Simon Pagenaud, was fast enough to beat Jonathan Bomarito’s Mazda and the second JDC-Miller Caddy of Matheus Leist.

Despite the Starworks entry causing a red flag when it ground to a halt on track, Mikkel Jensen was able to lap in 1min51.667sec to turn fastest LMP2 time of the session, a quarter second faster than Simon Trummer in the PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports entry.

The two Porsche 911 RSRs of Laurens Vanthoor and Fred Makowiecki were 0.2sec apart but a further quarter second faster than their closest GT Le Mans opposition. That took the form of Jordan Taylor’s title-winning #3 Corvette C8.R, with Jesse Krohn and Colton Herta fourth and fifth in the BMW M8s ahead of Oliver Gavin in the #4 Corvette.

Steijn Schothorst led a Lamborghini Huracan 1-2 in GT Daytona, the Dutchman setting a 2min02.352sec in the Grasser Racing Team entry to shade Bryan Sellers’ best effort in the Paul Miller Racing machine by just 0.098sec.

No less impressive was Jan Heylen’s best effort in the Porsche 911 GT3R of Wright Motorsports which was just a further 0.126sec in arrears, ahead of Aaron Telitz and Frankie Montecalvo in the two AIM Vasser-Sullivan Lexus RC Fs.

Title hopeful Mario Farnbacher in the Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX edged Robby Foley’s Turner Motorsports BMW M6 for P6.

The 90min evening session begins at 6.15pm local (Eastern) time.