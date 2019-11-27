Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Breaking news

Snow returns to Paul Miller Racing, rejoins Sellers

shares
comments
Snow returns to Paul Miller Racing, rejoins Sellers
By:
Nov 27, 2019, 9:47 PM

The 2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD title-winning duo of Madison Snow and Bryan Sellers will reunite in 2020 driving the Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan, after Snow’s one-year hiatus.

Snow, who quit the cockpit after his championship year, returned to the #48 PMR Lamborghini team at the Michelin Encore at Sebring International Raceway this month. The 23-year-old has now elected to become a full-time competitor once more.

He said: “I can’t express how excited I am to be back with Paul Miller Racing for another season. This will be my fourth season with this team, and we’ve accomplished a lot in the past and become a family. This is why the opportunity is so enticing to me. It is the perfect avenue for me to return to full time driving.

“I look forward to sharing another year behind the wheel with Bryan Sellers. Bryan has been a mentor, coach, and, more importantly, a great friend; he’s been incredibly influential in getting me to be the best driver I can be.

“Recently, we had a chance to run the Michelin Encore event at Sebring and use it as a testing session for the team. It was great to be back behind the wheel again, and the team learned a lot on the weekend, which will help tremendously in the weeks to come leading up to the Roar.”

Sellers added: “I’m obviously very thankful and excited with the news that Madison and I are returning to the series as a combo in 2020. It was such a successful driver pairing for so many years, and one of the things that makes it the most exciting for me is not only do I get to be back with a fantastic co-driver, but I get to return with one of my best friends.

“As I’ve said before, Madison brings something to the team that would not and does not exist unless he’s there. It will complete our program, and everyone on the team is beyond excited to have our group back together again and have our family back in place.

“There is no denying that 2019 was a mixed season for Paul Miller Racing, and we need to find our way back on track and hopefully take advantage of this opportunity. I know there are a lot of good teams who are going to announce good drivers in the coming weeks and I’m just excited that we can be there and be a part of it.”

PMR founder Paul Miller commented: “Everyone at Paul Miller Racing couldn’t be happier to have Madison Snow back after a year’s hiatus from driving and welcome Bryan Sellers back for his sixth season with the team in 2020. Bryan and Madison have a special connection as a driver pairing, and they click so well with the entire team.

“Everyone on the team is working super hard to prepare for the 2020 season and the Roar at the 24 test, which is now just a few weeks away. We’re also very proud to be returning with our partners at Lamborghini after helping to secure the 2019 Manufacturers’ Championship.”

PMR is yet to announce its endurance drivers.

Next article
Opinion: Why the director of Ford v Ferrari took a major risk

Previous article

Opinion: Why the director of Ford v Ferrari took a major risk

Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Author David Malsher

IMSA Next session

Road Atlanta

Road Atlanta

9 Oct - 12 Oct

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR slams three teams for race manipulation at Homestead

1h
2
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

3
NHRA

Top NHRA, IHRA tuner Dale Armstrong has died

4
NHRA

Las Vegas: Melanie Troxel returns in Top Fuel

5
NASCAR Cup

William Byron's NASCAR experience comes both on and off the track

Latest videos

Meet the Corvette C8.R 01:44
IMSA

Meet the Corvette C8.R

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - We won it all 02:01
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - We won it all

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Close Competition 01:14
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Close Competition

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Fresher than Ever 01:16
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Fresher than Ever

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Coca Cola Livery comes to life 03:45
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Coca Cola Livery comes to life

Latest news

Snow returns to Paul Miller Racing, rejoins Sellers
IMSA

Snow returns to Paul Miller Racing, rejoins Sellers

Opinion: Why the director of Ford v Ferrari took a major risk
Misc

Opinion: Why the director of Ford v Ferrari took a major risk

Bourdais joins Barbosa in JDC-Miller Cadillac in 2020
IMSA

Bourdais joins Barbosa in JDC-Miller Cadillac in 2020

Chase to race AIM Vasser-Sullivan Lexus in 2020
IMSA

Chase to race AIM Vasser-Sullivan Lexus in 2020

Legge, Nielsen to race Grasser Lamborghini in 2020 IMSA GTD
IMSA

Legge, Nielsen to race Grasser Lamborghini in 2020 IMSA GTD

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.