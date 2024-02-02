Sparco and Ford Performance join forces, beginning with Mustang GT3 factory race programme

Sparco, a global leader in motorsports wear and equipment, and Ford Performance, the high-performance division of Ford Motor Company, are excited to announce a formal relationship beginning with the North American Mustang GT3 factory race program taking place in the IMSA-sanctioned GTD Pro category.

In an "Official Supplier" role, Sparco will provide technical racewear and team apparel for the Ford Multimatic Motorsports GTD Pro program. The agreement will have an instant impact track-side as the team makes its racing debut at the iconic Rolex 24 At DAYTONA this weekend, which simultaneously serves as the season kick-off of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Sparco has long served as a supporter on various Ford Performance programs, and the announced partnership is a continuation of a successful collaboration that spans decades.

Ford Performance-based projects that have benefitted from Sparco's signature safety, quality and style, which include an extensive relationship with the M-Sport-run FIA World Rally Championship program featuring the Puma Rally1 Hybrid and outfitting the global Ford GT driver line-up.

Most recently, Sparco has become a supplier for Ford Performance speciality track-only vehicles like the Ford GT Mk IV and the newest sports car racer in Mustang Dark Horse R.

Aldino Bellazzini, Sparco President and CEO: "The announcement of the partnership with Ford Performance is the result of a union between two entities that share a common passion for excellence and a determination to achieve extraordinary performance. Together, Sparco and Ford Performance are committed to pushing every limit with constant research and development, bringing cutting-edge innovation and style to global motorsport."

Mark Rushbrook, Global Director of Ford Performance Motorsports: "All of us at Ford and Ford Performance are proud of our roots as a family company. Having dedicated partners, like Sparco, who share our determination and passion in both global motorsports and road car programs is what helps carry on that legacy. Ford Performance and Sparco jointly embrace a commitment to excellence, fostering continuous innovation both on and off the track and we are excited about what the future holds."