Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
77 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
IMSA / Daytona 24 / Breaking news

Spengler denies blame for “weird” Rolex 24 startline shunt

shares
comments
By:

BMW’s Bruno Spengler has refuted the blame for the bizarre GT Le Mans crash before the startline of the 2021 Rolex 24 at Daytona that forced the majority of the GT field to make a panicked avoidance.

Spengler’s BMW Team RLL M8 GTE slammed into the rear of Kevin Estre’s WeatherTech Racing Proton Comptition-run Porsche 911 RSR-19 as the field approached the starting stand as the green flag waved, causing Estre to spin into the Risi Competitzione Ferrari that started alongside him and then slide across the track, causing chaos behind him.

IMSA penalized Spengler for causing the crash, which led to a drive-through penalty, while the Porsche required lengthy repairs to both the front and rear end. Estre caused the race’s first yellow, when the rear diffuser of his car fell off at Turn 6.

Read Also:

“It was very difficult to understand what happened because it was green, everybody was going on the throttle flat-out, and the car in front of me didn’t go really,” Spengler told NBCSN. “I don’t know if he had an issue or what. I tried to avoid him, but as I tried I clipped the rear of his car slightly and it was enough to spin him around.

“I don’t know if he had an issue, why his car didn’t go at the green, he even tapped the brakes slightly, so he was off-sequence because everybody else was going except him, that’s why I hit him.

“I didn’t really understand why he’d be on the brakes as the green was coming, I tried to avoid, but it was impossible, there was nothing I could do to avoid a collision when all the other cars are going. Just one car didn’t go. It was a weird incident, and I feel the penalty was very harsh – because there was nothing I could have done to avoid it – but we’re back on the lead lap, so it could have been worse, let’s say.”

#79 WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Cooper MacNeil, Gianmaria Bruni, Richard Lietz, Kevin Estre

#79 WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Cooper MacNeil, Gianmaria Bruni, Richard Lietz, Kevin Estre

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

Estre – whose car lost multiple laps for repairs – had a different opinion of events, and disputed Spengler’s version of what happened.

He tweeted: “Can’t believe it! We’ve lost the race before it even started... I was waiting for the pole sitter to go on power there and the BMW just went full throttle without looking ahead! Unbelievable.”

 

Rolex 24: Nasr leads at the start, trouble strikes key runners

Previous article

Rolex 24: Nasr leads at the start, trouble strikes key runners

Next article

Rolex 24 Hr3: JDC-Miller Cadillac leads, Corvette heads GTLM

Rolex 24 Hr3: JDC-Miller Cadillac leads, Corvette heads GTLM
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Daytona 24
Author Charles Bradley

Trending Today

Updated entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Updated entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

Full 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list
IMSA IMSA / Preview

Full 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list

Heylen says Wright Porsche is a Rolex 24 victory contender
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Heylen says Wright Porsche is a Rolex 24 victory contender

Nunez lands LMP2 drive with new WIN Autosport team
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Nunez lands LMP2 drive with new WIN Autosport team

Record prize money for Rolex 24 at Daytona
Grand-Am Grand-Am / News

Record prize money for Rolex 24 at Daytona

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits
Vintage Vintage / News

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits

Bristol goes dirt!
Stock car Stock car / News

Bristol goes dirt!

Latest news

Rolex 24 Hr3: JDC-Miller Cadillac leads, Corvette heads GTLM
IMSA IMSA / Race report

Rolex 24 Hr3: JDC-Miller Cadillac leads, Corvette heads GTLM

Spengler denies blame for “weird” Rolex 24 startline shunt
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Spengler denies blame for “weird” Rolex 24 startline shunt

Rolex 24: Nasr leads at the start, trouble strikes key runners
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA / Race report

Rolex 24: Nasr leads at the start, trouble strikes key runners

Packed Rolex 24 grid gives race "a survival feel" - Cameron
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Packed Rolex 24 grid gives race "a survival feel" - Cameron

Trending

1
IMSA

Updated entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

2
Grand-Am

Daytona 24: Live timing & scoring on series website

3
Grand-Am

Record prize money for Rolex 24 at Daytona

4
IMSA

Nunez lands LMP2 drive with new WIN Autosport team

5
IMSA

Packed Rolex 24 grid gives race "a survival feel" - Cameron

9h

Latest news

Rolex 24 Hr3: JDC-Miller Cadillac leads, Corvette heads GTLM

Rolex 24 Hr3: JDC-Miller Cadillac leads, Corvette heads GTLM

IMSA
9m
Spengler denies blame for “weird” Rolex 24 startline shunt

Spengler denies blame for “weird” Rolex 24 startline shunt

IMSA
44m
Rolex 24: Nasr leads at the start, trouble strikes key runners

Rolex 24: Nasr leads at the start, trouble strikes key runners

IMSA
2h
Packed Rolex 24 grid gives race "a survival feel" - Cameron

Packed Rolex 24 grid gives race "a survival feel" - Cameron

IMSA
9h
RETRO: Remembering Daytona 24H 1990 - Jaguar domination

RETRO: Remembering Daytona 24H 1990 - Jaguar domination

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021

Latest videos

Rolex 24 at Daytona goes green, gets messy early 01:24
IMSA
1h

Rolex 24 at Daytona goes green, gets messy early

Johnson welcomes back Knaus in Rolex 24 effort 00:35
IMSA
Jan 29, 2021

Johnson welcomes back Knaus in Rolex 24 effort

‘New ballgame’ for Chase Elliott in IMSA debut 01:13
IMSA
Jan 29, 2021

‘New ballgame’ for Chase Elliott in IMSA debut

24 Hours of Daytona 1990: Jaguar wins! 02:59
IMSA
Jan 29, 2021

24 Hours of Daytona 1990: Jaguar wins!

24 Hours of Daytona 1990: Twilight action and Derek Bell's crash 03:55
IMSA
Jan 29, 2021

24 Hours of Daytona 1990: Twilight action and Derek Bell's crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.