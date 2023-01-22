Rolex 24: Tandy puts Porsche 963 on top in wet FP5 at Daytona Roar

Listen to this article

GTP

Mathieu Jaminet was the first driver to set a representative time in damp conditions, getting down to a 1min46.370sec in the #6 Porsche 963 with just 40mins remaining. He then pitted to hand off the Penske-run car to Nick Tandy.

The Briton worked down into the 1min47s, and reset the session benchmark to 1min46.206sec before the return of rain with half an hour to go.

The only other GTP class car to set a time in the damp was the Action Express Racing Cadillac V-LMDh, in which Pipo Derani drove for nine laps but was six seconds off the lead Porsche. He then handed off to Jack Aitken, who cut the time down to 1min48.804sec, but that was 2.6sec off Tandy.

LMP2

Two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden bravely headed out on track as the green flag waved around 20mins after the first red, and his Tower Motorsports entry cut down into the 1min56s although once he pitted and track conditions continued to improve, he was quickly displaced by Nicolas Lapierre in the PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports machine and then George Kurtz of Crowdstrike Racing by APR.

When this pair pitted, Newgarden’s teammate Scott McLaughlin headed out once more with Lapierre’s mark at 1min55.083sec, but first Job van Uitert in the #35 TDS Racing lowered the P1 target to 1min52.727sec, with Ryan Dalziel of Era Motorsport second, 1.5sec away. McLaughlin chipped away at his time as he adapted to the damp conditions, and went fastest by 0.21sec.

He stretched his margin over his nearest opposition – Dalziel and Matthieu Vaxiviere of AF Corse – by 0.414 and 0.49sec respectively. However, Dalziel eventually worked down to a 1min50.756sec, 1.2sec ahead of McLaughlin.

LMP3

Antonio Serravalle clocked fastest time in the FastMD Racing Duqueine, a 1min55.387sec which left it 1.2sec faster than the MRS GT Racing car of Guilherme de Oliveira. These were the only LMP3 cars to hit the track in this session.

GTD Pro and GTD

Antonio Garcia looked very impressive in the Corvette C8.R in the damp conditions, with a 1min58.104sec, holding off Klaus Bachler in the Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R to the tune of half a second. But Marvin Kirchhofer in the GTD Inception Racing McLaren 720S eclipsed that with a 1min57.353sec, and Jules Gounon’s WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3 went top of the GTD Pro cars, albeit still 0.7sec off Kirchhofer.

However, with half an hour to go, Gounon landed a 1min57.084sec to lead the GTD field, just as the rain restarted.

Raffaele Giammaria then moved the Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan up to second in GTD, ahead of Antonio Fuoco in the Cetilar Ferrari 296, while Jordan Pepper in Iron Lynx’s GTD Pro Lambo went two tenths faster than his stablemate to take third in class behind only Gounon and Garcia.

Qualifying for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona commences at 1.25pm local (Eastern) time on Sunday.