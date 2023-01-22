Tickets Subscribe
IMSA / Roar Before The 24 Practice report

Rolex 24: Tandy puts Porsche 963 on top in wet FP5 at Daytona Roar

Nick Tandy and the Porsche Penske Motorsports broke the Meyer Shank Racing Acura stranglehold on the Roar Before the 24 at Daytona, but only 27 of the 61 starters actually participated in the wet night session.

David Malsher-Lopez
Rolex 24: Tandy puts Porsche 963 on top in wet FP5 at Daytona Roar
GTP

Mathieu Jaminet was the first driver to set a representative time in damp conditions, getting down to a 1min46.370sec in the #6 Porsche 963 with just 40mins remaining. He then pitted to hand off the Penske-run car to Nick Tandy.

The Briton worked down into the 1min47s, and reset the session benchmark to 1min46.206sec before the return of rain with half an hour to go.

The only other GTP class car to set a time in the damp was the Action Express Racing Cadillac V-LMDh, in which Pipo Derani drove for nine laps but was six seconds off the lead Porsche. He then handed off to Jack Aitken, who cut the time down to 1min48.804sec, but that was 2.6sec off Tandy.

LMP2

Two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden bravely headed out on track as the green flag waved around 20mins after the first red, and his Tower Motorsports entry cut down into the 1min56s although once he pitted and track conditions continued to improve, he was quickly displaced by Nicolas Lapierre in the PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports machine and then George Kurtz of Crowdstrike Racing by APR.

When this pair pitted, Newgarden’s teammate Scott McLaughlin headed out once more with Lapierre’s mark at 1min55.083sec, but first Job van Uitert in the #35 TDS Racing lowered the P1 target to 1min52.727sec, with Ryan Dalziel of Era Motorsport second, 1.5sec away. McLaughlin chipped away at his time as he adapted to the damp conditions, and went fastest by 0.21sec.

He stretched his margin over his nearest opposition – Dalziel and Matthieu Vaxiviere of AF Corse – by 0.414 and 0.49sec respectively. However, Dalziel eventually worked down to a 1min50.756sec, 1.2sec ahead of McLaughlin.

LMP3

Antonio Serravalle clocked fastest time in the FastMD Racing Duqueine, a 1min55.387sec which left it 1.2sec faster than the MRS GT Racing car of Guilherme de Oliveira. These were the only LMP3 cars to hit the track in this session.

GTD Pro and GTD

Antonio Garcia looked very impressive in the Corvette C8.R in the damp conditions, with a 1min58.104sec, holding off Klaus Bachler in the Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R to the tune of half a second. But Marvin Kirchhofer in the GTD Inception Racing McLaren 720S eclipsed that with a 1min57.353sec, and Jules Gounon’s WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3 went top of the GTD Pro cars, albeit still 0.7sec off Kirchhofer.

However, with half an hour to go, Gounon landed a 1min57.084sec to lead the GTD field, just as the rain restarted.

Raffaele Giammaria then moved the Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan up to second in GTD, ahead of Antonio Fuoco in the Cetilar Ferrari 296, while Jordan Pepper in Iron Lynx’s GTD Pro Lambo went two tenths faster than his stablemate to take third in class behind only Gounon and Garcia.

Qualifying for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona commences at 1.25pm local (Eastern) time on Sunday.

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 6 France Mathieu Jaminet
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
United States Dane Cameron
GTP Porsche 963 29 1'46.206
2 31 Brazil Pipo Derani
United Kingdom Alexander Sims
United Kingdom Jack Aitken
GTP Cadillac V-LMDh 18 1'48.804 2.598
3 18 Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
Christian Rasmussen
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 30 1'50.756 4.550
4 8 Canada John Farano
New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
United States Josef Newgarden
Kyffin Simpson
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 36 1'51.960 5.754
5 51 United States Eric Lux
Canada Devlin DeFrancesco
United States Austin Cindric
Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 23 1'51.978 5.772
6 88 France François Perrodo
France Matthieu Vaxiviere
France Julien Canal
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 39 1'52.213 6.007
7 04 United States George Kurtz
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
United States Matt McMurry
Mexico Esteban Gutierrez
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 30 1'52.293 6.087
8 52 United States Ben Keating
France Paul-Loup Chatin
Alex Quinn
France Nicolas Lapierre
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 27 1'52.604 6.398
9 35 France François Heriau
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
United States Josh Pierson
Netherlands Job Van Uitert
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 13 1'52.691 6.485
10 87 Japan Yu Kanamaru
Canada James Vance
Canada Antonio Serravalle
United States Nicholas Boulle
LMP3 Duqueine D08 30 1'55.387 9.181
11 43 Sebastian Alvarez
Singapore Danial Frost
Alex Vogel
Guilherme de
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 39 1'56.585 10.379
12 79 United States Cooper MacNeil
Spain Daniel Juncadella
France Jules Gounon
Germany Maro Engel
GTD PRO Mercedes AMG GT3 21 1'57.084 10.878
13 70 Brendan Iribe
Switzerland Frederik Schandorff
United Kingdom Ollie Millroy
Germany Marvin Kirchhofer
GTD McLaren 720S GT3 20 1'57.353 11.147
14 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
United States Tommy Milner
GTD PRO Corvette C8.R GTD 23 1'58.104 11.898
15 63 Italy Andrea Caldarelli
Italy Mirko Bortolotti
South Africa Jordan Lee Pepper
France Romain Grosjean
GTD PRO Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 30 1'58.394 12.188
16 19 Italy Raffaele Giammaria
Frank Perera
Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Switzerland Rolf Ineichen
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 25 1'58.623 12.417
17 9 Austria Klaus Bachler
France Patrick Pilet
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 19 1'58.631 12.425
18 47 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Italy Antonio Fuoco
Italy Alessandro Balzan
GTD Ferrari 296 GT3 32 1'58.705 12.499
19 1 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
United States Corey Lewis
Belgium Maxime Martin
GTD BMW M4 GT3 24 1'58.759 12.553
20 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly
Denmark Nicki Thiim
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 40 1'58.798 12.592
21 80 PJ Hyett
Seb Priaulx
United States Gunnar Jeannette
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 22 1'58.913 12.707
22 83 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Belgium Sarah Bovy
Denmark Michelle Gatting
Doriane Pin
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 31 1'59.482 13.276
23 77 United States Alan Brynjolfsson
United States Trent Hindman
Max Root
France Kevin Estre
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 7 1'59.712 13.506
24 21 Mann Simon
Argentina Luis Perez Companc
Spain Miguel Molina
Italy Francesco Castellacci
GTD Ferrari 296 GT3 24 2'01.073 14.867
25 62 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado
Brazil Daniel Serra
Italy Davide Rigon
GTD PRO Ferrari 296 GT3 7 2'03.342 17.136
26 16 United States Ryan Hardwick
Belgium Jan Heylen
Canada Zacharie Robichon
Norway Dennis Olsen
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 5 2'03.420 17.214
27 24 Austria Philipp Eng
Brazil Augusto Farfus
Germany Marco Wittmann
United States Colton Herta
GTP BMW M Hybrid V8 4 2'07.700 21.494
View full results
