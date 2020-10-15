IMSA Petit Le Mans: Taylor leads opening practice for Acura
Ricky Taylor sent Acura Team Penske to the top of the times in opening practice for Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.
Taylor, who along with co-driver Helio Castroneves has won the last three Prototype rounds in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, used the #7 Acura ARX-05 to lap the fabulous 2.54-mile road course in 70.086sec.
However, the majority of the session saw the car in the hands of third driver for the 10-hour race, Alexander Rossi, who hasn’t driven the Acura since January’s Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona and who has no previous experience of Road Atlanta.
Taylor’s best effort was just 0.068sec faster than Oliver Jarvis’ in the #77 Mazda RT24-P and 0.15sec ahead of the second Mazda of Jonathan Bomarito.
Swiftest of the Cadillac DPi-V.R drivers was Felipe Nasr in the Action Express Racing entry, just under quarter-second from top spot, with Sebastien Bourdais’ JDC-Miller machine fifth, a tenth quicker than Gabriel Aubry in the sister car.
Tower Motorsport by Starworks led LMP2 thanks to Mikkel Jensen, almost half a second faster than Scott Huffaker in the PR1 Mathiasen Motorsport car.
Laurens Vanthoor and Nick Tandy formed a Porsche 911 RSR 1-2 in GT Le Mans but getting seat time for the third drivers for the squad – Mathieu Jaminet and Matt Campbell naturally became priority.
Connor De Phillippi was third for BMW, 0.1 ahead of Antonio Garcia’s Corvette C8.R.
In GT Daytona, Bryan Sellers’ Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan led from Andy Lally’s similar Magnus Racing machine, with Darren Turner an impressive third in the Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage.
Second practice begins at 3.45pm local (Eastern) time.
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|1
|7
| Helio Castroneves
Ricky Taylor
Alexander Rossi
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|36
|1'10.086
|2
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez
Olivier Pla
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|30
|1'10.154
|0.068
|3
|55
| Jonathan Bomarito
Harry Tincknell
Ryan Hunter-Reay
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|30
|1'10.243
|0.157
|4
|31
| Felipe Nasr
Pipo Derani
Filipe Albuquerque
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|32
|1'10.326
|0.240
|5
|5
| Sébastien Bourdais
Tristan Vautier
Loic Duval
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|39
|1'10.398
|0.312
|6
|85
| Chris Miller
Matheus Leist
Gabriel Aubry
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|34
|1'10.505
|0.419
|7
|6
| Juan Pablo Montoya
Dane Cameron
Simon Pagenaud
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|33
|1'10.529
|0.443
|8
|10
| Renger van der Zande
Ryan Briscoe
Scott Dixon
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|29
|1'10.872
|0.786
|9
|8
| John Farano
Mikkel Jensen
Job Van Uitert
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|37
|1'11.078
|0.992
|10
|52
| Patrick Kelly
Simon Trummer
Scott Huffaker
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|41
|1'11.553
|1.467
|11
|38
| James McGuire
Matthew Bell
Colin Braun
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|34
|1'11.569
|1.483
|12
|51
| Austin McCusker
Jakub Smiechowski
Rob Hodes
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|31
|1'14.364
|4.278
|13
|912
| Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
Mathieu Jaminet
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|37
|1'17.008
|6.922
|14
|911
| Nick Tandy
Frédéric Makowiecki
Matt Campbell
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|34
|1'17.494
|7.408
|15
|25
| Bruno Spengler
Connor de Phillippi
Colton Herta
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|38
|1'17.607
|7.521
|16
|3
| Antonio Garcia
Jordan Taylor
Nick Catsburg
|GTLM
|Corvette C8.R
|32
|1'17.755
|7.669
|17
|24
| Jesse Krohn
John Edwards
Augusto Farfus
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|34
|1'17.871
|7.785
|18
|4
| Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
Marcel Fassler
|GTLM
|Corvette C8.R
|33
|1'18.698
|8.612
|19
|48
| Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
Corey Lewis
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|29
|1'19.946
|9.860
|20
|44
| Andy Lally
John Potter
Spencer Pumpelly
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|34
|1'20.119
|10.033
|21
|23
| Ian James
Roman De Angelis
Darren Turner
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|35
|1'20.415
|10.329
|22
|14
| Jack Hawksworth
Aaron Telitz
Michael de Quesada
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|32
|1'20.461
|10.375
|23
|16
| Ryan Hardwick
Patrick Long
Jan Heylen
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|34
|1'20.484
|10.398
|24
|96
| Bill Auberlen
Robby Foley
Dillon Machavern
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|30
|1'20.501
|10.415
|25
|86
| Mario Farnbacher
Matt McMurry
Shinya Michimi
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|34
|1'20.601
|10.515
|26
|12
| Frankie Montecalvo
Townsend Bell
Kyle Kirkwood
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|33
|1'20.636
|10.550
|27
|57
| Alvaro Parente
Mikhail Goikhberg
Trent Hindman
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|30
|1'20.759
|10.673
|28
|74
| Gar Robinson
Lawson Aschenbach
Ben Keating
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|32
|1'20.811
|10.725
|29
|63
| Cooper MacNeil
Alessandro Balzan
Jeff Westphal
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|31
|1'20.871
|10.785
|30
|9
| Dennis Olsen
Zacharie Robichon
Lars Kern
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|31
|1'21.090
|11.004
|31
|30
| Rob Ferriol
Markus Winkelhock
Andrew Davis
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|35
|1'21.108
|11.022
|View full results
