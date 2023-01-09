Thiim joins Magnus Racing for Rolex 24 at Daytona

Listen to this article

The team previously revealed plans to run in all four IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship endurance races with Potter, Lally and Pumpelly, with the remaining sprint race line-up to be determined at a later date.

Thiim, 33, is an Aston Martin Racing Factory Driver and is a two-time WEC champion. He has also won the 24 Hours of Le Mans (2014), the 24 Hours of Nurburgring (2017).

“The Rolex 24 At Daytona is one of my personal highlights of the year,” said Thiim. “To go there with all that Aston Martin and Magnus Racing with [primary sponsor] Flex-Box have done in IMSA over the years is a great opportunity. The fact that the Magnus crew did so well last year gives you a little more confidence to go there and do well for everyone.

“The Rolex 24 is the start of every season, and one of the top three races every driver wants to do and do well in. Going from winter break straight to fighting a big battle is super awesome and exciting.”

Flex-Box, a shipping container development and manufacturing firm, first partnered with Magnus Racing in 2011 at the Twelve Hours of Sebring, then they came together again for a full season in 2013. After that, Magnus and Flex-Box have partnered together numerous times in IMSA competition.

“We have worked together with Flex-Box for a number of seasons, most recently in 2020, and it’s great to be back with them again,” said team owner John Potter. “Every time I drive through the newer tunnel into Daytona, I see on the wall our historic Magnus Racing/Flex-Box car and it brings back memories of our great partnerships.

“The best we have finished at Daytona with Flex-Box on the car was in 2020 when finishing second, and I hope we can improve that this year. We are partnered together for the entire season, so I hope we can find success beyond Daytona as well.”

Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Photo by: Magnus Racing