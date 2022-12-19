Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Full 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list Next / NBC Sports reveals 80-plus hours of coverage for IMSA in 2023
IMSA News

Thompson to race Lexus in IMSA endurance races

Vasser Sullivan Racing has announce Parker Thompson will compete for the team in all four 2023 Michelin Endurance Cup events in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Thompson to race Lexus in IMSA endurance races
Listen to this article

Thompson will co-drive the SealMaster liveried #12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 entry with Aaron Telitz and Frankie Montecalvo in the Rolex 24 at Daytona followed by the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, the Sahlen’s Six Hours of Watkins Glen and the Motul Petit Le Mans.

Thompson finished second in the 2016 USF2000 Championship and second in the Pro Mazda Championship in 2018. After a total of six seasons on the Road To Indy, he has accumulated the most top-five finishes across all series.

In 2019, Thompson moved to sportscar racing, participating in the IMSA GT3 Cup Challenge in Canada and the U.S., as well as the Canadian Touring Cup Championship where he was the GTS class champion. In 2021 and ’22, Thompson competed full-time in the IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup North America series, placing third in the championship in his first season and winning the title this year.

“I can’t thank Sulli [James Sullivan] and Jimmy Vasser enough for this opportunity,” said the 24-year-old from Alberta, Canada. “They’ve put together an amazing group of engineers and crew members.

“I’m very proud to drive the Lexus brand and represent both them and Vasser Sullivan in 2023… My first impression of the Lexus RC F GT3 after driving it during our recent test is, it’s pretty awesome. It has a lot of horsepower on the bottom end and you’ve got to make sure you watch the rear tires.

“It’s a really cool car and has a lot more weight in the front than I’m used to driving, but nothing I can’t adapt to. It’s got a steering wheel, four wheels and a motor.”

Vasser and Sullivan commented: “We’ve had a close eye on Parker for two years. After getting to know him, and witnessing his work ethic and accomplishments throughout various ladders series, it’s clear to Vasser Sullivan Lexus, this is a great home for Parker to take the next step in his career.

“Coming off the Petit win in the #14 car, we’re hungry to add the #12 car to the top step of the podium.”

Vasser Sullivan has been aligned with Lexus since 2019. During their four-year partnership, Vasser Sullivan and Lexus have amassed 10 wins, 14 pole positions.

2023 will mark the seventh season of the Lexus RC F GT3 in IMSA competition.

shares
comments
Full 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list
Previous article

Full 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list
Next article

NBC Sports reveals 80-plus hours of coverage for IMSA in 2023

NBC Sports reveals 80-plus hours of coverage for IMSA in 2023
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
NBC Sports reveals 80-plus hours of coverage for IMSA in 2023
IMSA

NBC Sports reveals 80-plus hours of coverage for IMSA in 2023

IndyCar thanks Mahle for work on 2024 hybrid system
IndyCar

IndyCar thanks Mahle for work on 2024 hybrid system

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

New Porsche 963 “very different to drive” from 919, says Tandy
IMSA IMSA

New Porsche 963 “very different to drive” from 919, says Tandy

Former Le Mans winner Nick Tandy says Porsche’s new 963 is “very different to drive” from the ultra-successful 919 Hybrid that he used to win the French sportscar classic in 2015.

2023 NASCAR Daytona 500 Speedweeks schedule released
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

2023 NASCAR Daytona 500 Speedweeks schedule released

The 65th running of the Daytona 500 will take place on Feb. 19, 2023 with a packed week of on-track action preceding it.

Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato debuts as two-seat coupe with retro twist
Automotive Automotive

Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato debuts as two-seat coupe with retro twist

It's based on the Quadrifoglio model but upgraded to GTAm spec while retaining a manual gearbox.

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

As European manufacturers emerged as the strongest force in 2022 in a changing of the guard for MotoGP, one powerhouse couldn’t quite match the feats of Ducati and Aprilia. Its motorsport chief tells Motorsport.com why this is and what it is doing to become a consistent frontrunner in the class of kings

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Prime

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Prime

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with teammates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.