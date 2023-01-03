Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / New Acura GTP V6 might be Honda’s last ICE for “real racing” Next / Legge, Monk join Gradient for full 2023 IMSA campaign
IMSA News

Triarsi Competizione to make Rolex 24 at Daytona debut with new GTD Ferrari

Orlando-based Triarsi Competizione has announced the driver lineup for its maiden entry in the GTD class of the 2023 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona later this month.

Charles Bradley
By:
Triarsi Competizione to make Rolex 24 at Daytona debut with new GTD Ferrari
Listen to this article

The team's IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship debut with a Ferrari 296 GT3 will feature team principal Onofrio Triarsi and Charlie Scardina, along with two Ferrari factory drivers – Alessio Rovera and Andrea Bertolini.

Triarsi – a multiple Ferrari Challenge champion in North America – and Scardina enter their first season of IMSA competition following a season of driving together in the Am class of Fanatec GT World Challenge America in 2022.

The pair will reunite with their Indianapolis 8 Hours co-driver Rovera, who won the GTE Am class of FIA World Endurance Championship and the Le Mans 24 Hours in 2021. Veteran racer Bertolini, a multiple FIA GT champion and an integral figure in the development and testing of Ferrari's most successful GT racing cars, returns to IMSA competition after a few years away to round out the team.

Triarsi Competizione’s 2023 season begins with the annual test event, the Roar Before the 24 on January 20-22, one week prior to the renowned Daytona 24 Hour race that starts on Saturday, January 28.

Read Also:

The team will contest the Michelin Endurance Cup, a four-race competition encompassing the marquee endurance races on IMSA’s main championship schedule. Alongside its Endurance Cup entry, the team will also support cars in GTWCA and the Ferrari Challenge North America series.

Triarsi Competizione represents the motorsport division of Official Ferrari Dealers Ferrari of Central Florida and Ferrari of Tampa Bay. The team has delivered previous championships in SRO's GTWCA and the Ferrari Challenge series.

shares
comments
New Acura GTP V6 might be Honda’s last ICE for “real racing”
Previous article

New Acura GTP V6 might be Honda’s last ICE for “real racing”
Next article

Legge, Monk join Gradient for full 2023 IMSA campaign

Legge, Monk join Gradient for full 2023 IMSA campaign
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Porsche boss says "very sporty hybrid" 911 is coming
Automotive

Porsche boss says "very sporty hybrid" 911 is coming

Al-Attiyah furious at Audi Dakar power boost: “Thank you for killing the race early” Dakar
Video Inside
Dakar

Al-Attiyah furious at Audi Dakar power boost: “Thank you for killing the race early”

The inside story of F1's newest race track Miami GP Prime
Formula 1

The inside story of F1's newest race track

Latest news

Alpine: Ocon has to make "better judgements" racing teammate
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine: Ocon has to make "better judgements" racing teammate

Alpine Formula 1 boss Otmar Szafnauer has cautioned that Esteban Ocon has to make “better judgements” when racing wheel-to-wheel with his own teammate.

Piastri will challenge Norris, but no friction expected - McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

Piastri will challenge Norris, but no friction expected - McLaren

McLaren is certain that Oscar Piastri will provide a stern challenge to new Formula 1 teammate Lando Norris, but has no fears their rivalry will cause friction.

Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue

With Formula 1's engine war becoming an ever closer affair, reliability tweaks made by teams over the winter break despite an engine freeze could be key in the 2023 title fight. What is really intriguing though is where Ferrari stacks up, and a decent step from Maranello could open up a political debate about performance gains

F1's driver penalty points in 2023: Gasly on the brink
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's driver penalty points in 2023: Gasly on the brink

Formula 1’s penalty points system became a big talking point in 2022 when, for the first time, a driver risked facing a one-race ban because of it.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Prime

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Prime

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.