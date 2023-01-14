Tickets Subscribe
Honda admits GTP Acura V6 has "some commonality" with stalled IndyCar engine
IMSA News

Turner Motorsport enters BMW M4s in IMSA GTD Pro and GTD

Turner Motorsport will enter six cars in IMSA competition this year, including two in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Turner Motorsport enters BMW M4s in IMSA GTD Pro and GTD
Listen to this article

Team principal Will Turner said: “I believe there will be a Turner BMW on track in almost every session. We will race in GTD Pro and GTD in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, two cars in the Michelin Pilot Challenge, and two more in the new VP Racing Sportscar Challenge.

“Turner Motorsport has increased its GTD program to include two BMW M4 GT3 machines for 2023, and for the first time at the 24 hours of Daytona, Turner Motorsport will race in both the GTD Pro and GTD classes.”

At the Rolex 24 at Daytona and for the entire endurance season, the #95 McIntosh BMW M4 GT3 will race in the GTD Pro class with season-long co-drivers Bill Auberlen, Chandler Hull and BMW driver, John Edwards. For the Rolex 24, another BMW driver, Bruno Spengler, will join the line-up.

In the second car, recently-contracted BMW driver Robby Foley will anchor the #96 Liqui Moly BMW in the GTD class and share the car for the season with Patrick Gallagher. Michael Dinan will drive with them at Daytona and in the season’s endurance races, while BMW driver Jens Klingmann will complete the #96 car’s lineup at Daytona. 

“This year our GTD program will run like a well-oiled, well-tuned machine,” smiled Turner. “Look at that lineup. I am proud to have Liqui Moly and McIntosh on board in 2023. We are ready. We are prepared. It will be a whirlwind, but there’s no place like Daytona.”

Rahal Letterman Lanigan used to run the BMW GTD Pro (and before that GT Le Mans) entries but will now be focused on running a pair of the all-new BMW M Hybrid V8s in the GTP class.

