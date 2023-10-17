Subscribe
IMSA Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta
United Autosports confirms Ben Hanley for 2024 IMSA effort

Ben Hanley has been announced as part of the IMSA effort for 2024 with United Autosports.

#22 United Autosports Oreca 07 - Gibson: Ben Hanley

Fresh off taking an LMP2 class victory at Petit Le Mans with CrowdStrike Racing by APR, he will contest his fifth season in the IMSA SportsCar Championship with a full-time commitment with United Autosports.

The 38-year-old Briton spent three races with the team during this past year in the FIA World Endurance Championship, scoring a podium in his first race with the squad at the 6 Hours of Portimão - simultaneously winning the Goodyear Wingfoot award which is presented to the driver with the fastest average lap times over a double stint in the LMP2 class.

“It’s great to be part of United Autosports’ first full season in IMSA next year,” Hanley said. “I had a great feeling with the team in the few races I did this year and I’m really excited to see what we can achieve in 2024.”

Hanley, a two-time starter in the Indianapolis 500, will team up with Bronze-graded Ben Keating for a run at the LMP2 championship title.

Read Also:

In 12 IMSA championship starts, Hanley has captured four wins and an additional four podiums, including victory in the Rolex 24 At Daytona (2020) and Petit Le Mans last weekend (2023) -putting him at a 67% podium success rate.

“Ben (Hanley) is a quality professional with a ton of IMSA and LMP experience,” said United Autosports CEO Richard Dean.

“We have wanted to work with Ben for quite some time now and we have had him in a United car sporadically this year with great success. We now have the chance to turn that into a full season working together alongside Ben Keating and Alex Quinn.

“This is a formidable line up and underlines how seriously we are taking our full season IMSA program next year.”

