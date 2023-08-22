Subscribe
Previous / Taylor explains “difficult” decision to leave Corvette, rejoin WTR
IMSA / Virginia News

United Autosports signs Keating, Quinn for 2024 IMSA LMP2 season

Double World Endurance Championship title-winner Ben Keating and Alex Quinn will join LMP2 squad United Autosports for the British outfit's first full season in the IMSA SportsCar Championship next year.

James Newbold
By:
#52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07: Ben Keating

The swelling of manufacturer involvement in the WEC's Hypercar class means there is no room for LMP2 next season, prompting category stalwart United to enter IMSA on a full-time basis.

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours LMP2 class-winning team has made select North American outings in recent years alongside programmes in the WEC and European Le Mans Series, recording a best result of third at Watkins Glen in 2021.

Unlike in the WEC, LMP2 teams in IMSA are obliged to run a bronze-graded driver. United team co-owner Richard Dean said the signing of 2021 IMSA P2 champion Keating and promising Briton Quinn was "a show of intent".

"We are all very motivated to be working with these talented and proven winners in IMSA," he said.

"We are coming to IMSA to win races and having Ben and Alex join our team gives us every chance of achieving that."

Keating wrapped up the WEC's GTE Am title for Corvette Racing at Monza in July, shortly after taking his second class victory at Le Mans the previous month. He also completed a Le Mans GTE Am/WEC title double with the TF Sport Aston Martin team in 2022.

The Texan has kept his hand in racing prototypes alongside his GT exploits too, and currently leads the points alongside full-time team-mate Paul-Loup Chatin for PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports.

#22 United Autosports Oreca LMP2 07: James McGuire, Guy Smith, Duncan Tappy

#22 United Autosports Oreca LMP2 07: James McGuire, Guy Smith, Duncan Tappy

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

Silver-rated Quinn, a race-winner against current Formula 1 drivers Oscar Piastri and Logan Sargeant in the 2017 British Formula 4 championship, switched to sportscars this season and has made three appearances alongside Keating in the endurance races.

"I have been with PR1 for the past three years and we have seen an enormous amount of success, but I am really excited to complete the full 2024 IMSA season with United Autosports," said Keating.

"Working with Alex Quinn in 2023 has been great and I believe he will continue to develop even more under the United Autosports banner."

Keating also voiced an interest in racing at Le Mans with United next year with a minimum of 15 entries set to be guaranteed from IMSA, the ELMS and Asian Le Mans Series.

He has previously made two Le Mans starts in LMP2, the most recent coming in the only European outing for the unloved Riley Mk. 30-Gibson in 2017.

"Running in the 24 Hours of Le Mans for a 10th time in a row is a big priority for me," Keating added.

"I'd like to attempt to win my class for a third year in a row, and I believe United Autosports gives me the best chance at realising this goal."

shares
comments

Taylor explains “difficult” decision to leave Corvette, rejoin WTR
James Newbold More from
James Newbold
Why 2023’s most unpredictable series is a refreshing tonic

Why 2023’s most unpredictable series is a refreshing tonic

DTM

Why 2023’s most unpredictable series is a refreshing tonic Why 2023’s most unpredictable series is a refreshing tonic

How American racing's greatest rivalry has gone global in the WEC

How American racing's greatest rivalry has gone global in the WEC

WEC

How American racing's greatest rivalry has gone global in the WEC How American racing's greatest rivalry has gone global in the WEC

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Latest news

Despite "visceral unpleasantness", Allison still loves F1 tech chief role

Despite "visceral unpleasantness", Allison still loves F1 tech chief role

F1 Formula 1

Despite "visceral unpleasantness", Allison still loves F1 tech chief role Despite "visceral unpleasantness", Allison still loves F1 tech chief role

Pressure concerns led Espargaro to start with "flat tyre" in MotoGP Austrian GP

Pressure concerns led Espargaro to start with "flat tyre" in MotoGP Austrian GP

MGP MotoGP

Pressure concerns led Espargaro to start with "flat tyre" in MotoGP Austrian GP Pressure concerns led Espargaro to start with "flat tyre" in MotoGP Austrian GP

United Autosports signs Keating, Quinn for 2024 IMSA LMP2 season

United Autosports signs Keating, Quinn for 2024 IMSA LMP2 season

IMSA IMSA
Virginia

United Autosports signs Keating, Quinn for 2024 IMSA LMP2 season United Autosports signs Keating, Quinn for 2024 IMSA LMP2 season

James Allen appointed President, Motorsport Business and F1 Liaison for Motorsport Network Media

James Allen appointed President, Motorsport Business and F1 Liaison for Motorsport Network Media

Misc General
News

James Allen appointed President, Motorsport Business and F1 Liaison for Motorsport Network Media James Allen appointed President, Motorsport Business and F1 Liaison for Motorsport Network Media

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Charles Bradley

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Charles Bradley

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Prime
Prime
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe