Van Berlo joins Andretti LMP3 squad for IMSA endurance races

Listen to this article

While Dakota Dickerson and Rasmus Lindh partnered with Jarett Andretti and Gabby Chaves in the #36 Gallant Ligier JS P 320 for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s season-opening Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, it will be Van Berlo who joins the squad for Sebring, the Six Hours at Watkins Glen and Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

2022 GT Open Winner Van Berlo raced for Riley Motorsports in the Rolex 24, along with Josh Burdon, Felipe Fraga and Gar Robinson, but the car suffered engine failure on Lap 90.

''I’m very happy and excited to be given the opportunity by Andretti Autosport," said Van Berlo. "To drive for such a big name in motorsport for the IMSA Endurance championship in 2023 alongside Jarett, himself and Gabby Chaves is a great opportunity. Absolutely pumped to get started in the United States, kicking off with the 12 Hours of Sebring.''

Heading into his second 12 Hours of Sebring, driver and co-founder of Andretti Motorsports, part of the Andretti Autosport empire, Jarett Andretti, is looking forward to having Van Berlo on board.

He said, "Glenn recently tested for us and we were impressed with his speed and professionalism. I’m excited to have him join the lineup for Sebring and the remainder of the endurance races."

Andretti, too, suffered engine failure at Rolex 24, but his team finished fifth in the 2022 IMSA championship, after third at Mid-Ohio, second at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park and closed the season with victory at Petit Le Mans.