Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Bourdais believes Cadillac has the edge at Sebring Next / Penske reveals WEC LMP2 contender
IMSA News

Vautier more confident in JDC Miller than when they won Sebring

Tristan Vautier believes that JDC Miller MotorSports, with whom he won last year’s Twelve Hours of Sebring, has made a big step forward since then.

Vautier more confident in JDC Miller than when they won Sebring
David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Listen to this article

Vautier, Loic Duval and Sebastien Bourdais (still racing a Cadillac but now for Chip Ganassi Racing) drove the JDC Miller car to a remarkable triumph on the 3.741-mile Sebring course last year, despite the car sustaining damage when Vautier was sent off the track into a tire barrier just as he left the pits.

While that was a triumph against the odds, Vautier believes the #5 Mustang Sampling-backed car – which he now shares full-time with Richard Westbrook and in enduros with Duval, too – could now be on a level playing field. He puts this confidence down to progress in the last two rounds of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and an encouraging test at Sebring.

The 32-year-old Frenchman remarked: “Last year, the weather was great. We were very strong in the night in cold temps. We had a tough time during the day. We also had a lot of adversity and a lot of things to overcome.

“Everybody has improved a lot since last year and teams are making progress every weekend, so we’re mainly trying to keep the momentum from Daytona where we were really strong [started second, finished third]. Not really adding to the expectations to Sebring; we’re there to win.

“I don’t want to jinx us, but it seems like we made a good step forward last year at Petit Le Mans. Even if it didn’t convert to a win there, we had a good feeling going into the offseason, and at Daytona it was confirmed. I hope we can keep on that trend and that Sebring can be another confirmation that we are on a really good track to be in the fight.

“I want to be in the fight; I want to be in the position where when it comes down to the last two hours we will be in the position where we can go for it like we were at Daytona. The team has been working really hard, non-stop.

“We tested at Sebring, which is good. Last year, we had two test days all season. I think this year we might be able to test a little more, and that has been helping us as well. The test felt good, but until you are on the racetrack with all the other cars around you it’s hard to really validate where you’re at…

“I feel much better going into the race weekend than I did last year, but it’s such high level in DPi right now. If you have one little thing that’s wrong, you’re last. You’re not mid-field or anything. There are seven cars and the field is often covered by a half-second, so if something is not right, you’re last.

“So, we feel strong and we know we need to get everything right. We will have the validations once we are there. Sebring is a very specific track; depending on winds, temperature and track conditions, things can change very quickly on race weekend. I feel better, but we really don’t take anything for granted.”

Vautier also praised his new full-time partner Westbrook, who until Daytona in January, had not raced in IMSA’s Prototype class since 2015. Integration, said Vautier, had been “very good – I think the result and the overall performance has showed it.

“He’s very experienced. He had not driven prototype for a long time, but he adapted back very quickly, and I think all three of us – Richard, Loic and I – we are very close. Daytona showed our lineup was very consistent. We all bring different things to the table for the team.

“Richard is older and has a lot of experience, so there are things he brings for me as a younger driver in sportscars. There are a lot of things I can learn, which I have already learned from Seb [Bourdais] and Loic. We all bring things that are unique, and I think it makes the lineup quite complete.”

shares
comments
Bourdais believes Cadillac has the edge at Sebring
Previous article

Bourdais believes Cadillac has the edge at Sebring
Next article

Penske reveals WEC LMP2 contender

Penske reveals WEC LMP2 contender
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Bourdais: IndyCar outings unlikely in 2022
IndyCar

Bourdais: IndyCar outings unlikely in 2022

Penske reveals WEC LMP2 contender
IMSA

Penske reveals WEC LMP2 contender

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Penske reveals WEC LMP2 contender
IMSA IMSA

Penske reveals WEC LMP2 contender

Vautier more confident in JDC Miller than when they won Sebring
IMSA IMSA

Vautier more confident in JDC Miller than when they won Sebring

Bourdais believes Cadillac has the edge at Sebring
IMSA IMSA

Bourdais believes Cadillac has the edge at Sebring

NTE/SSR reveals Sebring 12 Hours driver line-up and livery
IMSA IMSA

NTE/SSR reveals Sebring 12 Hours driver line-up and livery

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Prime

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with teammates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.