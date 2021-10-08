Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / VIR IMSA: WeatherTech Porsche dominates first practice
IMSA / VIR Practice report

VIR IMSA: Estre stays top, Hawksworth’s Lexus leads GTD

By:

Kevin Estre led the second practice session for tomorrow’s Michelin GT Challenge at VIRaceway, while Jack Hawksworth topped the GT Daytona class.

VIR IMSA: Estre stays top, Hawksworth’s Lexus leads GTD

As per this morning, Estre led GT Le Mans in the WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 RSR although by a heavily reduced margin of 0.362sec. Nonethless, his lap of 1min40.838sec was highly impressive given that the opening moments of the session had seen sprinkles of rain and mist.

Tommy Milner in the #4 car led the Corvette C8.R challenge, about 0.11sec ahead of championship leader Jordan Taylor.

Jack Hawksworth in the #14 Lexus RC F of Vasser Sullivan Racing topped GT Daytona with a 1min44.968sec lap, some 0.086 and 0.185sec ahead of the two Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantages of Ross Gunn and Alex Riberas respectively.

Zach Veach was fourth in the second Lexus, a couple of tenths off his fellow ex-IndyCar teammate.

Bryan Sellers was fifth in class, the Paul Miller Racing team having overcome its electrical problems in the #1 Lamborghini Huracan from first practice to shade the two Porsche 911 GT3 Rs of Laurens Vanthoor (Pfaff Motorsports) and Trent Hindman (Wright Motorsports) by thousandths and hundredths respectively.

Jeff Westphal of Carbahn Peregrine lapped the course eighth fastest in the Audi R8 ahead of Mario Farnbacher in the Gradient Racing Acura NSX, as he stands in for the injured Marc Miller.

The Turner Motorsports BMW M6 completed only six laps, heading back to the paddock with a coolant leak, according to IMSA Radio.

Qualifying begins at 4.35pm local (Eastern) time.

Cla Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 United States Cooper MacNeil
France Kevin Estre
GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 26 1'40.838
2 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
GTLM Corvette C8.R 32 1'41.200 0.362
3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
GTLM Corvette C8.R 33 1'41.313 0.475
4 United States Aaron Telitz
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 24 1'44.407 3.569
5 Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Ross Gunn
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 27 1'44.493 3.655
6 United Kingdom Ian James
Spain Alex Riberas
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 28 1'44.592 3.754
7 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Zach Veach
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 28 1'44.613 3.775
8 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 26 1'44.648 3.810
9 Canada Zacharie Robichon
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 29 1'44.655 3.817
10 United States Trent Hindman
United States Patrick Long
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 26 1'44.711 3.873
11 United States Richard Heistand
United States Jeff Westphal
GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 23 1'44.912 4.074
12 United States Till Bechtolsheimer
Germany Mario Farnbacher
GTD Acura NSX GT3 30 1'45.001 4.163
13 Canada Daniel Morad
United States Michael de Quesada
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 29 1'45.614 4.776
14 United States Mike Skeen
United States Guy Cosmo
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 23 1'45.631 4.793
15 United States Rob Ferriol
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 28 1'45.848 5.010
16 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
GTD Acura NSX GT3 24 1'45.929 5.091
17 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Franck Perera
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 25 1'46.149 5.311
18 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley
GTD BMW M6 GT3 6 1'46.177 5.339
View full results
shares
comments
VIR IMSA: WeatherTech Porsche dominates first practice

Previous article

VIR IMSA: WeatherTech Porsche dominates first practice
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Pirelli fears Turkey F1 tyre choice "too aggressive"

1 h
2
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

3
USAC

Page Jones: A modern day miracle

4
NASCAR Truck

NASCAR crew chief suspended following incident at Talladega

5
NASCAR Cup

Stage lengths, weather policy among NASCAR changes in 2020

Latest news
VIR IMSA: Estre stays top, Hawksworth’s Lexus leads GTD
IMSA

VIR IMSA: Estre stays top, Hawksworth’s Lexus leads GTD

1 h
VIR IMSA: WeatherTech Porsche dominates first practice
IMSA

VIR IMSA: WeatherTech Porsche dominates first practice

5 h
Lynn to join Ganassi Cadillac IMSA line-up with view to '23 WEC deal
IMSA

Lynn to join Ganassi Cadillac IMSA line-up with view to '23 WEC deal

Oct 5, 2021
Detroit GP aims to move race downtown for 2023
IndyCar

Detroit GP aims to move race downtown for 2023

Sep 29, 2021
Bourdais to race IMSA full-time, IndyCar part-time in ’22
IMSA

Bourdais to race IMSA full-time, IndyCar part-time in ’22

Sep 26, 2021
Latest videos
Ricky Taylor talks about how it feels to race at IMSA 08:34
IMSA
Sep 29, 2021

Ricky Taylor talks about how it feels to race at IMSA

IMSA: Vasser Sullivan to run Lexus RC Fs in GTD Pro and GTD in 2022 00:38
IMSA
Sep 23, 2021

IMSA: Vasser Sullivan to run Lexus RC Fs in GTD Pro and GTD in 2022

IMSA: Albuquerque sets pole position in WTR Acura 00:30
IMSA
Sep 12, 2021

IMSA: Albuquerque sets pole position in WTR Acura

IMSA: BMW reveals Dallara will build its LMDh chassis for 2023 00:58
IMSA
Sep 9, 2021

IMSA: BMW reveals Dallara will build its LMDh chassis for 2023

IMSA: Felipe Nasr takes pole in AXR Cadillac 00:37
IMSA
Aug 8, 2021

IMSA: Felipe Nasr takes pole in AXR Cadillac

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
VIR IMSA: WeatherTech Porsche dominates first practice VIR
IMSA

VIR IMSA: WeatherTech Porsche dominates first practice

Grosjean excited to share data with new teammates and Castroneves
Video Inside
IndyCar

Grosjean excited to share data with new teammates and Castroneves

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime
IndyCar

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Trending Today

Pirelli fears Turkey F1 tyre choice "too aggressive"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli fears Turkey F1 tyre choice "too aggressive"

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Page Jones: A modern day miracle
USAC USAC

Page Jones: A modern day miracle

NASCAR crew chief suspended following incident at Talladega
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

NASCAR crew chief suspended following incident at Talladega

Stage lengths, weather policy among NASCAR changes in 2020
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Stage lengths, weather policy among NASCAR changes in 2020

Chase Elliott says a third Roval win 'very much within reach'
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott says a third Roval win 'very much within reach'

Ducati reveals revised 2021 MotoGP bike livery
MotoGP MotoGP

Ducati reveals revised 2021 MotoGP bike livery

Americas MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

Americas MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Prime

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Motorsport.com to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best.

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020

Latest news

VIR IMSA: Estre stays top, Hawksworth’s Lexus leads GTD
IMSA IMSA

VIR IMSA: Estre stays top, Hawksworth’s Lexus leads GTD

VIR IMSA: WeatherTech Porsche dominates first practice
IMSA IMSA

VIR IMSA: WeatherTech Porsche dominates first practice

Lynn to join Ganassi Cadillac IMSA line-up with view to '23 WEC deal
IMSA IMSA

Lynn to join Ganassi Cadillac IMSA line-up with view to '23 WEC deal

Detroit GP aims to move race downtown for 2023
IndyCar IndyCar

Detroit GP aims to move race downtown for 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.