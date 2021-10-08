VIR IMSA: WeatherTech Porsche dominates first practice

Estre, in his first IMSA race since the season-opening Rolex 24 Hours, is racing at VIR for the first time since 2014. Yet he delivered a 1min41.124sec lap to emerge 0.797sec faster than the Corvette C8.R of Nick Tandy who was another half a tenth up on teammates and defending race winners Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor.

In GT Daytona, Bill Auberlen had a six-tenth margin over the opposition in his Turner Motorsports BMW M6 until the last minute of the session, when Franck Perera bounced the Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini up to second, ahead of Ross Gunn’s Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage.

Jack Hawskworth was the quickest of Vasser Sullivan Racing’s Lexus RC F drivers in fourth, ahead of Daniel Morad in the Alegra Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3 and Jeff Westphal’s Carbahn with Peregrine Racing Audi R8.

With Wright Motorsports’ Pat Long next up in the faster of the Porsche 911 GT3 Rs, it meant that the top seven slots were filled by seven different marques.

Paul Miller Racing's Lamborghini Huracan completed barely a third of the laps of its rivals, as Bryan Sellers reported an electrical issue.

Second practice begins at 11.55am local (Eastern) time.