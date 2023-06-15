Wadoux to make IMSA debut for AF Corse at Watkins Glen

Wadoux will share the #88 AF Corse ORECA LMP2 with her current team-mate in the World Endurance Championship, Luis Perez Companc, and Ferrari Hypercar driver Nicklas Nielsen for the six-hour race on 25 June.

The car is making its first IMSA appearance since the season-opening Rolex 24 at Daytona, where Nielsen shared duties with Julien Canal, Francois Perrodo and Matthieu Vaxiviere.

It will mark a first LMP2 outing for Wadoux since the final round of the 2022 WEC season, which she contested for Richard Mille Racing.

She switched to the GTE Am class this year upon being signed by Ferrari, joining Perez Companc and Alessio Rovera.

Wadoux suffered a spectacular early exit from last weekend’s Le Mans 24 Hours as she aquaplaned off the track at barely abated speed at the Porsche Curves during a heavy rain shower, but walked away from the incident unharmed.

Elsewhere on the entry list for the Watkins Glen IMSA race, Jota Porsche driver Will Stevens is joining the Tower Motorsports LMP2 squad, taking the seat that was occupied by Louis Deletraz for the most recent race at Laguna Seca last month.

Deletraz is otherwise engaged as he joins the Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport squad in the top GTP class, sharing the team’s Acura ARX-06 with regular pair Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor.

The only other GTP team running a third driver at The Glen is Cadillac outfit Action Express Racing, with Jack Aitken returning to partner Pipo Derani and Alexander Sims.

There is a TBD on the entry list for the #35 TDS Racing car, with a bronze-rated partner for Giedo van der Garde and Josh Pierson yet to be determined.

Usual bronze Francois Heriau suffered a back injury in testing in the run-up to Le Mans and was unable to take up his seat at Graff Racing for the centenary running of the race.

There is a new entry in the GTD Pro class in the form of the #61 AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3 that will be shared by factory driver Miguel Molina, Simon Mann and Ulysse de Pauw.

A total of 57 cars set to do battle at The Glen across all five classes, with nine each in GTP, LMP2 and GTD Pro, 10 in LMP3 and a bumper 20-car entry in GTD.