Wadoux to make IMSA debut for AF Corse at Watkins Glen
Ferrari factory driver Lilou Wadoux is set to make her debut in the IMSA SportsCar Championship in next weekend’s Watkins Glen round.
Wadoux will share the #88 AF Corse ORECA LMP2 with her current team-mate in the World Endurance Championship, Luis Perez Companc, and Ferrari Hypercar driver Nicklas Nielsen for the six-hour race on 25 June.
The car is making its first IMSA appearance since the season-opening Rolex 24 at Daytona, where Nielsen shared duties with Julien Canal, Francois Perrodo and Matthieu Vaxiviere.
It will mark a first LMP2 outing for Wadoux since the final round of the 2022 WEC season, which she contested for Richard Mille Racing.
She switched to the GTE Am class this year upon being signed by Ferrari, joining Perez Companc and Alessio Rovera.
Wadoux suffered a spectacular early exit from last weekend’s Le Mans 24 Hours as she aquaplaned off the track at barely abated speed at the Porsche Curves during a heavy rain shower, but walked away from the incident unharmed.
Elsewhere on the entry list for the Watkins Glen IMSA race, Jota Porsche driver Will Stevens is joining the Tower Motorsports LMP2 squad, taking the seat that was occupied by Louis Deletraz for the most recent race at Laguna Seca last month.
Deletraz is otherwise engaged as he joins the Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport squad in the top GTP class, sharing the team’s Acura ARX-06 with regular pair Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor.
The only other GTP team running a third driver at The Glen is Cadillac outfit Action Express Racing, with Jack Aitken returning to partner Pipo Derani and Alexander Sims.
There is a TBD on the entry list for the #35 TDS Racing car, with a bronze-rated partner for Giedo van der Garde and Josh Pierson yet to be determined.
Usual bronze Francois Heriau suffered a back injury in testing in the run-up to Le Mans and was unable to take up his seat at Graff Racing for the centenary running of the race.
There is a new entry in the GTD Pro class in the form of the #61 AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3 that will be shared by factory driver Miguel Molina, Simon Mann and Ulysse de Pauw.
A total of 57 cars set to do battle at The Glen across all five classes, with nine each in GTP, LMP2 and GTD Pro, 10 in LMP3 and a bumper 20-car entry in GTD.
Related video
Wadoux added to Ferrari factory GT driver roster for 2023
Wadoux added to Ferrari factory GT driver roster for 2023 Wadoux added to Ferrari factory GT driver roster for 2023
Toyota impressed by Wadoux's first laps in WEC hypercar
Toyota impressed by Wadoux's first laps in WEC hypercar Toyota impressed by Wadoux's first laps in WEC hypercar
Wadoux handed Hypercar outing in Bahrain WEC rookie test
Wadoux handed Hypercar outing in Bahrain WEC rookie test Wadoux handed Hypercar outing in Bahrain WEC rookie test
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
Leclerc: I'd "love" to race at Le Mans after Ferrari victory
Leclerc: I'd "love" to race at Le Mans after Ferrari victory Leclerc: I'd "love" to race at Le Mans after Ferrari victory
Ferrari spins out of Le Mans lead as Toyota loses a car
Ferrari spins out of Le Mans lead as Toyota loses a car Ferrari spins out of Le Mans lead as Toyota loses a car
Latest news
“Concerned” Russell says F1 not ready for blanket-free tyres in 2024
“Concerned” Russell says F1 not ready for blanket-free tyres in 2024 “Concerned” Russell says F1 not ready for blanket-free tyres in 2024
Verstappen was not allowed to join Red Bull Nordschleife F1 run
Verstappen was not allowed to join Red Bull Nordschleife F1 run Verstappen was not allowed to join Red Bull Nordschleife F1 run
F1 Canadian GP: How to watch on TV in the US on ABC & ESPN
F1 Canadian GP: How to watch on TV in the US on ABC & ESPN F1 Canadian GP: How to watch on TV in the US on ABC & ESPN
IndyCar Road America: Start times, how to watch, entry list
IndyCar Road America: Start times, how to watch, entry list IndyCar Road America: Start times, how to watch, entry list
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.