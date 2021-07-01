Watkins Glen 240 IMSA: Taylor beats Pla to pole

Ricky Taylor delivered an excellent 1min30.058sec lap in the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05 to beat the similar car of Meyer Shank Racing, driven by Olivier Pla, by 0.346sec.

After a highly entertaining session, Kevin Magnussen emerged fastest of the Cadillac DPi-V.R drivers, claiming third ahead of Pipo Derani’s Action Express Racing Caddy.

The hero of the Six Hours of The Glen, Harry Tincknell in the Mazda RT24-P, ran wide enough at Turn 8 to snatch an advertising sign on his front-left corner so that he was unable to improve his time as the track conditions improved, and will start fifth, ahead of JDC Miller Motorsports in the Cadillac DPi-V.R.

PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports’ Ben Keating stole LMP2 pole with a brilliant run to the checkered flag with a lap 0.423sec quicker than Steven Thomas’ best in the WIN Autosport car.

Theodor Olsen spun away a chance to start on the front row of the six-car LMP3 pack and brought out the red flag with 2mins remaining.

By then, Matteo Llarena in the Performance Tech Motorsports had proven the class of the field, 0.735sec ahead of Jon Bennett’s CORE autosport machine and 1sec ahead of Jarett Andretti in the Andretti Autosport machine.

In the GT Le Mans battle, Jordan Taylor put the #3 Corvette on pole for the second straight week at Watkins Glen, with 0.224sec margin over Nick Tandy.

In the GT Daytona session that set the class’s grid line-up, Madison Snow’s Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan topped the times with a 1min59.380sec lap, 0.440sec faster than Frankie Montecalvo’s best effort in the #12 Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus RC F.

Richard Heistand was next up in the Carbahn Peregringe Racing Audi R8, followed by the two Acura NSXs of Gradient Racing and Compass Racing respectively, with Roman De Angelis sixth in the Aston Martin Vantage from Heart of Racing.

Then the Pros came out to decide qualifying points, and Bill Auberlen went to the top of the speed charts with his first flyer, but dived down the inside of the Compass Acura – now driven by Mario Farnbacher – at Turn 6 and spun off.

Despite this distraction, the pair of them showed superbly over the remainder of the session, the pair of them winding up second and fourth respectively, but neither of them had an answer for the #14 VSR Lexus of Jack Hawksworth which emerged quickest by half a second over Auberlen, with Daniel Morad clocking third in the Alegra Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3.