Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Watkins Glen 240 IMSA: Pla leads wet practice
IMSA / Watkins Glen 240 Qualifying report

Watkins Glen 240 IMSA: Taylor beats Pla to pole

By:

Acuras will line up 1-2 again at Watkins Glen, this time for the 2hr40min IMSA race that replaces Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in the 2021 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Watkins Glen 240 IMSA: Taylor beats Pla to pole

Ricky Taylor delivered an excellent 1min30.058sec lap in the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05 to beat the similar car of Meyer Shank Racing, driven by Olivier Pla, by 0.346sec.

After a highly entertaining session, Kevin Magnussen emerged fastest of the Cadillac DPi-V.R drivers, claiming third ahead of Pipo Derani’s Action Express Racing Caddy.

The hero of the Six Hours of The Glen, Harry Tincknell in the Mazda RT24-P, ran wide enough at Turn 8 to snatch an advertising sign on his front-left corner so that he was unable to improve his time as the track conditions improved, and will start fifth, ahead of JDC Miller Motorsports in the Cadillac DPi-V.R.

PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports’ Ben Keating stole LMP2 pole with a brilliant run to the checkered flag with a lap 0.423sec quicker than Steven Thomas’ best in the WIN Autosport car.

Theodor Olsen spun away a chance to start on the front row of the six-car LMP3 pack and brought out the red flag with 2mins remaining.

By then, Matteo Llarena in the Performance Tech Motorsports had proven the class of the field, 0.735sec ahead of Jon Bennett’s CORE autosport machine and 1sec ahead of Jarett Andretti in the Andretti Autosport machine.

In the GT Le Mans battle, Jordan Taylor put the #3 Corvette on pole for the second straight week at Watkins Glen, with 0.224sec margin over Nick Tandy.

In the GT Daytona session that set the class’s grid line-up, Madison Snow’s Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan topped the times with a 1min59.380sec lap, 0.440sec faster than Frankie Montecalvo’s best effort in the #12 Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus RC F.

Richard Heistand was next up in the Carbahn Peregringe Racing Audi R8, followed by the two Acura NSXs of Gradient Racing and Compass Racing respectively, with Roman De Angelis sixth in the Aston Martin Vantage from Heart of Racing.

Then the Pros came out to decide qualifying points, and Bill Auberlen went to the top of the speed charts with his first flyer, but dived down the inside of the Compass Acura – now driven by Mario Farnbacher – at Turn 6 and spun off.

Despite this distraction, the pair of them showed superbly over the remainder of the session, the pair of them winding up second and fourth respectively, but neither of them had an answer for the #14 VSR Lexus of Jack Hawksworth which emerged quickest by half a second over Auberlen, with Daniel Morad clocking third in the Alegra Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3.

Cla Driver Class Chassis Time Gap
1 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
DPi Acura DPi 1'30.058
2 United States Dane Cameron
France Olivier Pla
DPi Acura DPi 1'30.404 0.346
4 Brazil Felipe Nasr
Brazil Pipo Derani
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'30.684 0.626
5 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
DPi Mazda DPi 1'30.947 0.889
6 France Tristan Vautier
France Loic Duval
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'31.094 1.036
7 United States Ben Keating
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'34.969 4.911
8 United States Thomas Steven
United States Tristan Nunez
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'35.392 5.334
9 Canada John Farano
France Gabriel Aubry
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'39.644 9.586
10 Sweden Rasmus Lindh
Guatemala Mateo Llarena
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'42.633 12.575
11 United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'43.368 13.310
12 United States Jarett Andretti
United States Oliver Askew
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'43.608 13.550
13 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
GTLM Corvette C8.R 1'43.821 13.763
14 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
GTLM Corvette C8.R 1'44.045 13.987
15 United States Gar Robinson
Brazil Felipe Fraga
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'44.650 14.592
16 Theodor Olsen
Dominic Cicero
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'49.677 19.619
17 United States Jim Cox
United States Dylan Murry
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'50.230 20.172
18 United States Cooper MacNeil
Australia Matt Campbell
GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 1'57.420 27.362
19 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'59.380 29.322
20 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Zach Veach
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'59.820 29.762
21 United States Richard Heistand
United States Jeff Westphal
GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 2'00.946 30.888
22 United States Till Bechtolsheimer
United States Marc Miller
GTD Acura NSX GT3 2'01.146 31.088
23 Jeff Kingsley
Germany Mario Farnbacher
GTD Acura NSX GT3 2'01.146 31.088
24 Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Ross Gunn
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 2'01.198 31.140
25 United States Michael de Quesada
Canada Daniel Morad
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 2'01.201 31.143
26 United States Aaron Telitz
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 2'01.396 31.338
27 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley
GTD BMW M6 GT3 2'01.894 31.836
28 United States Rob Ferriol
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 2'02.907 32.849
29 United States Guy Cosmo
United States Shane Lewis
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 2'04.610 34.552
30 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Franck Perera
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3
View full results
shares
comments
Watkins Glen 240 IMSA: Pla leads wet practice

Previous article

Watkins Glen 240 IMSA: Pla leads wet practice
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's F1 charge

2
Supercars

Jones to race Coke-backed Supercar

3
NHRA

DSR's Johnny Gray honors father on 2013 funny car

4
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

5
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt death: NASCAR’s tragic Daytona 500 remembered

Latest news
Watkins Glen 240 IMSA: Taylor beats Pla to pole
IMSA

Watkins Glen 240 IMSA: Taylor beats Pla to pole

41m
Watkins Glen 240 IMSA: Pla leads wet practice
IMSA

Watkins Glen 240 IMSA: Pla leads wet practice

4 h
Chip Ganassi: I’m out of NASCAR but “still heavily involved in motorsports”
NAS

Chip Ganassi: I’m out of NASCAR but “still heavily involved in motorsports”

Jun 30, 2021
Holt hails Tincknell after “best drive he’s ever given us”
IMSA

Holt hails Tincknell after “best drive he’s ever given us”

Jun 29, 2021
“We made our own luck,” says Turner after win at The Glen
IMSA

“We made our own luck,” says Turner after win at The Glen

Jun 29, 2021
Latest videos
IMSA: MSR Acura 00:53
IMSA
Jun 28, 2021

IMSA: MSR Acura "needed another lap" for Watkins Glen win

IMSA: Watkins Glen - Cameron keeps MSR Acura on top in FP2 00:30
IMSA
Jun 26, 2021

IMSA: Watkins Glen - Cameron keeps MSR Acura on top in FP2

IMSA: Rossi rejoins Wayne Taylor Racing for Watkins Glen 6 Hours 00:32
IMSA
Jun 23, 2021

IMSA: Rossi rejoins Wayne Taylor Racing for Watkins Glen 6 Hours

IMSA: Penske IndyCar aces are options for Porsche drives in 2023 00:50
IMSA
Jun 17, 2021

IMSA: Penske IndyCar aces are options for Porsche drives in 2023

IMSA: Penske on return to Indy 00:36
IMSA
Jun 16, 2021

IMSA: Penske on return to Indy

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Watkins Glen 240 IMSA: Pla leads wet practice Watkins Glen 240
IMSA

Watkins Glen 240 IMSA: Pla leads wet practice

IndyCar at Mid-Ohio – facts, figures, entry list Mid-Ohio
IndyCar

IndyCar at Mid-Ohio – facts, figures, entry list

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime
IndyCar

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

Trending Today

How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's F1 charge
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's F1 charge

Jones to race Coke-backed Supercar
Supercars Supercars

Jones to race Coke-backed Supercar

DSR's Johnny Gray honors father on 2013 funny car
NHRA NHRA

DSR's Johnny Gray honors father on 2013 funny car

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

Dale Earnhardt death: NASCAR’s tragic Daytona 500 remembered
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt death: NASCAR’s tragic Daytona 500 remembered

Chip Ganassi: I’m out of NASCAR but “still heavily involved in motorsports”
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chip Ganassi: I’m out of NASCAR but “still heavily involved in motorsports”

Why Chip Ganassi’s NASCAR exit is a sign of the times
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Why Chip Ganassi’s NASCAR exit is a sign of the times

VR46 team to race in MotoGP from 2022 with Saudi backing
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

VR46 team to race in MotoGP from 2022 with Saudi backing

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Prime

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Motorsport.com to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best.

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
Tony Kanaan’s top 10 races – in his own words Prime

Tony Kanaan’s top 10 races – in his own words

The 2004 IndyCar champion and 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan probably hasn’t yet driven his final IndyCar race, but we still asked him for the 10 most significant races of his career. He explained his choices to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Sep 7, 2020

Latest news

Watkins Glen 240 IMSA: Taylor beats Pla to pole
IMSA IMSA

Watkins Glen 240 IMSA: Taylor beats Pla to pole

Watkins Glen 240 IMSA: Pla leads wet practice
IMSA IMSA

Watkins Glen 240 IMSA: Pla leads wet practice

Chip Ganassi: I’m out of NASCAR but “still heavily involved in motorsports”
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chip Ganassi: I’m out of NASCAR but “still heavily involved in motorsports”

Holt hails Tincknell after “best drive he’s ever given us”
IMSA IMSA

Holt hails Tincknell after “best drive he’s ever given us”

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.