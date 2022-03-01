Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022
IMSA News

WeatherTech Racing adds Mercedes for Sebring

WeatherTech Racing will again represent two marques at an IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship classic, running both a Porsche and Mercedes in GTD Pro at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

WeatherTech Racing adds Mercedes for Sebring
David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Listen to this article

At the season-opening Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, WeatherTech Racing and Proton USA ran two Mercedes Benz AMG GT3s alongside its full-season Porsche 911 GT3 R. For the 12-hour race at Sebring, the #97 Mercedes will be run again with backing from Mercedes-Benz of Billings, Montana.

The #79 Porsche entry won the GT Le Mans class at Sebring last year, driven by Cooper MacNeil, Matt Campbell and Mathieu Jaminet. This year, MacNeil is joined in the Porsche by Julien Andlauer and Alessio Picariello, while MacNeil will also co-drive the team’s Mercedes, sharing with Maro Engel and Jules Gounon.

“We are coming into the event as the defending race winners,” said MacNeil. “We had a solid run going in the No. 97 Mercedes at the Rolex 24 until we had the hose issue just after taking the overall lead in the GTD Pro class. Sebring will have a few less cars, but the competition level will be just as high.

“Sebring is probably the track I have the most laps at besides Road America. It has a lot of history and to win there twice is huge. With Maro and Jules we have a great chance at getting a third win.”

Engel commented: “I think it’s awesome that WeatherTech Racing and Cooper are having another go in the Mercedes-AMG GT3 at Sebring. We had a very strong showing in Daytona, leading the race and then our unfortunate mechanical problem. Hopefully we can have another good go at Sebring and chase that victory.

“Sebring is an amazing track. I think it’s one of the best events on the calendar for sure… From a driver’s point of view, it’s one of the most amazing tracks to drive. It’s an old school circuit with a lot of flow.

“I’ve been there three times so far, but it hasn’t been kind. Hopefully the fourth time will be lucky for me. We have a good team with strong drivers, so maybe we can get that win.”

Previous article: Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022
