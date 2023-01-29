Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid drama for MSR Acura Next / Rolex 24, Hour 18: Cadillac in command, Porsche in spin drama
IMSA / Daytona 24 Hours News

Westbrook: Tire strategy as crucial as reliability in Rolex 24 closing stages

Cadillac Racing’s Richard Westbrook says tire strategy in the closing hours of the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona could prove as crucial as reliability in deciding the overall winner.

Charles Bradley
By:
Westbrook: Tire strategy as crucial as reliability in Rolex 24 closing stages
Listen to this article

Westbrook was speaking with over six hours remaining, having just exited the third-placed #02 car – which is running as a one-off entry by Chip Ganassi Racing before embarking on a full-time FIA World Endurance Championship campaign.

“There’s just a really interesting strategy going on out there,” he told NBC Peacock. “We’ve got a tire allocation this year which is new, so we’re trying to double-stint as many sets as we can now, to give ourselves fresh sets at the end. We feel like we’ve used less tires than anyone else, but we’ll see.

“It’s amazing, I had no idea these cars would be running so close, still on the lead lap, without any issues. It’s incredible and testament to all the manufacturers and all the hard work by the teams.

“I just thought we’d see more issues. It really was a step into the unknown, because testing is testing and racing always throws a curveball. So far, we’ve been dealing with it.”

#02: Cadillac Racing, Cadillac V-LMDh, GTP: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook

#02: Cadillac Racing, Cadillac V-LMDh, GTP: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Westbrook, who shares his Cadillac V-LMDh with Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn, remains on the lead lap behind the leading #01 sister car and the Meyer Shank Racing Acura – which has proved the quickest car in the field but has encountered some technical issues.

“We’ve seen a few dropouts, but three or four cars have had very few issues at all, which is incredible in the first race of a new era,” he added when asked about the reliability of the GTP class cars. “I came into it pretty relaxed, because you didn’t know what was going to happen – and that just felt weird.

“You could say the Acura is really fast or the BMW, you just had no idea. Now we’ve got a better idea of who’s quick in certain situations, who’s good in the night, who’s good on the soft tire. And now we’ll see what happens.”

Three of the four GTP manufacturers – Acura, Cadillac and Porsche – have enjoyed stints in the lead of the first ever IMSA race to feature hybridized powertrains, while BMW suffered the most in terms of unreliability and a lack of pace.

