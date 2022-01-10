Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / WeatherTech/Proton adds second Mercedes to Rolex 24 line-up
IMSA News

Wilson, Legge, Ferriol confirmed for IMSA endurance races

By:

Stefan Wilson will make his Rolex 24 debut this month, joining Hardpoint to race a Porsche 911 GT3 R alongside Rob Ferriol, Katherine Legge and Nick Boulle.

Wilson, Legge, Ferriol confirmed for IMSA endurance races

Cusick Motorsports is partnering with Hardpoint to compete in the four Michelin Endurance Cup rounds of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with Wilson, Ferriol and Legge, while Boulle will be the fourth driver for the Rolex 24.

The car will run with GNARLY Premium Cut Jerky as Cusick’s primary partner for the program, with golf lifestyle fashion brand LOHLA SPORT, Wilson’s backer in last year’s Indy 500, returning along with Neptune Systems.

Wilson’s debut will come on the 10th anniversary of his late and beloved brother Justin Wilson winning the race overall with AJ Allmendinger, Ozz Negri and John Pew driving a prototype for what was then known as Michael Shank Racing.

Said Wilson: “I'm really happy with the way things turned out. Partnering with Rob Ferriol, Katherine Legge and Nick Boulle is a great opportunity that I'm excited for and want to make the most of.

“This will only be my second IMSA WeatherTech start, and my first Rolex 24, but it's a series and race that I've targeted for many years. I'm just really grateful to Don Cusick, Cusick Motorsports, GNARLY Premium Cut Jerky, LOHLA SPORT, Neptune Systems and Hardpoint for believing in me and giving me this chance.

“It suddenly dawned on me a couple of weeks ago that it's not only the 60th Anniversary of the race, but it's 10 years since Justin won overall. I have many fond memories of watching him compete in this race, and I hope I can create some good memories of my own there this month.”

Cusick Motorsports founder and CEO, Don Cusick said: “To field a Porsche at the most legendary sportscar events in North America… will be truly special. It will also be incredible to see Stefan making his debut on the 10th anniversary of Justin’s overall win. I’m really excited for this opportunity to grow Cusick Motorsports’ presence. I know we’ve got a great year ahead."

Wilson, a three-time starter at the Indianapolis 500, made his first IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar start at the Circuit of The Americas in 2017, finishing second in the Prototype Challenge class. 

shares
comments
WeatherTech/Proton adds second Mercedes to Rolex 24 line-up
Previous article

WeatherTech/Proton adds second Mercedes to Rolex 24 line-up
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
WeatherTech/Proton adds second Mercedes to Rolex 24 line-up
IMSA

WeatherTech/Proton adds second Mercedes to Rolex 24 line-up

RLL reveals rookie Lundgaard’s PeopleReady Indy 500 livery
IndyCar

RLL reveals rookie Lundgaard’s PeopleReady Indy 500 livery

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Katherine Legge More from
Katherine Legge
Hardpoint expands to run two GTD Porsches for full season
IMSA

Hardpoint expands to run two GTD Porsches for full season

Legge, Nielsen join Hardpoint Porsche's Rolex 24 squad
IMSA

Legge, Nielsen join Hardpoint Porsche's Rolex 24 squad

Legge out of hospital after ELMS test crash
European Le Mans

Legge out of hospital after ELMS test crash

Latest news

Wilson, Legge, Ferriol confirmed for IMSA endurance races
IMSA IMSA

Wilson, Legge, Ferriol confirmed for IMSA endurance races

WeatherTech/Proton adds second Mercedes to Rolex 24 line-up
IMSA IMSA

WeatherTech/Proton adds second Mercedes to Rolex 24 line-up

Inception Racing enters full IMSA GTD season with McLaren
IMSA IMSA

Inception Racing enters full IMSA GTD season with McLaren

Lietz to race Wright’s GTD Porsche in Rolex 24 Hours
IMSA IMSA

Lietz to race Wright’s GTD Porsche in Rolex 24 Hours

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Prime

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Motorsport.com to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best.

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.