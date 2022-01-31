Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Jaminet: Last hours of Rolex 24 “most stressful of my life” Next / Albuquerque: 'Nobody expected' Acura 1-2 in Rolex 24
IMSA / Daytona 24 News

Wright elated by first Rolex 24 win, redemption for Hardwick

By:

Reigning IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup champions Wright Motorsports led 258 of 761 laps to capture its first Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona victory.

Listen to this article

Team stalwart and former Champ Car racer Jan Heylen saw the #16 Porsche 911 GT3R’s lead out to 57sec with two hours to go until the penultimate caution period compressed the field and allowed Nicklas Nielsen in the AF Corse Ferrari 488 to close up. But on the subsequent restart and the final restart, Heylen was able to drive the 1st Phorm Porsche well clear of the opposition, sitting in the slipstream of the dueling GTD Pro 911s. His pace advantage over his rivals was exacerbated by a drive-through penalty for Nielsen for passing under yellow flags, leaving Magnus Racing’s Aston Martin in second place. Heylen was able to drive home to victory in the 911 he shares with Ryan Hardwick and Porsche experts Zach Robichon and Richard Lietz.

Hardwick, who last year missed the Rolex 24 after a heavy accident in the Michelin Pilot Challenge, said: “What a day. What an experience. For me personally, from being in a hospital room across the street a year ago watching this race, to coming back one year later with my same team and winning this historic race… this will forever be the most special moment of my life.

“I can’t thank enough John Wright and Bobby Viglione, our engineer, for their leadership and guidance of our team. They never lost their belief in me. They believe in me 100 percent and I believe in them and this team. This was something I knew we could do but it is hard to put into words having done it.

“I want to thank 1st Phorm. Without all of their help and support, it simply wouldn’t be possible. And also my great teammates. Unbelievable driving, especially through the night and here at the end of the race by Jan, Zach, and also Richie…

“I couldn’t be more blessed to be surrounded by such great people. I couldn’t imagine any other group I would want to share this experience with.

Heylen expressed similar enthusiasm, commenting: “We wouldn’t be able to do this without Ryan and 1st Phorm so big thank you to them and to Porsche for putting out a good product.

“I couldn’t be happier. It was a good way to end the season at Atlanta and a good way to start the new season here. I am looking forward to Sebring.”

Team newcomers Robichon and Lietz said they were impressed with the Wright operation. Robichon, who came from Pfaff Motorsports (who won the GTD Pro class) said: “From the beginning, the Wright Motorsports team did a fantastic job. The race was insane. With 61-cars, the battle was crazy from the beginning. It was about surviving and making the right decisions.

“Every driver was quick and smart. The car is mostly unscathed and that is all you can ask for in this race. To be honest, I can’t even put into words how I am feeling right now.”

And Lietz added: “Thank you to the team. This is the first time we have worked together, and I think everyone felt very comfortable from the beginning. It has felt like home, and it was a lot of fun for 24-hours.

“Of course, to win it and get the watch is something you cannot plan. A 24-hour race here in America is quite crazy; the best drivers in the world with the best brands fighting for this watch and we were the lucky ones. I am very happy.”

shares
comments
Jaminet: Last hours of Rolex 24 “most stressful of my life”
Previous article

Jaminet: Last hours of Rolex 24 “most stressful of my life”
Next article

Albuquerque: 'Nobody expected' Acura 1-2 in Rolex 24

Albuquerque: 'Nobody expected' Acura 1-2 in Rolex 24
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Vanthoor on Rolex 24 loss: Zero hard feelings toward Jaminet Daytona 24
IMSA

Vanthoor on Rolex 24 loss: Zero hard feelings toward Jaminet

Jaminet: Last hours of Rolex 24 “most stressful of my life” Daytona 24
Video Inside
IMSA

Jaminet: Last hours of Rolex 24 “most stressful of my life”

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Wright Motorsports More from
Wright Motorsports
Lietz to race Wright’s GTD Porsche in Rolex 24 Hours
IMSA

Lietz to race Wright’s GTD Porsche in Rolex 24 Hours

Wright Motorsports reveals new IMSA GTD line-up for 2022
IMSA

Wright Motorsports reveals new IMSA GTD line-up for 2022

Lime Rock star Long optimistic of rebooting title quest Lime Rock
IMSA

Lime Rock star Long optimistic of rebooting title quest

Latest news

Vanthoor on Rolex 24 loss: Zero hard feelings toward Jaminet
IMSA IMSA

Vanthoor on Rolex 24 loss: Zero hard feelings toward Jaminet

JDC-Miller Cadillac team's Rolex 24 podium "bittersweet"
IMSA IMSA

JDC-Miller Cadillac team's Rolex 24 podium "bittersweet"

Corvette GTD Pro woes made Garcia wish Rolex 24 was shorter
IMSA IMSA

Corvette GTD Pro woes made Garcia wish Rolex 24 was shorter

Castroneves reiterates Le Mans desire after Rolex 24 win
IMSA IMSA

Castroneves reiterates Le Mans desire after Rolex 24 win

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.