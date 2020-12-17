Top events
IMSA / Breaking news

Wright Motorsports confirms 2021 IMSA line-up

Wright Motorsports confirms 2021 IMSA line-up
By:

John Wright’s GT Daytona team has confirmed its return to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2021 with a near-unchanged program in GT Daytona.

The team will again enter a #16 Porsche 911 GT3 R carrying primary sponsorship from 1st Phorm, along with Mountain Motorsports and Una Vida Tequila.

Full-time drivers will be Ryan Hardwick and Patrick Long, while Jan Heylen will join the team for the four Michelin Endurance Cup enduros, and Klaus Bachler will be the fourth member of the team for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

“We’re thrilled to be back for another year with the same group we had for 2020,” said Wright, who saw his team land Sebring 12 Hours glory in the season finale and finish second in the GTD standings. “Consistency was a big part of our success last year, and we’re starting off 2021 on the right foot by continuing with our proven formula.

“From the drivers, to the crew and sponsors, we really created a great organization, and I’m proud to have Wright Motorsports back for another year with all these people and partners.”  

Long echoed these sentiments, stating: “I revel in the aspect of continuity. Having the band back together helps a lot with a view of keeping the momentum of where we left off in 2020. I expect the competition to only ramp up, so the work starts now and through the green dropping for the Rolex 24 in just over a month from now.”

“For me personally, I’m really focused on continuing to improve as a driver and as a teammate,” said Hardwick. “We expect to continue our 2020 success. The 2021 season will be even more competitive, with even more cars, great drivers, and strong teams to compete against.

“We feel we’re the best prepared team going into the new season, and we’re going to capitalize on our momentum from our Sebring victory to battle for that top step at Daytona

Added Heylen: “It’s really special to go into another season with a team I call family, with Patrick, my best friend of 20 years, and Ryan who has welcomed me and has given me a home in his organization.

“I believe we have all the components to have a successful year and fight for the championship like we did last year. Porsche and PMNA [Porsche Motorsports North America] played a key role in all the success we had in 2020 and I’m excited to be working with them again and their continued support going into the new season.”

Corvette Racing’s Doug Fehan steps down after 25 years

Previous article

Corvette Racing’s Doug Fehan steps down after 25 years
About this article

Series IMSA
Author David Malsher-Lopez

