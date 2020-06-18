Top events
Wright Motorsports downsizes to one-car team for IMSA

Wright Motorsports downsizes to one-car team for IMSA
By:
Jun 18, 2020

The effects of the coronavirus pandemic on one of Wright Motorsports’ principal sponsors has forced the team to downsize for the remainder of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

The team started the 2020 season with the plan to run the #16 1st Phorm-sponsored Porsche 911 at all IMSA rounds, with the #91 running the Sprint Cup schedule, sponsored by Henry Repeating Arms, a rifle and shotgun manufacturer.

However, the impact of Covid-19 on Henry Repeating Arms has forced the team to pull the #91 entry from the remainder of the season which resumes at Daytona on July 4.

“First and foremost we at Henry Repeating Arms send our condolences to all those who lost a loved one during this pandemic,” said Anthony Imperato Sr., president of Henry Repeating Arms. “We would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the frontline workers.

“We are truly disappointed to have to sideline our #91 Porsche for the balance of the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech series. Our New Jersey factory was shuttered for the past two and a half months and has only recently partially reopened. Our Wisconsin factory, while fully operational, has been hampered by parts and materials shortages because of the virus.

“When our business normalizes, and this pandemic is behind us, we will return to race alongside the Wright Motorsports team as our love for the sport will never waiver. Our best to the series, our friends and competitors for a great run for the rest of the season.”

Wright Motorsports owner John Wright said: “The personal and economic impact we’ve seen nationwide from Covid-19 has been sad to see. The Imperatos have been a part of our team for many years, and it’s unfortunate Anthony Imperato and Jeroen Bleekemolen won’t be able to drive the #91 this season. We’ll continue to support our family at Henry Repeating Arms, and we look forward to their return to our on-track efforts.”

The #16 1st Phorm Porsche will continue its full-season efforts with Ryan Hardwick and Patrick Long driving in the Sprint Cup events, with additional drivers for the endurance races to be confirmed at a later date.

IMSA

Series IMSA
Drivers Patrick Long , Anthony Imperato , Ryan Hardwick
Teams Wright Motorsports
Author David Malsher-Lopez

