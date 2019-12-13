Top events
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
IMSA / Daytona 24 / Breaking news

WRT Audi to make second Rolex 24 start

shares
comments
WRT Audi to make second Rolex 24 start
By:
Dec 13, 2019, 6:33 PM

The Belgian WRT Audi squad will make its second Daytona start next month when it fields an Audi R8 LMS in the GT Daytona class.

WRT’s entry in the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season-opener will include factory drivers Mirko Bortolotti and Dries Vanthoor. 

They will be joined in the car, which is entered under the WRT Speedstar Audi Sport banner, by Rolf Ineichen and Daniel Morad. 

Bortolotti, who has switched from Lamborghini to Audi for 2020, and Switzerland's Ineichen are bidding for a third consecutive GTD victory at Daytona after winning at the wheel of a Grasser Lamborghini Huracan GT3 in 2018-19. 

Canadian Morad was part of the class-winning line-up in an Alegra Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3-R in 2017.

 

Series IMSA
Event Daytona 24
Drivers Mirko Bortolotti , Daniel Morad , Rolf Ineichen , Dries Vanthoor
Teams Audi Sport Team WRT
Author Gary Watkins

