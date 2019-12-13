WRT Audi to make second Rolex 24 start

WRT’s entry in the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season-opener will include factory drivers Mirko Bortolotti and Dries Vanthoor.

They will be joined in the car, which is entered under the WRT Speedstar Audi Sport banner, by Rolf Ineichen and Daniel Morad.

Bortolotti, who has switched from Lamborghini to Audi for 2020, and Switzerland's Ineichen are bidding for a third consecutive GTD victory at Daytona after winning at the wheel of a Grasser Lamborghini Huracan GT3 in 2018-19.

Canadian Morad was part of the class-winning line-up in an Alegra Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3-R in 2017.