WTR Andretti adds Doyle for GTD endurance rounds, Harrison to Daytona roster

The two will join Kyle Marcelli and Danny Formal in the #45 WTRAndretti Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2.

Doyle, 17, comes into the IMSA SportsCar Championship as a rookie after spending 2023 in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America LB Cup class, earning eight podiums and five LB Cup class wins that also included first place finish at the Grand Finals in Vallelunga, Italy.

“It is hard for me to put together the words to express my excitement for the upcoming 2024 IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship season,” Doyle said.

“I will be competing in all five endurance rounds and it is truly a dream come true. I cannot wait to share the car with three people I truly consider family. Both Danny and Kyle have been like brothers to me throughout this past Lamborghini Super Trofeo season and Ashton has been the biggest supporter and help to me on race weekends. With Lamborghini and WTRAndretti, I truly believe this program is going to be something special and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Harrison, 29, returns to WTR Andretti after recently competing with WTRAndretti and Racers Edge Motorsports in both the Endurance Cup and GT World Challenge America. Paired with co-driver Mario Farnbacher, Harrison scored two wins and five podiums to finish runner-up in the 2023 GT World Challenge America title race. Additionally, she previously completed in a four-year stint the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Championship with WTRAndretti, where she became the first female to win a Lamborghini World Finals race.

“Super excited to be back with WTRAndretti, back with my home team for next year,” Harrison said. “Also, very excited to be joining Kyle, Danny and Graham for the 24 hour and to be racing with Kyle and Danny again for another season.

"I feel that WTRAndretti has a really strong group of GT drivers, and I am honored to be one of those. I am also looking forward to being with Lamborghini on a full-time basis and getting back to proper GT3 racing in IMSA. Very excited to be back home.”

Wayne Taylor, team principal for WTRAndretti, added: “I am excited to represent Lamborghini in GTD this coming season. I am excited with our driver line up. I think Graham Doyle and Ashton Harrison will really be good at the Rolex and then Graham doing all the endurance races. Graham is still very young, but what he achieved this year in LST made it a no brainer to hire him. Ashton will be a great fourth driver. She is an important part of our WTRAndretti global program.”