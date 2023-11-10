WTR Andretti reveal IMSA GTD effort for 2024 with Automobili Lamborghini
Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti (WTRAndretti) and Automobili Lamborghini have announced a full season effort to compete in the GTD category for the 2024 IMSA SportsCar Championship season.
The combination of Kyle Marcelli and Danny Formal will drive the #45 WTRAndretti Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2.
“We’re really excited that Lamborghini has come to us and regarded us as a team that is worthy of a factory program,” said Wayne Taylor, team principal of Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti.
“Danny Formal and Kyle Marcelli will be doing the full season. We’ve got a long history with Lamborghini with us running four cars a year in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo series, so there’s a great relationship already built. Like I always said, everything to do with success in motorsport, is to be able to have people you can communicate with and build relationships with, so very excited about that with Lamborghini.”
WTRAndretti has seen great success with Lamborghini going back to 2015, taking nine Lamborghini Super Trofeo (LST) North America Championship titles, back- to- back championships in the PRO Class Championships and a Lamborghini Grand Finals title. The team plans to continue to field anywhere between four to six Lamborghini Super Trofeos in all four classes in 2024.
Formal and Marcelli have already been established as longtime WTRAndretti drivers and also come in as reigning Lamborghini Super Trofeo PRO Champions.
“What can I say,” Formal said. “2024. My dream come true! My first full season, endurance, and sprint championship, in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar GTD Championship with WTRAndretti and Lamborghini Squadra Corse. My dream come true. So thankful for the opportunity to share the car with my brother, Kyle Marcelli in our fourth year together.
“We have been pushing each other so hard these past four years. We have two Lamborghini Super Trofeo PRO Championships. Just grateful, thankful, excited, and looking forward to starting the 2024 season with a bang at Daytona and try to get a couple wins this season and hopefully a championship.”
In 2023, Marcelli pulled “double duty” while racing in the GTD Class co-piloting the Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 – even earning GTD pole position for the famed 12 Hours of Sebring. The Canadian driver is a multi-time sportscar champion, with additional accolades in the IMSA’s Pilot Challenge, among others.
“I couldn’t be more excited to make my full time return to the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship with WTRAndretti,” Marcelli said. “It has been three years in the making, first taking an opportunity with WTR to drive the Lamborghini Super Trofeo in the PRO Class in 2021, then winning back-to-back Championships in 2022 and 2023.
“It has always been the long-term plan in house to be back at the top level of the sport. I know the team has been working so hard to put this together and we are just thrilled that it is happening. I couldn’t be prouder to be doing it with Lamborghini. It just seems like an obvious and seamless fit for the team and us.
“To continue to share the cockpit with Danny, we have developed a great relationship on and off the track. We complement each other very well and in different ways. Excited for the coming season. We will make the most of it.”
Additional drivers and the livery will be announced in the coming weeks.
Giorgio Sanna, Head of Motorsport for Automobili Lamborghini, added: “We are particularly proud to start the GTD program with WTRAndretti, we are cooperating with success with Wayne’s team since few years in our Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America, supporting talent drivers like Danny and Kyle in their career, so we are very excited to have these drivers in our Huracán GT3 EVO 2 starting from Daytona!”
Briscoe confident Racers Edge Acura can fight for Rolex 24 win
Briscoe confident Racers Edge Acura can fight for Rolex 24 win Briscoe confident Racers Edge Acura can fight for Rolex 24 win
Racers Edge, Wayne Taylor Racing enter Acura NSX for Sebring
Racers Edge, Wayne Taylor Racing enter Acura NSX for Sebring Racers Edge, Wayne Taylor Racing enter Acura NSX for Sebring
Shank leads Ligier-Honda 1-2 finish at Petit Le Mans
Shank leads Ligier-Honda 1-2 finish at Petit Le Mans Shank leads Ligier-Honda 1-2 finish at Petit Le Mans
General Motors only interested in F1 entry with Andretti
General Motors only interested in F1 entry with Andretti General Motors only interested in F1 entry with Andretti
Chadwick feels "relaxed" over crucial second Indy NXT season
Chadwick feels "relaxed" over crucial second Indy NXT season Chadwick feels "relaxed" over crucial second Indy NXT season
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Latest news
The ten closest finishes from the 2023 NASCAR season
The ten closest finishes from the 2023 NASCAR season The ten closest finishes from the 2023 NASCAR season
Cup drivers Berry, Preece join KHI Late Model program
Cup drivers Berry, Preece join KHI Late Model program Cup drivers Berry, Preece join KHI Late Model program
Jacob Abel back with family team for 2024 Indy NXT campaign
Jacob Abel back with family team for 2024 Indy NXT campaign Jacob Abel back with family team for 2024 Indy NXT campaign
Barnicoat, Hawksworth return to Vasser Sullivan to defend GTD Pro title
Barnicoat, Hawksworth return to Vasser Sullivan to defend GTD Pro title Barnicoat, Hawksworth return to Vasser Sullivan to defend GTD Pro title
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.