Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Race in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Road Atlanta II / Breaking news

WTR shocked by Petit Le Mans win after “so many problems”

shares
comments
WTR shocked by Petit Le Mans win after “so many problems”
By:

Wayne Taylor, who saw his team score its third Petit Le Mans win in seven years, says the latest triumph could be attributed to his personnel’s “never give up attitude”.

The #10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R drivers Ryan Briscoe and Renger van der Zande came into the event having not won since January’s Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona. But with five-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon drafted in as endurance race extra – as he had been in the Rolex 24 – the Wayne Taylor Racing team looked increasingly impressive as sunset turned to darkness.

Finally, van der Zande was in third place and only 10sec in arrears in the closing stages when Ricky Taylor (Acura Team Penske) collided with Action Express Racing’s Pipo Derani while dueling for the lead. The WTR Cadillac swept past the scene to grab the win.

The victory extends the team’s lead in the IMSA WeatherTech Championship to eight points with two rounds to go – the 2hr40min event at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and the much delayed 12 Hours of Sebring.

The latest win came despite the adversity of a couple of off-course excursions for Briscoe and a failing alternator causing the battery to die while van der Zande was at the wheel. All three drivers worked hard to save fuel and regularly went one-to-three laps longer on a stint than Acuras, Mazdas and other Cadillacs. Yet despite the necessarily reduced pace, they remained in the top five, and – as has been a WTR tradition – gained on the opposition as temperatures dropped and night fell.

Dixon closed to within six seconds of the lead in his final stint, pressuring the leading AXR Cadillac at that point driven by Felipe Nasr, and the #7 Acura driven by fellow IndyCar ace Alexander Rossi.

On taking over the black Caddy, Briscoe then suffered a trip through the gravel at Turn 10 but then whittled away the deficit to the leaders, before handing off to van der Zande who continued this work until he was just 10sec behind the two lead cars, by then driven by Derani and (R.) Taylor. When they collided and went off at Turn 6, van der Zande was able to swoop through, just about avoiding the Acura as it rejoined the track.

After the inevitable full-course caution, the black Cadillac remained in front at the restart, and then another yellow flew for clashing GT cars, and so the race ended under caution.

“I’m almost speechless,” exclaimed Wayne Taylor. “This is one of the hardest races and now I’ve won it four times, once as a driver and three as a team owner.

“We had so many problems going on throughout the race that people don’t know about and we didn’t know where we would end up.

“It’s a tribute to the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R team. These guys work so hard and never give up. It all paid off really well and gives us a greater points lead in the championship, so I’m very happy about that.

“I can’t say enough about Renger, Ryan, and Scott. I’m blown away. “ 

Van der Zande commented: “It was a crazy race where we were lucky at the end, but we kept chipping off lap time to get up to the leaders.

“We had all kinds of issues during the race – a battery issue where it was going down and we had to drive with low power steering, so it was hard to drive and had no air conditioning so it was very hot in the car. But those just make the win that much sweeter.”

“Great day,” added Briscoe. “It was a hard-fought weekend. We started out with some issues on the car, we had to change the whole brake system.

“During the race when Renger got in the car for the first time, the car shut off twice out on the racetrack! Our battery voltage was dying, so it was actually very scary the whole race and we weren’t sure if we were going to make it to the end.

“The start of the race the car was not great, but we set it up for the night and for the finish, so when the track rubbered in the car got better and better.

“We had a plan and it went to plan and Renger was doing some awesome lap times at the end and was bringing down the gap. Then those guys crashed, and we got the win. It’s just fantastic.”

Dixon, who will next week be gunning for his sixth IndyCar title with Chip Ganassi Racing, will be rejoining WTR for the Sebring 12 Hours. It will mark the squad’s final start with the Cadillac DPi-V.R, as next year it will run one of the Acura ARX-05s.

“I have to say I really enjoy being a part of this team,” said Dixon. “I’m two-for-two while being with Wayne Taylor Racing!

“Daytona was obviously a crazy start to the season, and this was such a big weekend with the championship fight being so close. This was such a big weekend for Wayne and the team. And it’s always such a pleasure to drive with Renger and Ryan.

“All I try to do is not fire it off the track and create too much of a deficit. We had a little bit of luck, but we had the pace. The car was super-fast and Renger drove the wheels off it at the end where we closed an almost 20 second deficit towards the final few laps.”

Derani 'lost respect' for Taylor after Petit Le Mans clash

Previous article

Derani 'lost respect' for Taylor after Petit Le Mans clash
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Road Atlanta II
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff grid set
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff grid set

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

MRN Radio affiliate list
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

MRN Radio affiliate list

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Alex Marquez plays down regular podium potential for Honda
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Alex Marquez plays down regular podium potential for Honda

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Harrison Burton finds himself in a NASCAR age-limit quandary
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Harrison Burton finds himself in a NASCAR age-limit quandary

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas today?
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Preview

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas today?

Latest news

WTR shocked by Petit Le Mans win after “so many problems”
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

WTR shocked by Petit Le Mans win after “so many problems”

Derani 'lost respect' for Taylor after Petit Le Mans clash
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Derani 'lost respect' for Taylor after Petit Le Mans clash

Petit Le Mans: WTR wins after leaders clash in final stint
IMSA IMSA / Race report

Petit Le Mans: WTR wins after leaders clash in final stint

Petit Le Mans: AXR Cadillac leads with two hours to go
IMSA IMSA / Race report

Petit Le Mans: AXR Cadillac leads with two hours to go

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff grid set

2
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

3
NASCAR Cup

MRN Radio affiliate list

4
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

5
MotoGP

Alex Marquez plays down regular podium potential for Honda

1h

Latest news

WTR shocked by Petit Le Mans win after “so many problems”
IMSA

WTR shocked by Petit Le Mans win after “so many problems”

Derani 'lost respect' for Taylor after Petit Le Mans clash
IMSA

Derani 'lost respect' for Taylor after Petit Le Mans clash

Petit Le Mans: WTR wins after leaders clash in final stint
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: WTR wins after leaders clash in final stint

Petit Le Mans: AXR Cadillac leads with two hours to go
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: AXR Cadillac leads with two hours to go

Petit Le Mans: Two top contenders knocked back at half distance
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Two top contenders knocked back at half distance

Latest videos

Thinking Forward with John Doonan 31:27
IMSA

Thinking Forward with John Doonan

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car 04:49
IMSA

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona 08:04
IMSA

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race' 02:19
IMSA

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race'

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours 01:51
IMSA

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.