2022 upgraded Indy Pro 2000, USF2000 cars ready for shipment

The advancements to extend car life to at least 2026 include a new, wider monocoque with the addition of a Halo as well as new sidepods, underfloor, engine cover, air ducts, damper covers and fuel cell.

Tatuus in conjunction with Andersen Promotions designed the original USF-17 USF2000 car as a base car to help control operational costs for teams who wish to move up to Indy Pro 2000. Compared with the 175hp USF2000 car, the current PM-18 features more sophisticated aerodynamics, larger Motegi Racing alloy wheels and 250hp from the 2.0-liter Elite Engines powerplant.

Dan Andersen, owner and CEO of Road To Indy promoter Andersen Promotions, said: “With our current monocoque and fuel cell approaching their useful life expectancy, the timing was right to introduce an upgrade to ensure our cars will be set for the next five-plus seasons. Extending the competition life of our racecars is important to enable teams to amortize their investment over many seasons.

“Tatuus has yet again come up with a well-thought-out plan and design, and I’m very pleased with how beautiful these cars will look with the enhancements. As more orders continue to be placed, we look forward to seeing the newly improved USF-22 and IP-22 cars on track at our annual Chris Griffis Memorial Test the end of October.”

At the most recent rounds for the Road To Indy at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, USF2000 saw its largest grid size since 2013 with 28 entries.

“I’m thrilled that the initial 40 upgrade kits were quickly secured, although I’m not surprised considering the significant momentum that the Road To Indy is enjoying here in 2021,” said Rob Howden, RTI series development director. “The addition of the halo-type device to our Indy Lights car this year has fueled extremely positive interest for 2022 and beyond, and taking the USF2000 and Indy Pro 2000 cars to the next level is sure to provide a similar response.

“We’re fortunate to have forward-thinking, business-savvy team owners in our program, and their pro-active steps to get their deposits in on the available upgrade kits is proof-positive that we’re moving in the right direction for the future.”

USF2000 car for 2022 Photo by: Road To Indy