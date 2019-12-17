Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Indy Pro 2000 / Breaking news

USF2000 champ Eves joins Exclusive for Indy Pro campaign

shares
comments
USF2000 champ Eves joins Exclusive for Indy Pro campaign
By:
Dec 17, 2019, 4:57 PM

Exclusive Autosport has signed reigning USF2000 champion Braden Eves for the 2020 Indy Pro 2000 Championship presented by Cooper Tires.

Driving for Cape Motorsports, Eves scored six wins and two runner-up finishes in 2019, edging Pabst Racing Services’ Hunter McElrea by five points to take the USF2000 title.

Eves received a Road To Indy scholarship worth $305,600 to help him graduate to Indy Pro 2000 where he will join Canadian team Exclusive Autosport, which has won five IP2000 races over the past two seasons.

“Today’s announcement, signing Braden Eves, is one I am extremely proud of,” enthused Michael Duncalfe, team principal. “I am truly honored that Braden chose Exclusive Autosport as the team to bring his 2019 USF2000 Champion scholarship winnings to and compete for the 2020 Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires.

“I feel Braden gelled really quickly with our team, and his engineer Mirl Swan, topping the time charts in his first day with our program [at the Chris Griffis Memorial test in October]. Braden is an extremely focused and highly motivated individual. He shows immense depth in his driving very early on in his career.

“I am optimistic about the upcoming year and our eyes are focused on one thing – competing for the 2020 championship.” 

The 20-year-old Eves said: “I’m so happy to finally announce the signing. Exclusive Autosport is a top-notch team with an extremely talented crew and fantastic engineers. This is the most excited I’ve ever been for a racing season. I can’t wait to show what we can do together!

“I also want to give a huge thank you to Dan Andersen [who runs the Road To Indy] and Chris Pantani at Cooper Tires once again for the Road to Indy scholarship system. Without it, racing at this high a level would be simply impossible.”

Next article
Newgarden hails “phenomenal” Team USA Scholarship success

Previous article

Newgarden hails “phenomenal” Team USA Scholarship success
Load comments

About this article

Series Indy Pro 2000 , USF2000
Drivers Braden Eves
Teams Exclusive Autosport
Author David Malsher

Trending

1
NASCAR

Hailie Deegan now Ford's newest NASCAR development driver

2
Formula E

Gen3 car to be quicker and lighter, with fast-charge pitstops

3
Le Mans

Opinion: Why there needs to be a Ford v Ferrari sequel

4
IndyCar

Safety pioneer Bill Simpson dies aged 79

5
World Superbike

Haslam: WSBK will suit Redding better than BSB

Latest news

USF2000 champ Eves joins Exclusive for Indy Pro campaign
IP2K

USF2000 champ Eves joins Exclusive for Indy Pro campaign

Newgarden hails “phenomenal” Team USA Scholarship success
Indy

Newgarden hails “phenomenal” Team USA Scholarship success

Laguna Seca Road To Indy: Askew, Kirkwood, Eves win titles
IndL

Laguna Seca Road To Indy: Askew, Kirkwood, Eves win titles

Exclusive Autosport expands to Indy Lights
IndL

Exclusive Autosport expands to Indy Lights

2020 Road To Indy schedule revealed
IndL

2020 Road To Indy schedule revealed

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.