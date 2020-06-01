Revised Road To Indy schedule revealed

Following the disappointing news that the Indy Lights series will not run this year, the Road To Indy promoter Dan Andersen has swiftly been able to follow up with a schedule for the first two series on the Road To Indy scheme.

Both Cooper Tires-sponsored series will feature standalone events to compensate for the cancellation of Honda Indy Toronto and the fact that the IndyCar event on July 4 around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course will be shared with NASCAR, so open-wheel support races are squeezed out of the packed schedule. These standalones will take place at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 29-30 and at Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on September 3-4, and both will be triple-headers for both series.

Said Andersen: “It took some maneuvering, but I am happy to be able to provide our teams and drivers with a full schedule of 18 races in these challenging times and I want to thank everyone for their patience,” said Andersen. “Our Spring Training 2.0 at Mid-Ohio at the end of this month will be a chance to shake off some cobwebs and prepare for our season-opener at Road America.

“Like many racing series, it really will be non-stop once we hit July and all of us are excited to return to the track and showcase the talented drivers we have in these two series.

“Following confirmation of the two standalone events, we are working with our promoter partners on the details which will be announced soon.”

All but the aforementioned standalone events are in support of IndyCar, including “The Race Before the 500” held at Lucas Oil Raceway alongside USAC on Miller Lite Carb Day. A schedule of test dates will be released shortly.

Revised 2020 Indy Pro 2000/USF2000 Schedule

July 9-10 Road America Double Header Rounds July 29-30 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Triple Header Rounds August 7-9 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Double Header Rounds* August 21 Lucas Oil Raceway Single Race Event August 28-29 World Wide Technology Raceway Single Race Event Indy Pro 2000 September 3-4 Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course) Triple Header Rounds September 11-13 Portland International Raceway Double Header Rounds September 18-20 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Double Header Rounds October 23-25 Streets of St. Petersburg Double Header Rounds

